Browns end Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' draft skid, take him with No. 144 pick

Updated Apr. 26, 2025 2:24 p.m. ET

The slide has ended. Shedeur Sanders' landing spot was the most talked-about subject heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and became a primary talking point after he was continually passed on Day 1 and 2, and now we have an answer. 

The former Colorado quarterback was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 pick in the draft, the sixth pick of the fifth round, on Saturday.

Sanders was the sixth quarterback off the board, being selected after Miami (Fla.)'s Cam Ward (No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans), Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart (No. 25 to the New York Giants), Louisville's Tyler Shough (No. 40 to the New Orleans Saints), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (No. 92 to the Seattle Seahawks) and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (No. 94 to the Cleveland Browns).

Sanders has been a polarizing prospect during the draft process. There has been debate about whether his talents will translate to the NFL level, as well as about how involved his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, will be in his career. Like his father, who was his coach for two seasons at Jackson State (2021-22) followed by two seasons at Colorado (2023-24), Shedeur has a ton of confidence

"If you're not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," the younger Sanders said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back-to-back. So you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It's history."

Sanders will take that bravado to a Browns team that went 3-14 in 2024, joining a quarterback room that includes Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Last season, Sanders totaled 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 168.2 passer rating, while completing 74% of his passes. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Sanders led the conference in passing yards and passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage. 

Sanders was never considered a sure bet to get selected in the first round, but he garnered so much attention over the past several months that his slide to the draft’s third day has dominated this year's coverage.

Sanders finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting last season while helping Colorado go 9-4 last season.

Although Sanders was rated by some draft analysts as a better QB prospect than Ward, concerns mounted as the draft drew closer. One issue: Sanders was sacked 94 times over his last two college seasons. There were also worries about his arm strength and questions about how well he would adapt to playing for someone other than his dad.

Sanders' pocket presence might be a concern, but his accuracy is not. Sanders finished with a 71.8% career completion percentage, the highest in FBS history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

