National Football League 2025 NFL Draft: One key stat for all 32 first-round picks Published Apr. 25, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET

The first day of the 2025 NFL Draft was eventful from start to finish. The Tennessee Titans got things going with Cam Ward at No. 1, and the night concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs selecting Josh Simmons.

While most of these players will get the opportunity to introduce themselves to the NFL audience over the next few years, here are some key statistics and notes on all 32 NFL draft picks from FOX Sports Research to get you up to speed:

