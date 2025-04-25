National Football League
2025 NFL Draft: One key stat for all 32 first-round picks
Published Apr. 25, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET
The first day of the 2025 NFL Draft was eventful from start to finish. The Tennessee Titans got things going with Cam Ward at No. 1, and the night concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs selecting Josh Simmons.
While most of these players will get the opportunity to introduce themselves to the NFL audience over the next few years, here are some key statistics and notes on all 32 NFL draft picks from FOX Sports Research to get you up to speed:
- Cam Ward: becomes the third Miami player drafted first overall in the common draft era, making Miami the sixth school to have three or more first overall picks in that span (USC, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Stanford and Auburn)
- Travis Hunter: will look to become the first NFL player since his college head coach, Deion Sanders, to start on both offense and defense in the same game multiple times in his career; Hunter also ties Bo Matthews (1974) as the highest-drafted Colorado player in the common draft era
- Abdul Carter: becomes the seventh Penn State player drafted in the top three in the common draft era, making Penn State the sixth school to have seven or more players drafted in the top three in that span (USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami and Oklahoma)
- Will Campbell: becomes just the second LSU offensive lineman drafted in the first round in the common draft era, joining Alan Faneca in 1998 (26th overall)
- Mason Graham: becomes just the sixth Michigan player to be taken in the top five in the common draft era and the highest Wolverine drafted since Aidan Hutchinson in 2022 (second overall)
- Ashton Jeanty: becomes the highest running back drafted since Saquon Barkley was taken second overall in 2018
- Armand Membou: becomes the highest-drafted Missouri player since Aldon Smith, who also went seventh overall in 2011 and is just the fifth top-10 pick for Missouri in the common draft era
- Tetairoa McMillan: becomes the highest-drafted Arizona player since Chris Singleton was also taken eighth overall in 1990 and is just the fourth top-10 pick for Arizona in the common draft era
- Kelvin Banks Jr.: becomes the highest-drafted Texas offensive lineman since Mike Williams in 2002
- Colston Loveland: becomes just the second Michigan tight end drafted in the first round in the common draft era, joining Paul Seymour who was taken seventh overall in 1973
- Mykel Williams: becomes the eighth defensive lineman/linebacker from Georgia to be taken in the top 11 picks in the common draft era, tied with Penn State for the third most of any school in that span (Alabama-12, USC-11)
- Tyler Booker: his selection marks the 17th straight draft an Alabama player has been taken in the first round, extending the Tide's record for the longest such streak in NFL Draft history; it also marks the second straight draft Dallas has taken an offensive lineman in the first round, the first time they've done that since drafting Travis Frederick (2013) and Zach Martin (2014)
- Kenneth Grant: becomes the highest drafted defensive tackle by the Dolphins since taking Christian Wilkins in 2019, who was also taken 13th overall
- Tyler Warren: his selection marks just the third time in the common draft era that two TEs were selected in the top 14 picks (1972 and 1973)
- Jalon Walker: becomes the eighth defensive lineman or linebacker drafted in the first round out of Georgia since 2022, surpassing Miami (2001-04) for the most in a four-season span by any school in the common draft era; he'll look to add to a Falcons defense that has not had a player record 10-plus sacks in a season since Vic Beasley in 2016
- Walter Nolen: becomes the highest-drafted defensive player from Ole Miss since Patrick Willis was taken 11th overall in 2007
- Shemar Stewart: becomes the highest-drafted defensive player from Texas A&M since Myles Garrett was taken first overall in 2017
- Grey Zabel: becomes the third first-round pick out of NDSU in the common draft era, joining Carson Wentz (2016) and Trey Lance (2021)
- Emeka Egbuka: his selection marks the fourth straight year an Ohio State wide receiver has been drafted in the first round, making the Buckeyes the first school to accomplish this in draft history
- Jahdae Barron: becomes the first Texas cornerback taken in the first round since Aaron Ross was also taken 20th in 2007
- Derrick Harmon: becomes just the 10th defensive player from Oregon to be taken in the first round in the common draft era
- Omarion Hampton: becomes just the second UNC running back to be taken in the first round in the common draft era, joining Don McCauley, who was also taken 22nd overall in 1971
- Matthew Golden: becomes the third Texas player taken in the first round, marking the first time that's happened for the Longhorns since 1980 and just the second time that's happened for Texas in the common draft era
- Donovan Jackson: becomes the 15th Ohio State offensive lineman drafted in the first round in the common draft era, the second-most of any school in that span (USC-24)
- Jaxson Dart: becomes the third Ole Miss quarterback to be taken in the first round in the common draft era, joining Eli and Archie Manning
- James Pearce Jr.: becomes the first defensive player from Tennessee to be taken in the first round since Derek Barnett in 2017 (fourteenth overall)
- Malaki Starks: becomes the 11th defensive player from Georgia drafted in the first round since 2020, more than any school in that span (the next most is six by Michigan, including Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham in this draft)
- Tyleik Williams: becomes the 21st Ohio State defensive lineman/linebacker drafted in the first round in the common draft era, the third most of any school in that span (Alabama- 24, Miami- 23)
- Josh Conerly Jr.: becomes the second Oregon player drafted in the first round, marking the first time since 2015 the Ducks have had that happen and also just the fourth time that's happened for Oregon in the common draft era
- Maxwell Hairston: becomes the 10th Kentucky player taken in the first round in the common draft era and is the first one of those 10 to be a defensive back
- Jihaad Campbell: his selection makes it nine straight drafts that Alabama has had multiple players taken in the first round
- Josh Simmons: the fourth Ohio State player selected in the first round, the first time that's happened for the Buckeyes since 2016 (had five drafted that year) and just the fourth time that's happened for Ohio State in the common draft era
