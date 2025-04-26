Ravens draft K Tyler Loop of Arizona amid uncertainty about Justin Tucker's future
The Baltimore Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop of Arizona in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday amid uncertainty about five-time All-Pro Justin Tucker's future.
The Baltimore Banner has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL has said it would investigate. Tucker has maintained he did not act inappropriately while receiving professional bodywork treatment.
By using a draft pick — even one in the late rounds — on a kicker, the Ravens may be signaling some doubt about whether Tucker will be with the team much longer.
Loop was not the first kicker taken. New England drafted Andres Borregales of Miami (Fla.) four picks before Loop.
Loop made 18 of 23 field goal attempts last season, including a program-record 62-yarder.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
