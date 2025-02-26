National Football League Ravens' Justin Tucker releases new statement after more allegations of sexual misconduct Updated Feb. 26, 2025 11:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has released a new statement maintaining that he did not act inappropriately while receiving professional bodywork treatment. He also offered an apology.

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry," Tucker said in a statement provided by a publicist. "I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."

The Baltimore Banner has reported that 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called the allegations "serious" and "concerning" this week, and the NFL is investigating.

When the accusations against Tucker became public late last month, the five-time All-Pro released a statement saying he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

In Wednesday's statement, he called the allegations "shocking and heart-breaking."

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider. These claims are simply not true," Tucker said. "Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years. I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

