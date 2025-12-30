NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18: How Final 2 Playoff Spots, Seeding Can Be Settled

The final week of the 2025 NFL regular season is here, and only two playoff spots remain.

Week 18 will feature a pair of matchups that will determine the AFC North and NFC South. The AFC North battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers is a simple win-and-in situation, while the NFC South matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers isn't as simple, thanks to the possibility of a three-way tie for first place in the division.

While all but two playoff spots have already been determined, nearly every single playoff seed hasn't been determined. Only one team is locked into a seed entering Week 18, as 12 games this weekend could play a role in determining playoff seeding.

Here are all of the playoff clinching scenarios to know entering Week 18.

AFC

The Broncos have already clinched a playoff spot and the AFC West. They can clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed when they face the Los Angeles Chargers if the following happens:

Broncos beat Chargers OR

Broncos tie and Patriots lose or tie against Dolphins OR

Patriots lose to Dolphins and Jaguars lose or tie Titans

The Patriots have already clinched a playoff spot and the AFC East. They can clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed when they face the Miami Dolphins if the following happens:

Patriots beat Dolphins and Broncos lose or tie against Chargers OR

Patriots tie and Broncos lose

The Jaguars have already clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the AFC South when they face the Tennessee Titans if the following happens:

Jaguars beat Titans OR

Texans lose or tie against Colts

The Jaguars can also secure the AFC's No. 1 seed if the following happens:

Jaguars win, Broncos lose to Chargers, Patriots lose to Dolphins

The Texans have already clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the AFC South when they face the Indianapolis Colts if the following happens:

Texans defeat Colts and Jaguars lose to Titans

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers if the following happens:

Ravens defeat Steelers

If the Ravens don't beat the Steelers, they'll be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Steelers can clinch the AFC North when they face the Baltimore Ravens if the following happens:

Steelers win or tie against Ravens

If the Steelers don't beat or tie against the Ravens, they'll be eliminated from playoff contention.

NFC

The Seahawks have already clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the NFC West and the NFC's No. 1 seed when they face the San Francisco 49ers if the following happens:

Seahawks win or tie against 49ers

The 49ers have already clinched a playoff spot. They can clinch the NFC West and the NFC's No. 1 seed when they face the Seattle Seahawks if the following happens:

49ers defeat Seahawks

The Panthers can clinch the NFC South when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the following happens:

Panthers win or tie against Buccaneers OR

Falcons defeat Saints

If the Panthers lose to the Buccaneers and the Saints beat the Falcons, Carolina will be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South when they face the Carolina Panthers if the following happens:

Buccaneers defeat Panthers and Saints defeat Falcons

AFC Seeding Scenarios

None of the exact seven seeds has been determined in the AFC playoff picture. Six of the conference's eight matchups this weekend will play a role in determining the seeding in the AFC side of the playoff bracket. Here is how the seeding would look with each result, via NFL Plus:

AFC playoff seeding scenarios entering Week 18 (Photo credit: NFL Plus).

NFC Seeding Scenarios

Only one of the seven seeds has been determined in the NFC playoff picture. The Green Bay Packers will have the conference's No. 7 seed. Six matchups of the conference's eight matchups this weekend could play a role in determining the seeding in the NFC side of the playoff bracket. Here is how the seeding would look with each result, via NFL Plus:

NFC playoff seeding scenarios entering Week 18 (Photo credit: NFL Plus).

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .