National Football League
Kenneth Walker III Named Super Bowl MVP After Leading Seahawks to Win vs. Patriots
National Football League

Kenneth Walker III Named Super Bowl MVP After Leading Seahawks to Win vs. Patriots

Updated Feb. 8, 2026 10:46 p.m. ET

Super Bowl Sunday was more like the Kenneth Walker III show.

With Walker leading the way, the Seattle Seahawks were in total control throughout the 2026 Super Bowl and took down the New England Patriots for a 29-13 victory and the Lombardi Trophy. And none of it would have been possible without Walker, who was named the 2026 Super Bowl MVP. 

Walker — whose four NFL seasons have been with Seattle after playing for Wake Forest and Michigan State — is the sixth running back to be named Super Bowl MVP and the first one since Terrell Davis in the Denver Broncos' 1998 Super Bowl victory against the Green Bay Packers.

He finished with 135 rushing yards on 27 carries, despite not coming away with a Super Bowl touchdown, and he accounted for about 96 percent of the Seahawks' 141 total rushing yards. He also had 26 receiving yards on two catches from four targets. 

[SUPER BOWL MVPs: Top 10 Super Bowl MVPs Since 2000]

Among his many standout plays, Walker was integral in helping the Seahawks move up the field, particularly in the first half. Early in the second quarter, Walker dropped this 30-yard run:

And then followed it up two snaps later with a 29-yard gain.

Kenneth Walker: A Super Bowl champ and MVP.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2027, 2028... and 2029?

Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2027, 2028... and 2029?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes