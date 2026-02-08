Kenneth Walker III Named Super Bowl MVP After Leading Seahawks to Win vs. Patriots

Super Bowl Sunday was more like the Kenneth Walker III show.

With Walker leading the way, the Seattle Seahawks were in total control throughout the 2026 Super Bowl and took down the New England Patriots for a 29-13 victory and the Lombardi Trophy. And none of it would have been possible without Walker, who was named the 2026 Super Bowl MVP.

Walker — whose four NFL seasons have been with Seattle after playing for Wake Forest and Michigan State — is the sixth running back to be named Super Bowl MVP and the first one since Terrell Davis in the Denver Broncos' 1998 Super Bowl victory against the Green Bay Packers.

He finished with 135 rushing yards on 27 carries, despite not coming away with a Super Bowl touchdown, and he accounted for about 96 percent of the Seahawks' 141 total rushing yards. He also had 26 receiving yards on two catches from four targets.

Among his many standout plays, Walker was integral in helping the Seahawks move up the field, particularly in the first half. Early in the second quarter, Walker dropped this 30-yard run:

And then followed it up two snaps later with a 29-yard gain.

Kenneth Walker: A Super Bowl champ and MVP.