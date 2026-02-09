2026 Super Bowl Betting Recap: Seahawks' Dominance Equals 'Helluva Day' for Books

Super Bowl betting often gets much more interesting as kickoff draws closer. That was certainly the case at Circa Sports, literally minutes before Super Bowl 60 got underway on Sunday.

A $1 million bet landed on Patriots moneyline +200. It was the second seven-figure New England wager at Circa, prompting this response on X from director of sportsbook operations Jeff Benson:

"Well, things just got a lot more interesting. … Another bomb comes in on the Patriots at +200 for $1M. We are now very big Seahawk fans."

By now, you know Seattle delivered for the book, while the Patriots fell well short.

More on Super Bowl 60 betting results, as multiple oddsmakers recap the final game of the 2025-26 season.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Mega Millions

In the first 24 hours after Super Bowl 60 odds went up, back on Jan. 26, Circa Sports took a $1.1 million bet on Patriots moneyline +188. That bet stood a chance to profit $2.068 million, for a total payout of $3.168 million.

So Circa was already hoping for a Seahawks win on Sunday, although Benson and his team didn’t want Seattle to cover as a 4.5-point favorite. The preference was a Seahawks win by 1-3 points.

Then came the second major wager pre-kickoff. The $1 million Pats moneyline play at +200 had a potential profit of $2 million, for a $3 million total payout.

At that point, Circa didn’t care if the Seahawks won by one or 100. Seattle held New England scoreless through three quarters, leading 12-0, and went on to a 29-13 victory.

"It was a helluva day, given our futures position," Benson said, alluding to substantial Seahawks liability from preseason futures bets, which then got offset by the two huge Patriots wagers. "We took two $1 million bets on the Pats, which worked out well."

Defenses Dominate

Generally speaking, Super Bowl 60 worked out well in all ways for not only Circa, but many other books in Vegas and nationwide.

That’s what happens when a game is 9-0 at halftime and 12-0 through three quarters. Low-scoring Super Bowls are the death knell for the public betting masses, who love to pile on all the props, wagering on Yes or Over on practically everything.

And while the fourth quarter featured 30 points, that still didn’t help prop bettors that much. Nor was it enough to get the Over in on a total of 45/45.5.

"A lot of Unders on props. The game staying Under was beautiful. Kenneth Walker III as MVP was good. We cleaned up," Benson said, before adding a little tongue-in-cheek finale to his summary. "I’ll be heading to the beach to enjoy my riches!"

Flag on the Play

Through three quarters, sportsbooks across the country were pretty happy with Super Bowl betting. Bookmakers tend to root for things not to happen, and as noted above, not much was happening, with the Seahawks up 12-0.

Then came four touchdowns and a field goal — and one missed two-point conversion — to bring the score to 29-13 Seattle.

And then Walker nearly struck a huge blow in favor of the public betting masses, with a 49-yard touchdown run. That would’ve clinched not only the Over, but a myriad of Walker prop bets and a boatload of parlays.

"Our hearts were in our mouths when Walker ran in the needless touchdown. That would’ve been a monumental swing for bettors," Caesars Sports vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.

Alas, it was instead a monumental letdown for bettors. Seattle was flagged for holding on the play and ultimately had to punt. The 29-13 result held up when the clock expired with the Patriots at the Seahawks’ 29-yard line.

And bookmakers around the nation breathed a sigh of relief.

Exception to the Rule

While Caesars Sports and many others escaped a lot of damage thanks to that holding penalty, Caesars didn’t do as well to the game as other operators.

And it started even before kickoff.

An hour before the game began, a high-roller put a whopping $253,000 on Heads -103 for the coin toss. It was indeed heads, so that bettor profited $245,631.07, before even a down was played (total payout $498,631.07).

Caesars got a chunk of that back from a bettor who put $100,000 on Tails -103. But heavy Seahawks action on the game itself paid dividends for Caesars customers.

"The game was overwhelmingly controlled by Seattle, and that ended up being a very popular side among bettors throughout the week," Caesars head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "As a result, players generally fared well in this matchup.

"Overall, it was a strong outcome for Seattle backers."

Caesars had multiple six-figure Seahawks moneyline bets, as well as a $200,000 Seahawks -4.5 wager. So all those major wagers cashed.

On the flip side, though, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale’s $2 million AFC +200 futures bet — made before the conference championship games — ended up being a huge donation to Caesars’ coffers.

Speaking of seven-figure bets …

Big Winners … and Losers

As noted above, the two Patriots moneyline wagers at Circa fell by the wayside, as did Mattress Mack’s bet.

So too did model, socialite Kendall Jenner’s $1 million Patriots +190 moneyline wager, at Fanatics Sportsbook. And a couple of hours before kickoff, BetMGM took a $1 million Patriots +4.5 (-105) bet, another loser.

However, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker put $1 million on Seahawks -3.5 (-125) at Fanatics. That bet cashed with relative ease, profiting $800,000 (total payout $1.8 million).

And a BetMGM customer completed a tremendous ladder of wagers, though the bettor gave back a chunk via hedging on the Super Bowl.

The customer banked $1,492,500 in profit on $50,000 bets of the Seahawks making the playoffs and winning the NFC. The topper was another $50,000 bet on Seahawks +6000 to win the Super Bowl, with all three bets made in August.

Seattle got there Sunday night, giving the bettor a $3 million win and hiking the total profit to $4.492,500. Just to play it safe, though, the bettor hedged with a $725,000 Patriots +195 moneyline bet on the Super Bowl.

So that’s a $725K loser. But I think the bettor is just fine, banking $3,767,500 in profit. Not a bad season’s work, if you can afford it.

Which most of us can’t. So just continue to bear that in mind. Keep your wagers and expectations reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.