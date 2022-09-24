PATRICK EVERSON VIDEOS STORIES

PATRICK EVERSON

College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State

Everything you need to know about USC-Oregon State, from the odds to insight from Patrick Everson and an expert pick from Geoff Schwartz.
8 HOURS AGO
NFL odds: How Justin Herbert's injury impacted Week 3, MVP lines

Insider Patrick Everson reports on how Justin Herbert's injury impacted the MVP odds, as well as the Chargers' title and Week 3 odds.
1 DAY AGO
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet 49ers-Broncos

Here's all you need to know for the 49ers-Broncos game, from the point spread, moneyline, over/under and insight from expert Patrick Everson...
2 DAYS AGO
NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games

From Vegas with love. Insider Patrick Everson breaks down what sharp bettors are on for NFL Week 3, including the marquee Packers-Bucs game...
2 DAYS AGO
NFL odds: How Trey Lance's injury impacted 49ers' title, Week 3 odds

Insider Patrick Everson reports on how Trey Lance's season-ending injury impacted the MVP odds, as well as the 49ers' title and Week 3 lines...
4 DAYS AGO
NFL odds Week 2: Sportsbooks win big thanks to Dallas Cowboys, upsets

Gambling insider Patrick Everson recaps a profitable weekend for the sportsbooks thanks to the Cowboys and other underdogs winning outright.
5 DAYS AGO
NFL odds Week 2: Sharp bettors on Saints, Ravens, gambling nuggets

Insider Patrick Everson on the ground in Vegas breaks down what he is hearing about the biggest football matchups from a betting perspective...
SEPTEMBER 16
NFL odds: How Dak Prescott's injury impacts Cowboys' Week 2, title odds

Gambling insider Patrick Everson helps break down how the Cowboys' Super Bowl and Week 2 odds were impacted by Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
SEPTEMBER 12
Sportsbooks win big in college football and NFL thanks to underdogs

Gambling insider Patrick Everson recaps a profitable weekend for the sportsbooks thanks to several underdogs covering and winning outright.
SEPTEMBER 12
2023 Super Bowl picks: Our experts predict who ends up in Arizona

How open is the race to Super Bowl LVII? We asked 13 of our NFL experts to forecast the winner, and six different potential champs emerged.
SEPTEMBER 8
NFL odds Week 1: Bettors bullish on Bills, down on Packers and Cowboys

Insider Patrick Everson on the ground in Vegas breaks down what he is hearing about the biggest football matchups from a betting perspective...
SEPTEMBER 8
College football odds: Ohio State huge title liability, betting nuggets

FOX Sports gambling insider Patrick Everson has the scoop on the biggest college football betting nuggets for Week 1 and the season.
SEPTEMBER 2
