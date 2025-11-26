College Football Week 14 Betting Report: 'We’ll Need Michigan Come Game Time'

There are several noteworthy games on the college football Week 14 oddsboard, as conference championship hopes and College Football Playoff bids are on the line.

But no matter what’s at stake elsewhere, no game is bigger than The Game: Ohio State vs. Michigan.

Bookmakers and bettors recognize the significance, season after season.

"It’s one of the biggest-bet games every year, in one of the biggest and best rivalries," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "This year’s game is again going to drive a lot of action."

Further bolstering Buckeyes-Wolverines: It’s the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.

Bookmakers and sharp bettors offer their insights on Ohio State vs. Michigan and more, as we dive into this week’s college football betting nuggets.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Ohio State is a perfect 11-0 straight up (SU) this season and is the nation’s best outfit against the spread (ATS), as well, with a 9-1-1 mark.

Put simply, the Buckeyes are destroying everything in their path, covering huge point spreads week after week.

However, Michigan (9-2 SU/4-7 ATS) is on a four-game win streak in this rivalry. Last year, the Wolverines were hefty 19.5-point road underdogs and upended Ohio State 13-10.

The point spread is significantly shorter this year, but the Buckeyes are still double-digit road favorites for this noon ET Saturday kickoff. Caesars Sports opened Ohio State -11.5, and the line is down to -10 as of Wednesday evening.

That’s due in part to Buckeyes action slow to arrive so far this week. But it’s coming, and in droves, Feazel said.

"I anticipate a lot of Ohio State action. It’ll be a one-sided match, and we’ll need Michigan come game time," Feazel said. "Ohio State looks unstoppable on offense, and its defense looks even better."

Lone Star State Showdown

Texas A&M (11-0 SU/5-6 ATS) meets archrival Texas (8-3 SU/3-8 ATS) in a 7:30 p.m. ET Friday kickoff. A&M is looking to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game and bolster its CFP credentials.

On the flip side, Texas’ CFP hopes are in dire straits. The Longhorns need to upset the Aggies, then have a host of other dominoes fall this weekend, inside and outside the SEC.

Caesars Sports opened A&M as a 2.5-point road favorite, and that’s where the line remains Wednesday evening.

"The Aggies are starting to get a lot more respect," Feazel said. "So far, we’re seeing a lot more action on A&M. But by Friday, I anticipate two-way action in this game."

On Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone is already involved with Texas A&M-Texas. And he’s not following the lead of most early bettors.

Yes, A&M is looking to complete a perfect regular season, and there’s no team the Aggies would rather do that against than Texas. And on the Longhorns’ home field, no less.

Stone noted that Texas was ranked No. 1 in the preseason, but fell short of those expectations and is a long shot to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. However, Stone foresees the Longhorns putting the first blemish on A&M’s record.

He’s on Texas +2 vs. Texas A&M.

"Texas A&M is one of the best teams in the country, without question. But the Aggies' SEC opponents currently have a combined 11-40 record in conference play," Stone said. "Texas is certainly not void of talent, and I look for Arch Manning and the Longhorns to knock off the Aggies in Austin."

ACC Misery

Miami (9-2 SU/6-5 ATS) is No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. That’s the highest of any ACC outfit. But it might not be enough to get the Hurricanes into the 12-team CFP field, even if they beat Pittsburgh (8-3 SU and ATS).

That’s because Miami will be hard-pressed just to make the ACC Championship Game. The ‘Canes need to win at Pitt in Saturday’s noon ET kickoff, and have Virginia (a 9.5-point home favorite) lose to Virginia Tech, and SMU (a 13.5-point road favorite) lose to California.

There’s still a path to the CFP for Miami without reaching the ACC title game, but it’s pretty unlikely.

Caesars has Miami as a 7-point road favorite vs. Pitt, which also needs to win and have SMU or Virginia lose in order to reach the ACC final.

"The ACC is out of both teams’ hands right now. Both need to win this game and get help," Feazel said. "Right now, we’re only seeing Pitt action. But I anticipate more Miami money as we get closer to Saturday."

Simple Formula

Alabama (9-2 SU/7-4 ATS) doesn’t need help from anyone to reach the SEC Championship Game, which would absolutely lock down a CFP bid, as well. All the Crimson Tide have to do is win Saturday night at Auburn (5-6 SU/4-6-1 ATS).

Caesars opened ‘Bama as a 5.5-point favorite, and on Tuesday, the line went to Tide -6, where it remains Wednesday night.

"This is another game that’s gonna drive a lot of action," Feazel said. "So far, more Alabama action has come in. I expect that to continue because of how big this game is for the Tide. This is Alabama’s game to lose.

"But the Iron Bowl is Auburn’s Super Bowl."

Meaning you can never rule out an upset. It happened in Michigan-Ohio State last year, with the Wolverines a much bigger underdog on the road. So it could certainly happen for Auburn at home.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on X: @PatrickE_Vegas.