2025 College Football Playoff, Bowl Buzz: Tulane Named a New Head Coach

Tulane names Hall next head coach

Tulane has decided to make passing game coordinator and receivers coach Will Hall its next head coach after this season ends in the College Football Playoff under the outgoing Jon Sumrall.

"I’m truly honored," Hall said. "Tulane has been a special place for me. I’ve felt the unique spirit of Tulane and the strength of its culture. I’m excited to lead this program with a deep respect for its history, its people, and the city of New Orleans."

A little more than a week ago, Sumrall accepted an offer to coach Florida, but has been permitted to continue coaching the Green Wave through its postseason.

The 45-year-old Hall will become the third Tulane coach since Willie Fritz left for Houston of the Big 12 after the 2023 season. Fritz's tenure included a conference title game victory in 2022, followed by a landmark Cotton Bowl victory over Southern California, and then another league championship game appearance in 2023.

'(Hall’s) character, integrity, and leadership qualities are evident both on and off the field," Tulane athletic director David Harris said. "With extensive head coaching experience and a proven track record of success at every level, Will embodies the qualities we value in our program. We believe he is the right person to lead Tulane Football into its next chapter."

Baylor names new Athletic Director

Former Baylor athletics administrator and graduate Doug McNamee was named Monday as the Big 12 school's athletic director. The new AD replaces Mack Rhoades, who last month stepped down after nine years for personal reasons. Rhoades had also been chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

McNamee was the senior associate AD for external affairs at Baylor in 2018 when he left to become president of Waco-based Magnolia, the nationally recognized lifestyle and media company founded by Baylor alums Chip and Joanna Gaines. He left Magnolia in 2022 to become president of the reimagined Field & Stream with country music stars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen as investors.

"My connection to Baylor University runs deep, and its culture, history, and expectations have profoundly shaped my life,' McNamee said in a statement. "I believe the breadth of my experiences has prepared me for this moment at Baylor and within the evolving landscape of college athletics. Stepping into corporate leadership allowed me to cultivate the entrepreneurial mindset, creativity, hunger, and financial discipline required to thrive in today’s environment and the one ahead. Returning to my alma mater in this capacity is a profound honor and responsibility. I do not take it lightly."

In his previous stint at Baylor, McNamee was responsible for all major revenue-generating and brand-facing units, including fundraising, marketing, communications and premium ticketing. He played a key role in the fundraising, planning and opening of McLane Stadium over a decade ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

