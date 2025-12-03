Joel Klatt: 3 Names to Watch in Penn State HC Search After Failing to Land Sitake

Penn State has taken a bumpy ride along the coaching carousel since it fired James Franklin in October. Its latest uneasy turn came on Tuesday, when reported top target Kalani Sitake signed an extension to remain at BYU.

With Sitake taking his name out of the running, the list of possible candidates to become the next head coach at Penn State is quickly dwindling. But FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt believes there are a few candidates still in the running.

"I do think there's a few names I'd be aware of," Klatt said on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show." "I'd be aware of Brian Daboll, obviously last with the New York Giants. I would be pretty surprised if they're not at least talking with a guy like [Louisville head coach] Jeff Brohm or targeting a guy like Jeff Brohm.

"And, you never know, but the fact that it's lasted this long leads me to believe that there's a guy still coaching this week that's a head coach that might be a target."

What is the latest going on with Penn State's head coach search? 👀

Daboll has been linked to the Penn State job ever since he was fired by the Giants in November. While Daboll has never coached at Penn State, he has a connection to the program as his son, Christian, was a student assistant for the football team during his time there. Daboll, who went 20-40-1 in his four seasons as Giants head coach, also worked as Alabama's offensive coordinator when it won a national championship in 2017.

Brohm also doesn't have any ties to the program. However, he's had past success in the Big Ten as a head coach. He went 36-34 over his six-year tenure at Purdue, helping the Boilermakers reach the Big Ten Championship Game in his final season with the program in 2022. He also went 17-9 in his final two years at Purdue. However, news emerged Wednesday that Brohm has reportedly told Louisville that he plans to remain with the program.

As for the mystery box candidate, Klatt isn't so sure who it might be.

"I don't know who that is," Klatt said on which coach working this weekend might be a candidate for the Penn State job. "Obviously, [Indiana's Curt] Cignetti is locked up. [Ohio State's Ryan] Day is locked up. [Georgia's] Kirby [Smart] isn't going anywhere. [Texas Tech's] Joey McGuire isn't going anywhere. Sitake isn't going anywhere.

"Is it [Alabama's] Kalen DeBoer? I don't know. You start to do process of elimination. Why's it taking this long? Why haven't they announced something? Is that coach still coaching? Who's locked up? Who's not locked up? Maybe they're targeting Kalen DeBoer, but I'm not totally sure."

DeBoer, who is in his second season at Alabama, is coaching the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on Saturday. While a win in that game would ensure that Alabama makes the College Football Playoff, there's already been hot-seat talk surrounding DeBoer in Tuscaloosa. Alabama missed the CFP last season due to a pair of relatively inexplicable losses, while a loss on Saturday might mean it misses the playoff for a second straight year. Alabama hasn't missed the CFP in consecutive seasons since its inaugural year in 2014.

As for other coaches working this weekend, several of them have gotten other jobs. Beyond the coaches Klatt named, James Madison's Bob Chesney has agreed to become UCLA's next head coach. Tulane's Jon Summrall will coach Florida next year. North Texas' Eric Morris is set to become Oklahoma State's next head coach.

One coach who hasn't signed an extension and is set to coach in a conference championship game this weekend, though, is Duke's Manny Diaz. Klatt actually mentioned Diaz as a potential candidate to replace Franklin in October, citing his history with the program. Diaz worked as Penn State's defensive coordinator for two seasons before becoming Duke's head coach in 2024.