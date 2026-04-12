2026 NFL Draft Big Board: 8 QBs Rank Among Top 150 Overall Prospects

There will be 32 players selected in the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, of course, but frankly, only a fraction of those truly deserve a first-round grade.

While it is true that every year has several prospects selected in the first round that aren’t universally graded as top-round talents, the Class of 2026 is especially thin at the top. I stamped only 12 prospects this year with first-round grades and of those, only the first three are what I would call "blue-chip" talents who would warrant top-10 consideration in every NFL Draft.

That said, while this class may lack headliners, smart teams will find starters along the line of scrimmage and in the secondary well into Day 3. As such, we’ve ranked the top 150 prospects available.

150. Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona

Projection: Round 5

The smallest (but cleanest tackler) of three draftable Arizona defensive backs this year, Johnson is being slept on by far too many in the draft community.

149. Anez Cooper, OG, Miami

Projection: Round 5

A four-year starter and three-time All-ACC selection, the prototypically-built Cooper has the frame and game of a future NFL starter.

148. Max Llewellyn, Edge, Iowa

Projection: Round 5

A better football player than athlete who wins with instincts, physicality and technique, don’t be surprised when Llewellyn outplays his draft slot.

147. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Projection: Round 5

A New Mexico State transfer who exploded for a career-high 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2025, Elliott is a 6-foot-2, 231-pound pile-driving run-stuffer.

146. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Projection: Round 5

A victim of his own previous success (and all the expectations that come with it), Klubnik is a fantastic athlete for the quarterback position with enough arm talent to develop — especially for a team deploying the classic West Coast Offense.

Cade Klubnik #QB10 of Clemson participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

145. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Projection: Round 5

A Gold-Glove center fielder for Oregon (drafted by the Houston Astros) as well as its star middle linebacker, Boettcher’s offers an underrated combination of agility, instincts and physicality.

144. Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Projection: Round 5

Injuries kept Moore out of the starting lineup for much of his four seasons at Florida, but teams love to gamble on traits in the later rounds and the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Moore certainly offers those.

143. Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn

Projection: Round 5

A former DT who started all 24 games the past two seasons at guard for Auburn, Wright remains a work in progress. But the 6-foot-5, 331-pounder (with 33 1/8-inch arms) has the mass and power to project as a future starter in a gap scheme.

142. Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

Projection: Round 5

In a draft class full of twitchy tight ends, Joly quietly ranked behind only Oregon’s first-round cinch, Kenyon Sadiq, in touchdown receptions this season (seven), showing the maneuverability and improved hands to project as a Joker/H-back in the NFL.

141. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 5

With just four combined interceptions over three seasons of action, Lee lacks the ball-skills teams prefer, but he offers plenty of everything else, including a prototypical blend of size and explosiveness.

140. Trey Moore, Edge, Texas

Projection: Round 5

The polar opposite of the aforementioned Lee, Moore enters the NFL with better production (50 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks over his career) than traits.

139. Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Projection: Round 5

Not (yet?) the sum of his parts, Lane offers an exciting blend of size and speed, projecting best as a vertical threat and red zone target.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Ja'Kobi Lane #WO27 of Southern California participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

138. Billy Schrauth, OG, Notre Dame

Projection: Round 5

A team captain with the broad frame, physicality and technique needed to "surprise" in the NFL, Schrauth would rank higher if he hadn’t missed multiple games to injury each of the past two seasons.

137. Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Projection: Round 5

Perhaps this year’s biggest Combine winner, the 6-foot-5, 216-pound Caldwell posted eye-popping numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.31), vertical jump (42") and broad jump (11’2") that virtually scream upside.

136. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Projection: Round 5

A former 5-star recruit who began his college career at USC and started 39 games over the past three seasons with the Trojans and Crimson Tide, Jackson looks the part of an NFL starter. But thus far, he’s proven to be faster than quick or physical.

135. Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Projection: Round 4-5

At 6-foot-9, 346 pounds, with the longest arms (36 3/8") of this draft class, Bell will have OL coaches throughout the league pounding the table for him on Day 3.

134. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Projection: Round 4-5

One of few speed backs of this class, Claiborne is a proven playmaker with a nose for the end zone, scoring 30 times (26 as a rusher, two as a receiver and two as a kick returner) over four years at Wake Forest.

133. Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Projection: Round 4-5

Among the twitchiest athletes in a class loaded with explosive linebackers, Elarms-Orr stood out at both Cal and TCU — and may only need a bit of refining to surprise as an NFL starter.

132. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Projection: Round 4-5

A classic possession receiver with good size, body control and sticky hands, Sarratt may lack upside, but few pass-catchers in this class offer as high of a floor.

Elijah Sarratt #WO34 of Indiana participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

131. Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Projection: Round 4-5

Overshadowed by all the talent at Miami this year, Thomas quietly finished second in the ACC with five interceptions, showing the aggression and closing speed to project as a future NFL starter and special teams ace.

130. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Projection: Round 4-5

Among the most imposing players in this draft, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Jackson offers intriguing potential as a two-gapper, using his girth and especially long arms (34 3/4") to stack and shed would-be blockers at the point of attack.

129. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Projection: Round 4-5

The 6-foot-3, 232-pounder spent his first three years at Clemson as a receiver, but flourished in 2025 at tailback, showing impressive vision and toughness between the tackles, as well as power and surprising slipperiness to create yards after contact.

128. Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

Projection: Round 4-5

Guards don’t typically come with highlight reels, but Farmer is an exception — he just needs to play with greater awareness (and lighter feet) in pass protection to emerge as an NFL starter.

127. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Projection: Round 4

A center-only prospect due to his relatively narrow shoulders and wide hips, Slaughter won’t be a fit for everyone. But his naturally low center of gravity, quality technique and proven effectiveness against quality competition suggest he’ll outperform his draft selection.

126. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Projection: Round 4

He's a four-year standout at cornerback who lacks ideal size but possesses the instincts and quickness to handle slot duties.

Chandler Rivers of the Duke Blue Devils participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

125. Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Projection: Round 4

Football is a big man’s game, and they simply don’t come much bigger than the 6-foot-9, 325-pound Burke, who uses his girth, long arms (34 inches) and leg drive to maul opponents.

124. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Projection: Round 4

Halton may never be a full-time starter, but I like his fit as a quick-twitch interior disruptor in an NFL rotation.

123. Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State

Projection: Round 4

One of this year’s real breakout stars, Curry added spice to the Buckeyes’ pass rush in 2025. He jumped from 2.5 sacks as a junior to 11 as a senior, but he’s more strong than sudden and might have benefited from his supporting cast.

122. Eli Raridon, TE. Notre Dame

Projection: Round 4

Similar in some ways to Georgia’s Oscar Delp, Raridon lacks eye-popping stats. But he offers an exciting blend of size and athleticism and comes from a program well known for developing NFL talent at tight end.

121. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Projection: Round 4

A classic dropback passer with an ideal frame and arm, Allar offers the basic building blocks worthy of developing.

120. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Projection: Round 4

A loose and fluid athlete with long arms, Trigg boasts intoxicating upside, but he’s sushi-raw as a route-runner and blocker with a lot of concentration drops on tape.

119. Brenen Thompson, WR. Mississippi State

Projection: Round 4

Scouts already knew Thompson would be among the fastest players in this draft — seven of his 10 career receiving TDs went for 40-plus yards — and he proved it at the Combine in a blistering 4.26 seconds.

118. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Projection: Round 4

Scouts can check off a lot of boxes with Everette, a 41-game starter with an exceptional blend of size (6-1, 196 pounds, 32-inch arms) and speed (4.38).

117. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Projection: Round 4

With only one year as a starter, Payton is as raw as it gets. But the 6-foot-3, 232-pound southpaw has plenty of arm and is a powerful and instinctive runner.

Cole Payton #QB15 of North Dakota State participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

116. Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

Projection: Round 4

A 6-foot-8, 323-pounder with stubby arms (32 1/4"), Tiernan likely will slide inside to guard after starting the past four years at tackle.

115. Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin

Projection: Round 4

Long and lean for the position but highly physical and a more nuanced rusher than his 13 career sacks might suggest, I think Reiger’s best football is still ahead of him.

114. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Projection: Round 4

He's easily the biggest and most athletic of this QB class yet lacks his counterparts’ accuracy. It thus begs the question: If a team is looking to develop a signal-caller, why not gamble on the one with the highest upside?

113. Alex Harkey, OG, Oregon

Projection: Round 4

Harkey spent time at four different colleges (Tyler JC, Colorado and Texas State) and could be on the move again in the NFL — sliding inside after playing 2025 at right tackle. But he shows the initial quickness, girth and tenacity to handle the switch.

112. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Projection: Round 4

The drop-off in talent is steep at OT, but Bowry is my favorite of the second-tier prospects at the position, struggling a bit with injury and inconsistency yet flashing the raw talent to suggest that he may be better in the NFL than he was in college.

111. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Projection: Round 4

Overshadowed by edge rushers during his time at Missouri (and Florida), McClellan’s combination of bulk, power and surprising quickness translate well to the next level.

110. Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Projection: Round 4

Proctor may not look the part of a full-time DT in the NFL, but few in this class can match his initial quickness and lateral agility — traits that should help him generate plenty of disruption.

109. Keyshawn James-Newby, Edge, New Mexico

Projection: Round 4

Among this year’s quickest rushers off the ball, James-Newby led the Mountain West in both sacks (9) and forced fumbles (3), while finishing second in the conference with 15 tackles for loss.

108. Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Projection: Round 4

In some circles, Beck might be better known for his mistakes than his successes, but he’s battle-tested, a gifted natural passer and offers prototypical size. He is one of the few QBs in this class with a realistic shot of eventually being an NFL starter.

Carson Beck of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes throws a pass during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

107. Keagen Trost, OG, Missouri

Projection: Round 4

Broad as a barn door, Trost (who turned 25 this month) was literally a man among boys in the SEC last year, showing off the bulk and strong hands that I think will suit the longtime collegiate tackle best inside at guard in the NFL.

106. Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 4

If not for durability issues, Moss might warrant second-round consideration due to his vision, initial burst and an attacking mentality which drives him through would-be tacklers.

105. Kage Casey, OG, Boise State

Projection: Round 4

Stopwatches at the Combine suggest that Casey is sluggish, but his tape shows good initial quickness and serious pop on contact — traits that I think will suit the college left tackle best inside at guard.

104. Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

Projection: Round 4

At 6-foot-3, 239 pounds, Height lacks ideal size for the edge, but he’s sudden and slippery, winning with a variety of dips and spins to efficiently get past would-be blockers and quickly close on the quarterback.

103. Jimmy Rolder, ILB, Michigan

Projection: Round 3-4

Showing Jedi-like instincts and picture-perfect tackling technique, Rolder jumped from 26 tackles as a reserve in 2024 to leading the team in stops in 2025. Run-stuffers like Rolder aren’t as valued in today’s pass-happy NFL, so it’s possible he slips into Day 3, but I see a future starter who will ultimately outplay his draft slot.

Jimmy Rolder of the Michigan Wolverines participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

102. Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 3-4

A classic tweener who lacks the mobility and arm length to remain outside at tackle (where he started four years for the Aggies), Zuhn possesses the short area quickness and pop on contact to move inside. But few teams want 6-foot-7 guards or centers.

101. Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

Projection: Round 3-4

He's a former walk-on turned star who capped off a stellar 2025 season with a terrific Combine workout. Stukes’ instincts, athleticism and ball-skills make up for his average size and open-field tackling.

100. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Projection: Round 3-4

He's sushi-raw as a route-runner, but that can be taught. Hurst offers a 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame with proven 4.4 speed that is well worth a mid-round gamble.

99. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Projection: Round 3-4

An injury-plagued 2025 campaign may have kept Davis off the media radar, but he’s well-known by NFL scouts. The uniquely-built 6-foot-4 corner offers the speed (4.41) and hand-eye coordination to corral receivers off the line and at the catch-point.

98. Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

Projection: Round 3-4

A true speed demon, Bell caught five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman at Wisconsin. But it wasn’t until a breakout 2025 at UConn that he really caught scouts’ attention, showing greater concentration and improved hands.

97. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Projection: Round 3

The NDSU-to-NFL pipeline continues this year with Lance — the younger, faster brother of Trey Lance. Given how rarely the Bison throw the ball, Lance is surprisingly savvy as a route-runner with a legitimate chance to prove a mid-round steal.

Bryce Lance #WO26 of North Dakota State participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

96. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Projection: Round 3

One of this year’s biggest Pro Day risers after clocking in at 4.49 seconds at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Delp has a chance to be more productive in the NFL than he was over 55 games (34 starts) with the Bulldogs.

95. De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Mississippi

Projection: Round 3

A three-time transfer who produced at Washington State and Oklahoma State as well as Ole Miss, Stribling looks the part with a broad 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame and impressive speed, but he’s faster than quick and may struggle to get open versus NFL competition.

94. Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke

Projection: Round 3

Stubby arms (31 7/8"), average speed (4.89 40) and meager sack production in 2025 (two sacks) could cause some to overlook Williams. But he plays with the anticipation, intensity and violence that could keep him in the NFL for a long time.

93. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Projection: Round 3

An ACL tear in December will push Bell well into Day 2, but the 6-foot-2, 222-pounder possesses the bulk, body control and soft hands to project as a future NFL starter.

92. Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Projection: Round 3

Teams willing to sacrifice bulk for quickness, will be intrigued by the thinly-built Canady (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) whose route awareness and quickness closing downhill allow him to disrupt receivers.

91. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Projection: Round 3

More of an H-back than a traditional sixth lineman, Klare offers quickness, soft hands and body control to make tough contested grabs.

90. VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Projection: Round 3

Scouts can check a lot of boxes with Payne, a team captain and 42-game starter who boasts an exceptional size/speed combination and proven track record for generating turnovers.

89. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Projection: Round 3

In a class full of pass-catching specialists at tight end, Roush is a legitimate "Y" with the size (6-6, 267), strength, smarts and athletic bloodlines to project as a quick contributor.

88. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Projection: Round 3

A pinball runner whose low center of gravity and leg drive help him break tackles, Coleman is an effective inside runner who might lack top speed but projects well to the NFL because of his commitment to pass protection and soft hands as a receiver.

Jonah Coleman #1 of the Washington Huskies warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

87. Brian Parker II, OL/C, Duke

Projection: Round 3

My favorite of this year’s projected position switchers, Parker is a three-year starting right tackle whose burly frame, core strength and underrated athleticism project best inside at the next level.

86. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Projection: Round 3

Appropriately nicknamed "Big Citrus," Orange uses his round frame and long (33 3/8") arms to stack and shed opponents at the line of scrimmage. Unfortunately, he provides little "juice" as a rusher, recording just one sack in 50 college games.

85. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Projection: Round 3

He boasts prototypical size (6-2, 200) and excellent ball skills (six INTs among 12 career PBUs), but Wheatley must improve his open-field tackling.

84. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Projection: Round 3

Topping out at 629 receiving yards (and that was at Purdue in 2023), Burks never dominated in college like his timed speed (4.30 in the 40-yard dash) and strength (his 26 reps tied for the most among receivers) would suggest. But it is hard to imagine some NFL team not gambling a Day 2 pick on his upside.

83. Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 3

Don’t let the fact that Onyedim generated just 5.5 sacks in 53 games at Texas A&M (and Iowa State) fool you, his first-step quickness, core flexibility and long arms make him one of this year’s most disruptive defensive tackles.

82. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Projection: Round 3

Quick as a hiccup with the low center of gravity well-suiting to his position, Hecht isn’t overpowering. But his agility and play-through-the-whistle mentality suggest a long NFL career.

81. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Projection: Round 3

Clocking at a sluggish 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash and corralling just 36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns last year for Notre Dame, Fields won’t be for everyone. But the imposing 6-foot-4, 219-pounder offers the physicality, sure hands and surprisingly sharp route-running that project well as a traditional X receiver.

80. Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

Projection: Round 3

Barham spent much of his career at Michigan (and previously at Maryland) as an off-ball linebacker, but he possesses projectable twitch and core flexibility to attack off the edge.

Jaishawn Barham #DL33 of Michigan runs the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

79. Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Projection: Round 3

An athletic technician who overcomes middling size and strength, Jones pounces out of his stance to stalemate DTs, projecting as a longtime NFL starter in a zone scheme.

78. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Projection: Round 3

Johnson may lack the top-end speed to consistently beat NFL defenders to the edge, but he earns high marks in some of the traits I think are even more important for success at the next level: lateral agility to make defenders miss in tight spaces, as well as both the vision and burst to attack cutback lanes.

77. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Projection: Round 3

While Cameron is a couple inches taller, it is easy to see some shades of Deebo Samuel in the Baylor product's game, as both are essentially running backs in a receiver’s body, bullying opponents with their long arms, strong hands and ultra-physical style.

76. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Projection: Round 3

A four-year starter at Ohio State (and Mississippi), the 6-foot-2, 189-pounder has a high-cut frame that leaves him vulnerable to shifty route-runners. Still, he closes quickly and confidently against both the pass and run, projecting best as a press corner in the NFL.

75. Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

Projection: Round 3

Josephs is currently a one-trick pony speed rusher, but he's so sudden off the snap and has some of the longest arms (34 1/4") in this class, which have helped him generate nearly as many pass breakups (nine) and forced fumbles (six) as sacks (9.5).

74. Zxavian Harris, DT, Mississippi

Projection: Round 2-3

The massive 6-foot-8, 330-pound Harris is a polarizing prospect among scouts, as he loses leverage at the snap with too much of his production coming downfield. But his ability to play up and down the line of scrimmage and block kicks (six over his career) will have some team gambling on him with a Day 2 pick.

73. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Projection: Round 2-3

He is among the handful of prospects to surge on my latest board, proving at the Combine that his stellar production in college was due not only to refined technique but underrated athleticism. Consider Dennis-Sutton one of this year’s biggest winners at Lucas Oil Stadium.

72. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Projection: Round 2-3

Branch is likely going to generate some Tyreek Hill comparisons during the pre-draft process, powered by the 4.35 speed he demonstrated at the Combine. Like Hill, Branch is at his best as a vertical threat or in the quick game, offering the kind of instant spark to a passing attack that only elite speed can provide.

Zachariah Branch of the Georgia Bulldogs participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

71. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Projection: Round 2-3

A propensity for risky throws and an injury-marred senior campaign are clear red flags, but Nussmeier has the grit, smarts and arm talent required for NFL success. He may never prove to be a frontline starter in the NFL, but he should carve out a long career, justifying a Day 2 selection.

70. Bud Clark, S, TCU

Projection: Round 2-3

Teams will have to weigh the pros (elite ball skills) versus the cons (spindly 6-foot-1, 188-pound frame) with Clark. His awareness, agility and soft hands he showcased at the Senior Bowl suggest he’ll soon be starting in the NFL.

69. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Projection: Round 2-3

With 25 combined touchdowns (21 as a pass-catcher, two as a runner, two as a passer) in 43 career games at Clemson, Williams has a proven big-play knack, showing impressive spatial awareness, body control and soft hands to make difficult plays look routine.

68. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

Projection: Round 2-3

With his long red hair, Dunker enjoyed more airtime during the Combine than some quarterbacks, but his game is built more on power and nastiness than athleticism, which is why the career right tackle might be pinched inside in the NFL.

67. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Projection: Round 2-3

The team that invests a Day 2 selection on Kilgore is banking on upside — and he offers plenty of that given his prototypical size and athleticism — but there are more lapses in coverage and missed tackles than his flashy highlight reels would suggest.

66. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Projection: Round 2-3

Few boosted their stock at the Combine more than the burly Washington, whose 4.33-second 40-yard dash time not only was the fastest among all running backs, it was the fastest among any player weighing over 220 pounds. In a relatively weak year for running backs, Washington’s elite size-speed combination warrants top-50 consideration.

Mike Washington Jr. #RB20 of Arkansas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

65. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Projection: Round 2-3

Brazzell reminds me a lot of Bengals star Tee Higgins in size and style, towering over cornerbacks with an imposing 6-foot-4 frame. But it's his rare burst off the snap that separates him from most taller vertical threats.

64. Kyle Louis, OLB, Pittsburgh

Projection: Round 2-3

At just 5-foot-11, 224 pounds, Louis won’t be a fit for everyone. But, frankly, I think that’s a mistake. Louis is highly instinctive with lightning-quick closing speed. He is a proven big-play magnet with 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and six interceptions over the past two seasons.

63. Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

Projection: Round 2-3

In a class full of Swiss Army knife rushers, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Moore is the hammer, utilizing a pro-caliber bull rush to bully would-be blockers on his way to the quarterback, generating 10 sacks in 12 games for Michigan in 2025.

62. Jake Golday, ILB, Cincinnati

Projection: Round 2

A moveable chess piece at nearly 6-foot-5, 239 pounds, Golday is a former edge rusher whose agility and speed have allowed him to excel at off-ball linebacker. He’s raw yet fast and physical.

61. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Projection: Round 2

The 6-0, 182-pound Muhammad might have a slight frame, but his long arms (32 3/8"), light feet and route anticipation make up for it — as does his experience playing against top competition.

Malik Muhammad #DB23 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

60. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas

Projection: Round 2

Disappointing workout results might have highlighted some of Hunter’s athletic limitations, but the big man dominated in the trenches during Texas Tech’s playoff run, as well as at the Senior Bowl, winning with a stunning combination of explosive first step quickness and overwhelming brute strength.

59. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Projection: Round 2

Bernard isn’t the biggest or fastest receiver in this class, but he shifts gears well to create separation and possesses soft, strong hands to pluck outside his frame, offering a nuanced skill set that projects nicely to the NFL.

58. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Projection: Round 2

A former quarterback who is built more like a receiver than a traditional tight end, Stowers’ tape is full of highlight reel plays and his Combine workout was one of this year’s best. He needs to get stronger, but Stowers projects as a matchup monster out of the slot and wing in the NFL, warranting top-50 consideration.

57. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Projection: Round 2

Everything about the 5-foot-10, 187-pound Abney looks average except his tape — he’s among the most tenacious and competitive players in this class.

56. Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Projection: Round 2

A baby-faced 20-year-old who opted for the 2026 NFL Draft despite tearing his ACL in October, Lew nevertheless looks the part of a decade-long NFL starting center, offering an ideal blend of size, balance, agility and already grown-man strength.

55. Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

Projection: Round 2

A late comer to the game who only switched from basketball to football as a senior in high school, Crawford needs to locate the ball quicker and learn to use his hands better to fend off blockers. But few in this class offer his zip and efficient change of direction off the edge.

54. Josiah Trotter, ILB, Missouri

Projection: Round 2

A downhill thumper with a unique frame, closing speed and NFL bloodlines, Trotter — who won’t turn 21 until April — has the look and energy of a longtime starting middle linebacker.

53. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Projection: Round 2

Nickel cornerbacks have never been more in demand, and Terrell is my favorite among them in this class. The NFL legacy plays significantly above his weight class (180 pounds), averaging 50 tackles over the past two seasons and generating eight forced fumbles during that span, including an ACC-best five this past year.

Avieon Terrell of the Clemson Tigers participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

52. Jacob Rodriguez, ILB, Texas Tech

Projection: Round 2

More decorated than a wedding cake after winning the Nagurski, Bednarik and Butkus awards, Rodriguez arguably should’ve been on my original list even before a terrific showing at the Combine. But I certainly won’t make the mistake of excluding him after he erased any doubts about his pure athleticism in Indy.

51. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Projection: Round 2

A classic mauler whose square-ish 6-foot-4, 314-pound frame is seemingly all shoulders and thighs, Pregnon is one of the few true guards who projects as an immediate NFL starter.

50. Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

Projection: Round 2

With five-plus sacks each of the past three seasons, Lawrence pairs production with exciting traits, including an explosive get-off, long arms and rare closing burst.

49. Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

Projection: Round 2

If he weren’t such an instinctive, passionate football player, Scott could make it as a travel guide, starring at Snow Junior College, Auburn and Miami, where he’s played safety, linebacker, nickel, cornerback and punt returner. I like him best at big nickel, where his instincts and physicality should shine brightest.

48. Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

Projection: Round 2

Teams prioritizing finishers up front will love Rutledge, a three-year All-ACC selection and bar-room brawler of a right guard with good athleticism and cinder blocks for hands.

47. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Projection: Round 2

Reminiscent of another former Sooner — Broncos star Nik Bonitto — Thomas personifies the often-used scouting expression of "converting speed to power." He routinely forces would-be blockers onto their heels and off-balance with an explosive burst and then bull-rushes them through the chest on a direct route to the ballcarrier.

46. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Projection: Round 2

Feast or famine personified, Haulcy promises to be one of the more polarizing defenders of this class as he’s decisive and a heavy hitter but also hyper aggressive and prone to missed tackles.

45. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Projection: Round 2

I’m less confident that undersized defenders such as Ponds will be among the first 50 players drafted than I am about him ultimately proving he should’ve been. At just 5-foot-9, 173 pounds, Ponds has obvious limitations, but he’s pound-for-pound the most physical and instinctive DB in this class with 33 pass breakups — including seven interceptions — in three standout seasons at the collegiate level.

D'Angelo Ponds of the Indiana Hoosiers participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

44. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Projection: Round 2

Miller elected not to participate in the timed drills at the Combine, but he’s just too good of a player to not include on this list. I don’t see a flashy athlete, but he has prototypical size (6-foot-4, 321 pounds) for blue collar run-stuffing duties. Miller’s length, strength and grit suggest that he’ll stick around in the NFL for a decade or more.

43. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Projection: Round 2

Quick and coordinated, it was Lomu — and not his more celebrated teammate Spencer Fano — who started the past two seasons at the critical left tackle position for the Utes. Just a redshirt sophomore still growing into his frame, Lomu is currently a better pass protector than run blocker, but he has a bright future if he commits to the weight room.

42. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 2

An athletic 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, Bisontis looks and moves like a tackle — he even earned freshman All-American honors at right tackle back in 2023. He played even better inside at left guard the past two years, showing the initial quickness and agility to fit best in a zone-blocking scheme.

41. Anthony Hill Jr., ILB, Texas

Projection: Round 2

Hill was asked to play many roles during his three years at Texas, spanning from edge rusher to inside linebacker to even nickel cornerback. That fact speaks to Hill’s football IQ. The tape shows uncommon agility for a 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker, as well reliable open-field tackling skills.

40. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Projection: Round 2

A talented pass-catcher in a running back’s body, Cooper is at his best out of the slot, where he can bully undersized nickel cornerbacks, generating consistent yardage after the catch.

Omar Cooper Jr. #WO17 of Indiana participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

39. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Projection: Round 2

Similar in some ways to Auburn’s Keldric Faulk, Woods is young (he turned 21 in March), powerful and athletic, with his best football still ahead of him. He pairs his hands and feet well for such a young player, offering more to affect the quarterback than his five sacks in 35 college games might suggest.

38. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Projection: Round 2

As demonstrated with his 4.49 time in the 40-yard dash, Price isn’t the athletic phenom that will earn fellow Notre Dame product Jeremiyah Love a top-10 pick. But he’s actually the more fundamentally sound running back, showing a future NFL bell cow’s blend of vision, burst and contact balance. He’s also one of this year’s most dynamic returners, taking back three kickoffs for touchdowns in just 22 opportunities.

37. Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Projection: Round 1-2

Among the most physical players in the entire class, Young pairs violent hands with ideal size (6-foot-6, 262 pounds) and strength to bully opponents at the line of scrimmage. He lacks the burst and bend around the corner, however, to expect much more in the NFL than the career-high 6.5 sacks he posted in 2025.

36. CJ Allen, ILB, Georgia

Projection: Round 1-2

Many of the top off-ball linebackers in this class are hybrid-types with limited experience taking on and shedding blockers in the hole. Allen isn’t flashy, but he’s as close to a Day 1 starting middle linebacker as this class has to offer. He’s smart, stout and just scratching the surface of his potential at just 20 years old.

35. Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Projection: Round 1-2

As a sixth-year collegiate athlete, Mesidor (24) was literally a man amongst boys for Miami a year ago, leading the ACC with 10.5 sacks and forcing four fumbles. He wins in more ways than perhaps any rusher in this class, pairing impressive physical traits such as burst, bend and power with refined hand play and nuanced counter moves.

34. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Projection: Round 1-2

Cisse has all the traits to become a quality NFL starter — including a prototypical blend of size, speed and physicality in run support. His occasional mistakes on tape seemed coachable, and with Cisse not turning 21 until July, the expectation is that he’s just scratching the surface.

33. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Projection: Round 1-2

Simpson, a former 5-star recruit, torched the SEC for 28 touchdowns and a conference-leading 3,567 yards in his lone season as a starter in Tuscaloosa, showing the pro-caliber accuracy to project as a future NFL starter. The traits were obvious during the throwing session at the Combine, all but cementing his position as the No. 2 quarterback in this class. Simpson has a quick release, plenty of zip and excellent touch to make every NFL throw — but there were some "deer in the headlights" moments on his game tape. Moreover, the track record of quarterbacks selected in the first round with 20 or fewer starts (Simpson has 15) is a bright red flag.

Ty Simpson of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

32. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

Projection: Round 1-2

Using a blend of physicality and instincts that translates well to the pro game, Jacas led the Big Ten with 11 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2025 before delivering a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl. Jacas may lack the twitch of some of this year’s top pass-rushers, but I see shades of a young DeMarcus Lawrence in Jacas’ game.

31. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Projection: Round 1-2

A native Nigerian who grew up playing soccer and basketball, Iheanachor is a 6-foot-5, 325-pound investment for the future who seemingly just needs time to master the nuances of the position. His easy movement skills and natural power turned heads at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

30. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Projection: Round 1-2

The ability to create turnovers is like catnip to football scouts, and few in this class offer a more tantalizing track record of that than the lanky, hard-hitting McNeil-Warren, who enters the NFL with nine forced fumbles and five interceptions in his career.

29. Kayden McDonald, NG, Ohio State

Projection: Round 1-2

At 6-foot-3, 326 pounds, McDonald is every bit the run-plugger his frame suggests, complementing his dense, powerful frame with excellent balance and spatial awareness. He isn’t going to ever lead the NFL in sacks, but he’s no slug against the pass, either, showing effort, power and surprisingly quick feet to play all three downs.

28. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Projection: Round 1-2

Johnson was named the Mountain West Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, taking two of his four interceptions back for scores. A technician with excellent route awareness, he erased any doubts about his pure athleticism in precisely 4.40 seconds at the Combine.

27. T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Projection: Round 1-2

Like several of his former Clemson teammates, Parker was the victim of his own success, struggling to live up to expectations in 2025 after a dominant 2024 campaign that included 19.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and an FBS-leading six forced fumbles. He’s a functional, rugged edge defender whose game is built more on torque than twitch.

26. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Projection: Round 1-2

The whole point of playing receiver is to catch touchdowns, and with 20 TDs over the past two seasons, Boston is the most prolific scorer of this year’s top wideouts. He should be able to continue this red zone mastery in the NFL, using his 6-foot-4, 209-pound frame, timing, body control and strong hands to win above the rim.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Denzel Boston #WO08 of Washington participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

25. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 1-2

Stubby (30 1/4-inch arms) and less explosive (32.5-inch vertical jump) than expected, Howell slips down my board a bit after a disappointing Combine. But he remains one of my favorite prospects in this class because of his slipperiness off the edge and ability to drop into coverage. If Howell falls to the latter portion of the first round, some playoff contending club is going get a steal.

24. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Projection: Round 1-2

Pardon the pun, but Banks has made a lot of money in the past two months, dominating at the Senior Bowl after missing seven games this year due to a fractured foot that required surgery. Standing a massive 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, with 35-inch arms and 10 3/4-inch hands, Banks is simply bigger than most trying to block him, and he can simply rag-doll blockers at times.

23. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Projection: Round 1-2

Typecast as a highly instinctive player who played fast, Thieneman proved at the Combine that he possesses elite athleticism to go with his diagnostic skills and soft hands, running the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds (with a 1.52 10-yard split) and generating an explosive 41-inch vertical jump. Thieneman has the look of an "easy" first-round pick at this point and a decade-long NFL starter.

22. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Projection: Round 1-2

Miller isn’t as agile or powerful as some of the top-rated tackles higher on my board, but as a rare four-year starter who faced elite competition every day in practice, he’s as safe as a Subaru. Miller has a somewhat gangly frame and upright stance that isn’t always the most aesthetically pleasing, but he’s quick, smart and has excellent hands to steer and sustain.

21. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Projection: Round 1-2

Hood travels as well in the hip pocket of receivers as he does in the transfer portal, bouncing from Auburn to Colorado to Tennessee over the past three years before entering the draft at just 20 years old. He is an easy mover with impressive awareness of the ball and in run support, as well as a legitimate playmaker with touchdowns scored via interception and fumble recoveries.

20. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 1-2

With 28 combined rushing and receiving scores in 38 career games at Texas A&M and North Carolina State, Concepcion is easily the top point producer of this year’s standout receiver class. Concepcion’s given name is Kevin, but KC is his preferred nickname and it better describes the silky-smooth athleticism he uses to consistently create space.

KC Concepcion of the Texas A&M Aggies participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

19. Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama

Projection: Round 1-2

It isn’t often that a man listed at 366 pounds can be described as muscular, but Proctor boasts as power-packed of a frame as you’ll see. What you see is what you get with Proctor, a bar-room brawler whose girth and power could ultimately push him inside to guard.

18. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Projection: Round 1-2

Simply put, Tyson has the best tape of this year’s receiver crop. It isn’t often that receivers of his size, twitch and tracking skills come around. Tyson is a case of "buyer beware," however, as he has missed multiple games because of injuries in each of the past three seasons.

17. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Projection: Round 1-2

As demonstrated with one of the greatest workouts from a tight end in Combine history, Sadiq is cut from a different cloth than most players at his position, possessing a squatty 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame and a rare combination of explosive athleticism and physicality. There are bright flashes on his tape as a pass-catcher, but he’s already an NFL-caliber blocker, showing excellent leg drive and grip strength to control opponents.

Kenyon Sadiq of the Oregon Ducks participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

16. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Projection: Round 1-2

Lemon reminds me a lot of Golden Tate, a dynamic run-after-the-catch weapon who played 11 years in the NFL. Like the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Tate, Lemon is a difficult matchup for cornerbacks because of a compact, almost RB-like frame to go with dynamic speed and top-notch ball skills.

15. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

Projection: Round 1-2

If scouts were asked to draw up the ideal defensive lineman for today’s NFL, it might look a lot like the long-armed 6-foot-6, 285-pound ball of clay that is Faulk, whose size, strength and smooth athleticism offer great positional and schematic flexibility. As one of the youngest players in this class (he won’t turn 21 until September), Faulk is still growing into his frame and will need to get stronger to fulfill his potential, but he possesses the physical traits and intangibles to become one of the best players in this draft.

14. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Projection: Round 1-2

McCoy’s first two college seasons (at Oregon State and Tennessee, respectively) were so impressive that he maintained a first-round grade on my board even after missing the entire 2025 season with an ACL injury. When healthy, McCoy is a smooth cover corner with terrific ball skills, breaking up 16 passes (with six interceptions) over that span.

13. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Projection: Round 1-2

With a steady stream of NFL blockers ahead of him on Georgia’s depth chart, Freeling had to wait his turn before seeing the field in Athens, starting just 16 games before heading early to the NFL. But there isn’t a blocker in this class who looks the part of an NFL left tackle more than the loose and long 6-foot-7, 315-pound Freeling.

Monroe Freeling of the Georgia Bulldogs participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

12. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Projection: Round 1

At a dense 6-foot-4, 328 pounds, Ioane is perfectly built for the battles in the trenches, absorbing would-be rushers with his broad frame and heavy hands. While possible tackle converts could ultimately be drafted earlier, Ioane is the consensus top-rated "pure" interior offensive lineman of this class.

11. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Projection: Round 1

Receiver is one of the better positional groups of this year’s draft class, and Tate tops it because of his ability to win in multiple ways. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has excellent body control, hand-eye coordination and grit to pull in contested passes, and he’s surprisingly slippery as a route-runner with excellent tracking skills.

10. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Projection: Round 1

Cornerback may just be the strongest positional group of this draft, and Delane tops it by a wide margin for me. He is a terrific man-to-man cover corner, showing easy change of direction and smooth acceleration to shadow receivers all over the field. He didn’t allow a single touchdown pass in 2025.

9. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Projection: Round 1

A dancing bear at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Fano looks and moves more like a tight end than a traditional offensive lineman, excelling in pass protection because of his initial quickness, lateral agility and balance. I thought his positional workout at the Combine was one of the best of any player, regardless of position.

8. Sonny Styles, OLB, Ohio State

Projection: Round 1

A former safety-turned-linebacker who might evolve into an edge rusher, Styles is the ultimate ball of clay from this draft class. He was arguably the biggest star of the Combine, posting a remarkable 43.5-inch vertical jump and 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds. His rare size and agility could allow his future defensive coordinator to move Styles around similarly to how the Seattle Seahawks employed star rookie Nick Emmanwori in their Super Bowl run.

Sonny Styles of the Ohio State Buckeyes participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

7. Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Projection: Round 1

It is appropriate that Bain rhymes with pain, as there isn’t a prospect in this class who plays with more violence than the three-year Miami standout. He enters the NFL with 33.5 tackles for loss generated in 38 collegiate games. Bain’s relatively stubby 6-foot-3, 270-pound frame will be a talking point in every NFL war room, but teams shouldn’t make the mistake of overthinking his fit.

6. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Projection: Round 1

Arguably the most powerful and pro-ready prospect in this draft class, Mauigoa simply engulfs opponents with his sheer size and iron grip, reminding me of another Mario Cristobal pupil, Detroit Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell. Facing a vaunted Miami pass rush every day in practice, Mauigoa has the look of a decade-long anchor at right tackle.

5. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Projection: Round 1

Simply put, Bailey is the best pass-rusher in this class, boasting a terrific blend of burst, lateral agility and core flexibility to force whiffs from would-be pass protectors. The concern some will have is that at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bailey lacks the size and power to be as effective in the running game, but that shouldn’t keep one of the few true matchup nightmares in this class from earning a top-10 selection.

4. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Projection: Round 1

Mendoza doesn’t possess the strongest arm of this class, nor is he the most dynamic running threat. He is, however, the consensus top quarterback, offering an exceptional blend of anticipation, accuracy and poise to project as a longtime, high-level NFL starter.

3. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Projection: Round 1

With all due respect to Heisman Trophy winner and likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, Love is the best offensive prospect in this class — and frankly, I don’t think it's particularly close. Love isn’t just the best back in this class; he’s among a select handful of the elite runners to enter the NFL since I began scouting a quarter-century ago, offering a blend of size, quick feet and breakaway speed reminiscent of recent blue-chip backs Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson.

Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2. Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State

Projection: Round 1

A blue-chip talent who starred mostly as an off-ball linebacker at Ohio State but possesses the twitch to attack off the edge, Reese is arguably the best prospect in this class. In terms of sheer athleticism, versatility and career trajectory, I see an awful lot of similarities between Reese and another former Big Ten star you might have heard of: Micah Parsons.

1. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Projection: Round 1

Sometimes scouting is easy. Whether at Alabama or Ohio State, Downs’ instincts, closing speed and reliable open-field tackling consistently shined, forecasting for years that his pathway to the NFL would come as a first-round pick. Downs won’t be the first player selected this year — safeties just aren’t valuable enough. But make no mistake, Downs comes with the highest floor, projecting as an immediate starter and foundational piece for one fortunate franchise.