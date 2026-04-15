Eagles 7-Round Mock Draft: How Philadelphia Can Get Back to the Super Bowl

Howie Roseman is one of the biggest wild cards in the NFL Draft every year. The Eagles GM is one of the league’s most frequent pick traders. He’s probably the best bet to trade either up or down with his first-round pick, too.

Whatever picks he does end up with, though, he knows he’s got a team still built to contend for a Super Bowl championship, without a lot of obvious needs. But it is facing a crossroads along the lines of scrimmage that Philly is so used to dominating. This may be another year he restocks the trenches to keep his team on top of the NFC for a very long time.

Here’s one way the Eagles' draft could play out, in a seven-round mock of their eight selections.

RELATED: 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: The Top 150 Overall Prospects

Round 1 (No. 23 overall): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Eagles’ offensive line wasn’t the force last season that it had once been. Right tackle Lane Johnson will be 36 and has been battling injuries. Left guard Landon Dickerson is coming off an injury-plagued year. And center Cam Jurgens and right guard Tyler Steen are hardly irreplaceable. They make up a line approaching a very critical juncture that could use some reinforcements. And nobody knows better than Roseman that the line is a big part of what has made the Eagles a perennial contender.

The 6-6, 352-pound Proctor would fit right in, maybe as a guard for now and a tackle when Johnson finally retires. He is huge and strong and explosive as a blocker, and could be an All-Pro someday if he can refine his technique. The only question is whether he’ll last this long, where he’d likely be the fifth offensive lineman selected. If he does, he could be the piece the Eagles need to keep their line rolling for years.

Kadyn Proctor of the Alabama Crimson Tide participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Round 2 (No. 54): Malachi Lawrence, Edge, Central Florida

The Eagles made it clear how much they need an edge rusher in their attempts to keep Jaelan Phillips before he got his crazy, $120 million contract from Carolina. But they never moved on to a Plan B. That makes it pretty obvious that one of their first two picks will be used on a pass-rusher in this draft, because they have to know their current edge duo of Jalyx Hunt (6.5 sacks) and Nolan Smith (three) isn’t enough.

The 6-4, 253-pound Lawrence was very productive in college, with 19.5 sacks over the past three seasons. He utilizes his 4.5 speed well around the edges and is a strong, tough run-stuffer, too, so he could play every down. He would be an immediate help to an edge rotation that definitely needs immediate help.

Round 3 (No. 68): Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Safety has never been a high-value position for Roseman, which is why the Eagles let Reed Blankenship walk in free agency, leaving a very thin unit behind. But the 6-1, 210-pound Kilgore is more than just a safety. He’s got the ball-hawking skills to star in the secondary (five interceptions in 2024, seven over the past two seasons). But he’s also got the speed (4.4 in the 40) to play nickelback, and the size and strength to be effective closer to the line of scrimmage.

The Eagles love that kind of flexibility in their defensive backs. Kilgore may fall a bit in the draft because some scouts are having trouble defining his position or role in the NFL, but the Eagles are a team that would be happy playing him anywhere, or everywhere. And if he needs a little refining, they’re deep enough in the defensive backfield to give him some time to grow.

Jalon Kilgore of the South Carolina Gamecocks participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Round 3 (No. 98): Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

When the Eagles seemed to dabble with the idea of trading tight end Dallas Goedert this offseason, one big problem stood out: They don’t really have a ready replacement, certainly not one who can contribute as a receiver. And with Goedert now 31 and constantly battling injuries, it’s time they developed someone behind him.

The 6-3, 241-pound Joly could be a gift for them. He caught 166 passes for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns in his four years at UConn and North Carolina State, and has shown his skills as a former high school receiver. He’s a bit undersized to be a really effective NFL blocker, but could be a sneaky weapon on the field with Goedert, and could develop into his replacement in the future.

Round 4 (No. 114): Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

Josephs is another option for the Eagles off the edge, though he’s a bit undersized (6-3, 242) to be a constant in their rotation. He had huge expectations going into last season, but ended up with a disappointing four sacks. Still, there’s a lot to like about his game, and scouts think he could be an effective player if he adds a little muscle and maybe picks up a few pass-rushing moves. With the Eagles so thin on the edge, it makes sense to hedge their bets with several players at that spot, in the hopes that someone develops into a future pass-rushing stud.

Joshua Josephs of the Tennessee Volunteers speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Round 4 (No. 137): Anez Cooper, G, Miami

Two offensive linemen in the first four rounds might be a little excessive, even for Roseman, especially since he’s drafted two in each of the past two drafts (albeit in later rounds). But that’s how big a priority it needs to be in this draft. Also, this 6-5, 334-pounder was a three-year starter at Miami who has a shot to step right in and compete for a starting job. It's more likely he’ll settle in as a backup to develop his technique and cut down on his penalties. But he has a big future if he can keep his weight under control.

Round 5 (No. 178): Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

The Eagles took Kyle McCord in the sixth round last year and it didn’t work out, so don’t bet against them taking a quarterback again. And Payton, maybe the most intriguing one in the draft, feels like a perfect fit. The 6-2, 232-pounder is a still-developing passer who will require time and patience—something the Eagles can give him. He’s also a dynamic rusher who could fit right into their run-heavy scheme, maybe even with a package of plays as a rookie that could take some of the toll off Jalen Hurts’ body. And if he really works out, it could allow the Eagles to trade backup Tanner McKee, who has drawn interest around the league.

Cole Payton of the North Dakota State Bison throws a pass during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Round 6 (No. 197): Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Only the Eagles know for sure what they plan to do with A.J. Brown, and they’ve done a good job of loading up at receiver this offseason whether they trade him or not. If they eventually do, though, it will still leave a hole, so it’s not a terrible idea to add a young receiver somewhere in the draft. The 6-1, 220-pounder isn’t a blazer, but he’s got impressive strength and can be a solid receiver in traffic — especially in the end zone, as he showed by catching 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He projects as a likely third receiver and red-zone threat who would be a nice addition to the Eagles’ depth.