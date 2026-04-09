2026 NFL Mock Draft: Colin Cowherd Predicts Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson Get Big Help

Can Colin Cowherd correctly predict the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft? He isn't sure, but he's hopeful that he can guess five of the first 15 picks right based on what he's hearing in his discussions with people around the league.

Cowherd unveiled how he thinks the top 15 picks will go in his most recent mock draft as we're two weeks away from Round 1. While his top-four picks might be what you've seen in other mock drafts, he has the New York Giants making a move that might not seem to be too popular. He also has Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson getting some reinforcements around them on offense.

So, let's take a look at how Cowherd thinks the first 15 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft will go down, based on what he's hearing.

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Cowherd's thoughts: "That's the easy one. I'm going to go one-for-one. He threw 49 touchdowns and no interceptions the last two years in the red zone. Hyper smart, ball placement and toughness [are good]. I wouldn't be surprised if the Raiders at the top of the second [round] go get [Indiana wide receiver] Omar Cooper, who might be available at the top of Round 2."

Odds to be No. 1 pick: -20000

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, edge rusher, Ohio State

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think the Jets take a big swing on Arvell Reese, who I think is the youngest prospect in the draft. He's only 20 and he doesn't have a clear, defined position yet. That's what the Jets do. I think they need six or seven good players before they take a swing. With the coaching staff and head coach they have, I just don't trust them. I would rather get a plug-and-play guy who has a defined, already-made position. Reese is a fascinating player. The Jets had the second-fewest sacks in the NFL, so it's a position of need, but that's why I like [David] Bailey [more for New York]. You can drop Reese into coverage. So, I think he's a great talent, but I worry about the Jets and Aaron Glenn being able to bake this and make it work quickly."

Odds to be No. 2 pick: -105

3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech

Cowherd's thoughts: "They have a pass rush issue. The Cardinals ranked 28th in sacks last year. So, this will be a bit of a break, in my opinion, for the Arizona Cardinals. They'll get my favorite pass rusher in college football. I think Rueben Bain is very good as well, but [Bailey] led college football in sacks and pressure rate and he's getting better. He's a much better player now than he was at Stanford."

Odds to be No. 3 pick: +235

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Cowherd's thoughts: "First of all, Robert Saleh knows the value of a star running back for a young quarterback. He watched [Christian] McCaffrey with Brock Purdy. Saleh's got a better offensive feel than most defensive coaches. He actually does, I've texted with Robert on that. He likes offense, and he knows the value. [Love] is a home-run hitter. I'm telling you, the drop-off between Love and the second-best running back in this draft, it might be greater than Fernando Mendoza and the second-best quarterback. He's an absolute Jahmyr Gibbs[-type]."

Odds to be No. 4 pick: +150

What makes Jeremiyah Love an elite running back prospect?

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think the Giants get maybe the cleanest player in the draft, Sonny Styles. He's going to come in and play. Linebacker, freak athlete, 182 combined tackles over the last two years. John Harbaugh's been talking about toughness and attitude. That's Sonny Styles. People can say, ‘Linebacker? I don’t know.' The Giants have spent a lot of money at corner in the last couple of years. They could go corner, maybe. This kid's going to come in, play and get a lot of tackles."

Odds to be No. 5 pick: +175

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Cowherd's thoughts: "The best receiver in this draft is Carnell Tate, and Cleveland's gotten an egregiously bad wide receiver corps. The Browns had the fewest receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. [Tate] just walks in and stars. I think he's great. He's strong. He's got speed. I don't know if he has the route tree of [Jaxon Smith-Njigba], but I'll tell you this: catching radius, toughness and speed are really good."

Odds to be No. 6 pick: +150

7. Washington Commanders: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Well, Jayden Daniels needs protection. Laremy Tunsil, meet Francis Mauigoa. Many people think he could interior and play guard. He's not a left tackle. he's more of a right tackle. I don't think he has elite foot quickness, so maybe you move him inside. But I've got Jayden Daniels. Daniels is getting banged up in this league."

Odds to be No. 7 pick: +2200

8. New Orleans Saints: Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.)

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Saints have a lot of needs, but this kid lives in the backfield. I care a little bit about arm length. He's a perfect replacement for Cam Jordan, who is a free agent and getting up there [in age]. So, you replace him with a dog — a guy that's going to come in and pressure the quarterback. Everybody I talk to in the league loves Bain. Because of the measurements, he's not going to be a No. 1 or No. 2 pick. But I haven't talked to anyone in the NFL that doesn't respect him as a player."

Odds to be No. 8 pick: +350

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Cowherd's thoughts: "This seems obvious. … The Chiefs have struggled to protect Mahomes the last two years — eighth most sacked quarterback in two seasons and now Mahomes is coming off an ACL injury. They solved their running back in free agency, getting Kenneth Walker from Seattle. Do they need an edge rusher? They do, but Bailey will be gone, Reese will be gone and Rueben Bain will be gone. So this is an easy one. I think it's a smart one.

"They got Josh Simmons at left tackle. When he played, he was excellent in terms of the frequency and scarcity of playing concerns. But by the way, you get Fano in. [If] Josh Simmons gets banged up or doesn't play, this is what they did with the Chargers in Joe Alt. Move him to the other side. I think he goes nine to Kansas City."

Odds to be No. 9 pick: +700

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think he could be the steal of the draft. I think he walks in and starts Day 1. He's just a great football player, really smart, very instinctive. He's not huge. I don't get too caught up on that. People said Troy Polamalu wasn't huge. He's just a great player. He's in-state and Buckeye fans will love it. Just toughness, urgency, playmaking and the defense for now, that Trey Hendrickson is gone, you thought the defense was bad for Cincinnati last year? Could get worse."

Odds to be No. 10 pick: +300

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Cowherd's thoughts: "Did not allow a single touchdown or commit a single penalty last year at LSU. Number one cornerback in the draft and again, here comes Jeff Hafley, the defensive guy from Green Bay. So with one of his two first-round picks, he's taking a defensive player, either with one of the picks or two of the picks. Yes, they need a wide receiver. Yes, they need some offensive line. You can get that in the second, third or fifth round. You can't get the best corner in those rounds."

Odds to be first cornerback drafted: -240

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Cowherd's thoughts: "You've got to cheapen up that defense because you're spending a lot of money on offense and now you're spending a lot of money on your defensive front. They get Jermod McCoy from Tennessee. He can play zone. He can play man-to-man. Opposing quarterbacks last year on the Dallas Cowboys 69% completion percentage and a passer rating at 109. So they have upgraded their defensive front. Now they've got to go get some dexterity and versatility on the back end. He's a great player."

Odds to be second cornerback drafted: -195

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Cowherd's thoughts: "Davante Adams is 34 and got banged up. Puka Nacua has just entered rehab and got some off-field stuff. Maturity issues. This kid does not let the ball hit the ground; 2.8% of balls thrown to him hit the ground. Tremendous kid. He's got a lot of Amon-Ra St. Brown and will be productive Day 1. … Matt Stafford doesn't want to teach somebody how to play football. Makai Lemon walks in Day 1. He'll figure the playbook out in three practices."

Odds to be second wide receiver drafted: +155

14. Baltimore Ravens: Monroe Freeling, OT, Ravens

Cowherd's thoughts: "Lamar Jackson last year pressured on 26% of his throws, a career high. They go get Monroe Freeling, Georgia tackle. He's a little raw, but has had, in 18 starts, one holding penalty. Listen, if you're going to pay Lamar Jackson, what you keep reading, they're going to pay him, you better protect him. This is another player that everybody thinks is going to be really good. Nobody's quite sure if he's going to be good as a rookie. Get him in [the] house."

Odds Ravens use first pick on an offensive lineman: +140

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Cowherd's thoughts: "Local kid. Played [high school football] in Tampa. Bucs were 27th against the pass. They had the worst red zone defense. Now Mike Evans is gone. They need a receiver. There are some great receivers in the second, third and fourth round. He's a hometown kid. He is rangy. He runs good enough. Again, another one of these small school [defensive backs] that we don’t watch enough of. Remember when Sauce Gardner came out? Could have been the No. 1 player and defensive player in that draft."

Odds to be second safety drafted: +290

