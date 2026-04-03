2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jeremiyah Love Slips; Who Grabs Ty Simpson?

Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love has seemingly become a top-five staple in the majority of mock drafts as of late, but should he go that high? Should the Pittsburgh Steelers add a quarterback in the first round of this year's draft, with Aaron Rodgers' future still in question? Do the Philadelphia Eagles have to add a wide receiver as rumors about A.J. Brown's future persist?

FOX Sports Research aimed to answer those questions in our latest first-round mock draft. With most of the big dominoes in free agency already falling, those answers might define the rest of the NFL offseason as teams begin to report for their spring programs.

But as we're still two-plus weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft, let's take a closer look at how we think the first round will go, factoring in team needs, combine performances and production from this past college football season.

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1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Despite a Pro Day performance that didn't meet expectations, Mendoza is still a lock to go to Las Vegas. He has exhibited all the tools you want to see in a top QB prospect: elite arm strength, the ability to throw into tight windows, and sneaky mobility for a 6-foot-5 signal caller. The Heisman winner led all of FBS with 41 passing touchdowns this season, which is also the Indiana single-season record.

Fernando Mendoza in Joel Klatt's top 50 players 🏈

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Here's another lock in this draft. Reese is the best player available and New York has multiple holes to fill. He's cemented himself as the clear-cut best linebacker in the country. Due to his elite speed for his size, he can drop back into coverage as an off-ball backer or line up on the edge and rush the passer. Reese had 6.5 sacks and two passes defended on the year, and 112 total tackles in two seasons for the Buckeyes.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Despite needing an offensive tackle, Arizona needs to land a cemented star with this pick. Downs might be the smartest football player in this draft, having lined up all over the field during his time at Alabama and Ohio State. This past season, he played 44 snaps on the defensive line, 241 in the box, 146 at slot corner, nine at wide corner, and 240 at free safety. For his career, he's totaled 256 tackles, 163 solo tackles, 10 passes defended and six interceptions.

There is nothing Downs can't do, and whatever team gets him is landing a perennial Pro Bowler.

4. Tennessee Titans: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.)

Tennessee allowed 56 sacks this year and needs a tackle to pair alongside JC Latham. Mauigoa is a blue-chip prospect with freakish tools for an offensive lineman. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he's given up just three sacks in 1,099 pass blocking snaps over the past two seasons — and in 2023, he was a freshman All-America selection. He can also move into the interior with his frame and agility, and has dominated throughout Miami's CFP run.

5. New York Giants: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

At 6-6 and 308 pounds, Fano is another new-era offensive tackle with incredible athleticism for his size. In three seasons, he's given up just three sacks and seven QB hits, highlighted by a 2025 campaign in which he didn't allow a single sack in 382 pass blocking snaps, according to PFF.

New York needs to protect JaxsShoulon Dart and Fano is the perfect player to achieve that.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Arguably the best receiver in this draft, Tate is next in the long line of pro Buckeye receivers. At 6-3, 195 pounds, he's a big receiver who can dominate in the red zone while also serving as a deep threat. This year, he's one of 12 Power 4 receivers to have nine receiving touchdowns and over 800 receiving yards. He'll provide an instant offensive boost for a Cleveland offense that struggled all of last season.

Carnell Tate in Joel Klatt's top 50 players 🏈

7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Commanders' run game was strong last year, ranking fourth in the league at 134.7 rush yards per game. But much of those numbers were inflated due to the fact that Jayden Daniels missed 10 games. Love has 35 rushing touchdowns since 2024, which is the most of any player in that span, and has averaged 6.9 yards per carry over the last two seasons with a whopping 2,497 rushing yards.

8. New Orleans Saints: David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech

Bailey was tied for the FBS lead in sacks this past season at 14.5 and led all Power 4 players, as well. Even looking back at his three seasons at Stanford, he's had consistent production, totaling 28 sacks from 2022 to 2025, the third-most of any player in that span.

He's a bit undersized at 6-3 and 250 pounds, but there's no denying his bend and burst off the edge. He is the perfect replacement for Cam Jordan.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles shot up draft boards after his combine performance, having run a 4.46 forty-yard dash with a 43.5-inch vertical jump at 6-5, 244 pounds. In his past two seasons at Ohio State, he's totaled 183 tackles, 95 solo tackles, eight passes defended, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. He hits like a truck and can move well in space.

Kansas City could go tackle here, but Styles is too good to pass up when considering his ceiling.

Sonny Styles and Omar Cooper in Joel Klatt's NFL Draft risers 😤

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

No cornerback in Power 4 had a higher pass coverage grade on PFF than Delane at 90.9. In 357 coverage snaps, he gave up just 13 receptions for 147 yards and no touchdowns with opposing QBs sporting a 26.7 passer rating when targeting him.

He'd be a huge addition to Cincinnati's secondary, which is lacking a lockdown corner.

11. Miami Dolphins: Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.)

Bain is a top-five player in this draft, but will likely fall a bit because of the conversation around his arm length. Jason Taylor, a first ballot Hall-of-Famer who spent 15 of his 17 seasons as a Dolphin, was Bain's position coach for the entirety of his Hurricane career and has been outspoken about arm length not mattering along with how highly he thinks of the 21-year-old.

Bain might have the best film of any edge player in this draft, dominating teams like Notre Dame, Florida, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. In that first round CFP game, he had a whopping three sacks against an Aggies offensive line that had given up just 12 in 12 games.

He's also an elite run stopper and can move inside when needed. According to PFF, he's the only edge player in FBS to have over 500 pass-rushing snaps with a pass-rush grade over 90. Welcome home, kid.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

If he didn't tear his ACL back in January and miss the entire 2025 season, McCoy might go even higher. He was a first-team All-American last season, finishing with four interceptions and seven passes defended while also holding opposing QBs to a 53.6 passer rating (per PFF). He should be a huge addition to a defense that gave up 30.1 points per game, the worst mark in the league.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP with no signs of slowing down. At 38 years old, everything the Rams do from a roster construction standpoint should and will likely be with the intent of winning a Super Bowl immediately.

Proctor is a specimen at 6-7, 366 pounds and has given up just five sacks in the last two seasons (according to PFF). Rob Havenstein is 33 years old and dealing with injuries, making this an ideal fit for Los Angeles.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyson could easily be the first receiver taken in this draft. Regardless, Baltimore desperately needs to draft a weapon for Lamar Jackson.

He's a big-bodied receiver at 6-2, 200 pounds, and he catches everything thrown at him. In two seasons with ASU, he's caught 136 balls for 1,812 yards and an impressive 18 touchdowns.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, edge rusher, Auburn

Faulk is a monster at 6-6 and 288 pounds, and he displayed an incredible ability to blow past offensive tackles in the SEC over the past two seasons. He posted 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 45 total tackles for the Tigers in his true sophomore season in 2024.

Despite less production in 2025, he'd be the perfect player to add to a Tampa Bay defensive line that already features extremely athletic defensive linemen like Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey.

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Jets just signed 37-year-old Demario Davis and need a long-term replacement at inside linebacker after the 2026 season. Allen was the heartbeat of Georgia's defense this year, and is a tenacious tackler who thrives in the run game and can also cover receivers in the slot.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Allen totaled 205 tackles, 117 solo tackles, 10 passes defended, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

17. Detroit Lions: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Yup, Fano isn't the only stud offensive lineman for the Utes. Lomu gave up just two sacks in 807 pass-blocking snaps over the past two seasons and is a high-ceiling prospect, having just 28 collegiate games under his belt.

Detroit needs another tackle to pair alongside All-Pro Penei Sewell, and Lomu is a great option to do so.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Minnesota finally said goodbye to Harrison Smith this offseason, releasing the decorated safety after 14 seasons. A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection, they'll need a versatile player to replace his presence at safety. Thieneman is just that, having been named a first-team All-American this past season at Oregon and also a third-team selection as a true freshman in 2023 while at Purdue. In three collegiate seasons in the Big Ten, he totaled 302 tackles, 188 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and eight interceptions.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is the best tight end in the draft, and it's not close. He can run, block well and has great hands. His eight receiving touchdowns were the most of any tight end in FBS, making him a big-time red zone threat, as well.

Carolina could go with a defensive player here, but quarterback Bryce Young has taken a huge step this year. A lot of that progress has to do with the addition of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in last year's draft. Expect the Panthers to continue to give their young QB offensive weapons.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers): Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami

Mesidor really bolstered his stock in his final year of eligibility, recording 10.5 sacks on the year and dominating offensive lines throughout Miami's CFP run. The only edge rusher that's played 400 pass rush snaps and has a higher PFF grade than him is Rueben Bain Jr., who we have going eleventh overall. Mesidor also played in the interior last year, making him a versatile option for a Cowboys defense that was one of the worst in the league.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson is the clear No. 2 QB in this draft. He's had a mix of incredible games along with some terrible ones, but his decisiveness and accuracy are tools teams can work with. He threw for over 3,500 yards, 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also took down a vaunted Oklahoma defense on the road in the first round of the CFP, before sustaining an injury in the quarterfinals against Indiana.

Ty Simpson in Joel Klatt's top 50 players 🏈

Regardless of whether the Steelers re-sign Aaron Rodgers, they'll need to draft a quarterback at some point in this draft. Simpson would be a good pick, and Pittsburgh would be a solid landing spot.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Ioane might be the best guard in the draft and would provide immediate help to a Los Angeles line that needs improvement in the interior.

This season, he was one of two Big Ten guards to play 300-plus pass blocking snaps, record a pass block grade over 87 and not give up a single sack or QB hit.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

With A.J. Brown's status with the team uncertain, Philadelphia needs another go-to receiver.

Lemon won this year's Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best wide receiver in college football. He can also play in the slot and is tough to tackle, having also rushed for two scores on the year. In fact, he's the only player in all of FBS to have caught 10 touchdowns and have multiple rushing scores, as well.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars): Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

While Clemson had a down year, Woods has too many tools for any team looking for a dominant defensive lineman to pass on. At 6-3 and 315 pounds, Woods is reported to have a lean muscle mass percentage of 77%. He's also another player who was a freshman All-American in 2023 and posted a dominant follow-up campaign in 2024 while playing both defensive end and tackle for the Tigers.

Woods finished 2025 with a career-high 30 tackles along with two sacks. A defensive line featuring him, Mason Graham and Myles Garrett would be elite.

25. Chicago Bears: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

It's not often you see an interior lineman lead your team in pressures, but that's just what Banks did for Florida in 2024 with 29. He also added 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He only played three games this season due to injury, but he has all the tools to dominate at the next level with his 6-6, 330-pound frame. This would be a steal for the Bears to add to a defensive line that was incredible this past season. It's also worth noting that Grady Jarrett is 32 years old, and would serve as the perfect mentor to Banks as a former All-Pro and Pro-Bowler.

26. Buffalo Bills: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The brother of All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell, Avieon has had a ton of production in three seasons at Clemson, recording 25 passes defended, 125 total tackles, eight forced fumbles, four sacks, and three interceptions in 1,860 defensive snaps played in that span.

Having drafted Maxwell Hairston in the first round last year, taking Terrell would give them an extremely talented cornerback duo for years to come.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Howell ranks fourth in FBS in sacks since 2022 with 27 to his name in that span, but he's on the smaller side for an edge at 6-2, 248 pounds. Still, he has an incredible burst off the edge and would be a great addition to a Raheem Morris defensive line that already features Nick Bosa and Osa Odighizuwa.

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

McDonald was an absolute monster in the middle of Ohio State's defensive line, which held opponents to 9.3 points and 89.4 rushing yards per game. The 6-3, 326-pound defensive tackle has three sacks and two forced fumbles on the year, and also serves as a strong replacement to 32-year-old Sheldon Rankins.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie for this pick, and will likely use it to replace him. Cisse is a tough corner who isn't afraid to tackle and has 10 passes defended over the past two seasons, and he gave up just 18 receptions and one TD in 2025 (PFF).

30. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

With 13 touchdown receptions this past season, the only Power 4 player who caught more scores than Cooper Jr. was his teammate — Elijah Sarratt. Miami just traded Jaylen Waddle to Denver for this pick and should draft a replacement to help out new quarterback Malik Willis.

31. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, edge rusher, Clemson

This is the type of player Mike Vrabel loves: an elite athlete with a high motor and lots of potential at the edge.

Like most of Clemson's stars this season, Parker had a less productive 2025, only finishing with five sacks and 37 tackles. His 2024 tape is undeniable, though, with 11 sacks and six forced fumbles. He's showcased above-average bend during his time at Clemson and can also drop in coverage. Parker's 12.5 tackles for loss in 2023 were also a school record for a true freshman.

32. Seattle Seahawks: R Mason Thomas, edge rusher, Oklahoma

Thomas is one of three SEC players to have recorded over 15 sacks and three forced fumbles in the last two seasons, and has demonstrated elite speed off the edge. While he's undersized at 6-2, he's an ideal fit for a Seahawks' defense that will need to think about life without DeMarcus Lawrence, who turns 34 this month.