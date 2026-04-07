Fernando Mendoza Reportedly Visiting Raiders in Only Visit Before NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't shied away from the prevailing thought that they will be selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Mendoza is set to visit the Raiders’ facility on Tuesday, NFL Network reported. It will mark the former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion’s only scheduled visit as the buildup to him going No. 1 overall continues. Mendoza will be at the Raiders’ facility in Las Vegas, where he’ll meet with coaches and potentially ownership, while also working out in front of team brass.

Not only will Mendoza be entering a situation with a first-year head coach in Klint Kubiak, but he’ll also potentially join a quarterback room led by veteran Kirk Cousins. The Raiders made the signing of Cousins official on Monday afternoon.

Mendoza is coming off a historic season at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record and its first national championship. He also won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the second player of Latin American descent and the first Cuban-American to claim the award.

Beyond the accolades, Mendoza posted one of the strongest statistical seasons in recent memory. He completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards and 48 total touchdowns with just six interceptions, with his toughness and ability to perform in the clutch being lauded as a pair of his top traits.

"He has poise in the pocket to stand and deliver, plus the mental aspect," an NFL scout told our Eric D. Williams during the combine. "He’s got all the NFL traits, none really that elite, but all together a very formidable package."

"His best trait is his mind," an NFL personnel executive told Williams. "He’s a pocket QB with quick eyes and a quick release. He processes coverage and pressure at a high rate. Good arm strength and excellent accuracy. He’s tough and shows poise in high-stress situations. Excellent make-up. NFL starter."

Fernando Mendoza in Joel Klatt's top 50 players 🏈

At last week’s NFL owners meeting, Kubiak talked about young quarterbacks in general, saying it’s ideal for them to learn behind a veteran, though they’re sometimes forced into action right away.

"Ideally, you don't want him to start from Day 1," Kubiak told reporters. "You'd love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That's in a perfect world. It doesn't always work out that way. Sometimes they have to play from Day 1, and it's our job as coaches to get them ready to go. I think it does help the player if they can sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show."

Even with Mendoza all but certain to go No. 1 overall, it’s unclear if he’ll start immediately. Cousins’ arrival adds another layer of speculation about how the Raiders might slowly ease Mendoza into the NFL.

Mendoza has also informed the NFL that he will skip the draft in Pittsburgh later this month, according to ESPN. He plans to celebrate the milestone with his family in Miami, taking in the experience from home.

All eyes will be on Mendoza’s visit on Tuesday, when team executives, coaches, and ownership get their first in-person look at him. His meetings and workouts could give the clearest picture yet of how quickly he might be ready to take the reins in Las Vegas.



