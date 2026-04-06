2026 NFL Draft Odds: How Many of Each Position Will Be Selected in First Round?

Based on the odds, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza will be the first player whose name comes off the board later this month in the NFL Draft.

But how many quarterbacks will join Mendoza as first-round picks? For that matter, how many running backs, wide receivers and other positions will have the distinction of being selected in Round 1?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 6.

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2026 NFL Draft

Total Quarterbacks Drafted in First Round

Over 1.5: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

Under 1.5: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

What to know: According to FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz, one more quarterback will accompany Mendoza as a first-round pick, especially now that the Cardinals have moved off of Kyler Murray. "[Ty] Simpson showed flashes this season of being that guy," he wrote, "and the Cardinals should be comfortable taking him at the later stages of the first round."

Total Cornerbacks Drafted in First Round

Over 4.5: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Under 4.5: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Total Offensive Linemen Drafted in First Round

Over 7.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Under 7.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total Running Backs Drafted in First Round

Over 1.5: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Under 1.5: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

What to know: Could there be only one running back drafted in the first round in 2026? The Over/Under suggests that could be the case, with Under 1.5 having the shortest odds in this spot. And lead college football analyst Joel Klatt agrees, as he has Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love as the lone RB coming off the board in Round 1. "We’ve seen Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs shine in the NFL after being taken early in the first round of the draft. That said, the Titans should be thrilled to pick Love," Klatt explained about the Titans selecting Jeremiyah with the No. 4 pick. "He should be a great fit in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s offense and a good piece to put next to quarterback Cam Ward … Love is a home run.

Total Safeties Drafted in First Round

Over 2.5: -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)

Under 2.5: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total Tight Ends Drafted in First Round

Over 1.5: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Under 1.5: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

Total Wide Receivers Drafted in First Round

Over 5.5: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Under 5.5: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

What to know: Several NFL squads will look to fill the WR position in 2026, and for some, the search for their next great wide out begins in April. But exactly how many receivers will come off the board in the first round? In his most recent mock draft, Klatt has five — Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Makai Lemon (USC), Omar Cooper (Indiana), Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) and KC Concepcion (Texas A&M). Schwartz, on the other hand, has six. His include Tate, Lemon, Tyson, Cooper, Concepcion and Denzel Boston (Washington).