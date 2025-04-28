National Football League 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Arch Manning favored early Published Apr. 28, 2025 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The favorite to be picked No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft has two college starts under his belt.

With the 2025 NFL Draft coming to a close, it's time to look ahead to next year.

Who is in the running to come off the board first?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 28.

2026 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds

Arch Manning: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Drew Allar: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Garrett Nussmeier: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Cade Klubnik: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

T.J. Parker: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Keldric Faulk: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Caleb Downs: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

LaNorris Sellers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Carson Beck: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jayden Maiava: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Manning quarterbacks have a history of being selected at or near the top of the draft.

Archie Manning — the father of Peyton and Eli, and grandfather of Arch — was the second pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, landing in New Orleans.

Nearly three decades later, in 1998, Peyton was picked first by the Indianapolis Colts.

Then, just six years after that, in 2004, Eli went No. 1 to the New York Giants.

Now, it appears to be Arch's time.

The youngest Manning quarterback will start for the Texas Longhorns next season, after touching the field sparingly as a freshman and somewhat often as a sophomore, serving as backup for Quinn Ewers.

In 2023, he saw action in two games and completed two passes for 30 yards. Then, last season, he played in 10 games, completing 61 of 90 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.

He also rushed for 108 yards and four scores last season.

Second on the board is Penn State QB Drew Allar. He started for the Nittany Lions in each of the last two seasons, and last year, he had 3,327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

