2026 NFL Mock Draft: Which Team Gets Love and Simpson? What Do Giants Do at No. 10?

Finally, we have made it to draft week. We've already had some drama — with the New York Giants trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th overall pick on Saturday night — and you should expect much more drama in the days ahead.

Will Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love get drafted earlier than some think he will? My latest intel suggests that might be the case. Can the Dallas Cowboys execute a trade to land a defensive player that I hear they really like? Potentially. Will Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson get selected in the first round? I think so, but someone might have to make a move to get him.

Oh, and what will the Giants now do with their two top-10 picks? There's one player I hear they're targeting ahead of Thursday's first round.

Let's dive into the answers to those questions in my final mock draft. Remember, I'll be a part of NFL Network's live coverage for the first two nights of the 2026 NFL Draft from Pittsburgh.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This is the pick no one's questioning. We know the Raiders are going to take Fernando Mendoza at No. 1. We've known this for the entire process. I've really loved what they've done around Mendoza. They've got running back Ashton Jeanty. They signed All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum, and I love that. Left tackle Kolton Miller should be back after missing the majority of the season with an ankle injury. So, now they've got some juice, and they aren't in dire straits.

Fernando Mendoza in Joel Klatt's top 50 players 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, edge rusher, Ohio State

This is where things get interesting. This should be a three-player discussion at No. 2, with Arvell Reese, edge rusher David Bailey and linebacker Sonny Styles in the mix. I don't think anybody — including those in the Jets' organization — thinks this team will be a top-end competitor this year. When you look at the draft capital they have this year and next, you're building for the future. So, bet and bank on potential here with Reese. He's got the highest upside of anyone in the draft. I think he has the potential to be a Defensive Player of the Year, and he's got Micah Parsons-esque versatility.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Cardinals are a really interesting selection. Most people believe they're looking to shore up the edge. They probably could and maybe they will, but I can't get out of my head a little thought — and it comes with some intel — of the Cardinals loving Jeremiyah Love. We know they also like Ty Simpson, but this is too rich a spot to draft him. With the thought of potentially making a move for Simpson later in mind, why don't the Cardinals draft Love? A lot of people believe Love is the best non-quarterback in the draft. Arizona would get a running back who can move between the tackles, hit home runs on the outside and catch passes as a slot receiver.

What makes Jeremiyah Love an elite running back prospect? Joel Klatt Show

4. Tennessee Titans: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.)

I've heard rumblings that there could be some movement along Tennessee's offensive line. I think quarterback Cam Ward's former Miami teammate, Francis Mauigoa, should be the pick if that's the case. Mauigoa was dominant and was huge in Miami's College Football Playoff run. Don't be surprised if this is the fourth overall pick.

5. New York Giants: David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech

Are the Giants trying to package their two top-10 picks to move further up? I don't know about that. But I do know they love one of these offensive players in this draft. I think they're moving around and trying to position themselves into a place where they can target and draft Jordyn Tyson. I don't think they'll need to draft him at No. 5, though. I know pass rusher isn't a specific need for the Giants, but if you can get the best pure pass rusher in the draft, you go and do that. I've also been told the Giants aren't in on Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Browns have left tackle questions. The problem? There isn't a pure left tackle good enough to use the No. 6 pick on. Fano, who played right tackle the last two seasons, does have some left tackle experience, at least. Fano's a great player and was the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year this past season. The Browns could move him over and fill that hole on the left side.

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Washington needs defense. In this scenario, there are some excellent defensive players on the board. The Commanders would have to be happy that they could get at least one of Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs. They really can't go wrong picking either one, but they can say to themselves, "You mean we can get a Fred Warner-type?" Styles just blew everyone out of the water at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's the perfect combination of height, weight and athleticism. He also has versatility in his background, starting out as a safety before moving down to linebacker.

[2026 NFL Draft: Will Ohio State Have Four Top-10 Picks in the 2026 NFL Draft?]

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

In one of the recent episodes of my digital show, "The Joel Klatt Show," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Carnell Tate to Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who is also an Ohio State alum. I like the idea of pairing those two together. I also wonder if the Saints would pick Downs. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley knows how impactful an elite safety can be, as he coached Derwin James during his years as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. But New Orleans needs to give second-year quarterback Tyler Shough some weapons. Giving Shough a steady, downfield threat in Tate would be good.

Carnell Tate in Joel Klatt's top 50 players 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Chiefs have got to shore up their secondary. I think there's a belief out there that the Chiefs might go for offensive help, which is why the Giants might have to pick Jordyn Tyson at No. 5. So, don't be surprised if the Giants take Tyson at No. 5. But I think If that's the case, maybe Kansas City really needs help on defense — particularly in the secondary. Delane is the top corner in the draft, making this a perfect fit and value for the Chiefs at No. 9.

10. New York Giants (from Cincinnati Bengals): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Truth be told, I had a previous edition of a mock draft ready to go — until the Giants opted to trade defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for the 10th overall pick. That mock draft will never see the light of day, though, and I now know that they're targeting Tyson, like I said before. Tyson's had some injury history, but he's got great athletic bloodlines and teams have really fallen in love with him. He's rising up draft boards as we get closer to the draft.

11. Miami Dolphins: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

First-year head coach Jeff Hafley isn't in a great position. The Dolphins need to build up their roster while carrying a lot of dead salary. One way to overcome that is by drafting the best player available. Remember, Hafley was once Ryan Day's defensive coordinator at Ohio State, meaning I don't think there's any NFL head coach who'll have better intel on Downs than Hafley. Miami has needs everywhere, and Downs can be a tone-setter for the rebuild.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.)

The Cowboys have big-time needs at edge and the secondary. Rueben Bain has slipped here in my mock draft, and it's not at all tied to the recent report about his alleged reckless driving incident. Teams have known about that for quite a bit. His fall here is more related to his arm length. Some might think that's not a big deal, but Bain isn't a pure speed rusher. If you're a power rusher, like Bain is, you've got to get into the offensive lineman and extend off it. That's why his arm length matters to some extent. Still, Bain's too good for the Cowboys to pass up. Dallas has to take Bain at No. 12, as long as he's available. Bain plays his butt off on every play and still produced when teams focused on stopping him.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

I do think there's a chance the Rams really love Carnell Tate and try to move up to get him. Don't be surprised if that happens. I also think they'd like Makai Lemon. He's perfect for the Rams' offense, and I think I want to see him in Sean McVay's offense more than anything else in this year's draft. Lemon's spatial awareness is off the charts. He's so good in the middle of the field. He understands coverage and how to create space. He's also an absolute dog at making contested catches.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, G, Penn State

This, of course, is going to happen. It might not feel like the most Ravens pick of all-time, but it feels like it. The Ravens always sit there and get the biggest no-brainer or best value pick in the draft. Vega Ioane is the best offensive lineman in this draft. He does play on the interior, so that's why he slides a bit, but the Ravens get the toughest and nastiest offensive lineman available at No. 14, running to the commissioner to get the pick in. Baltimore also has to replace Tyler Linderbaum in the interior of that offensive line.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami (Fla.)

I thought about a wide receiver here, with Mike Evans leaving for the 49ers. However, Tampa Bay also has a big need at edge rusher. Akheem Mesidor is relatively old for a top prospect (he'll be 25 when the 2026 season begins). He did produce at a high level, though. That maturity can also pay off for whoever drafts Mesidor.

16. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy would have been a top-10 pick in last year’s draft had he been eligible and not hurt his knee in January.. McCoy worked out at Tennessee's pro day and ran a sub-4.4 in the 40. He's showing in workouts that he's back from the ACL tear he suffered last offseason.

[2026 NFL Draft: Joel Klatt's Top 50 Prospects Show Changing of the Guard in CFB]

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Former Lions left tackle Taylor Decker was released earlier this offseason, and we know that this is a team that has heavily relied on their offensive line for success in the past. I've been told that Kadyn Proctor won't make it past the Lions at No. 17. The belief has been that right tackle Penei Sewell will move to left tackle in 2026. However, drafting Proctor means the Lions can keep Sewell at the position he has earned three All-Pro nods at, while having Proctor play left tackle.

18. Dallas Cowboys (trade with Minnesota Vikings): Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

I love doing trades in mock drafts, but it's hard to work one out that makes sense for both teams. Dallas jumps up a couple of picks because it'll be valuing Dillon Thieneman at safety. Minnesota also has a safety need, but the Vikings might be fine with drafting Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. The Vikings would also only move back two picks in this scenario. Thieneman had great tape in his first two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Oregon, where he played a bit more of a different safety position. He played closer to the line of scrimmage this past season and was asked to react and play more instinctively. He didn't do a poor job at that, but he's better served playing free safety.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

I think the Panthers should continue to surround quarterback Bryce Young with talent. I know they just drafted Tetairoa McMillan at wide receiver this past season, but the Panthers can also help ease some of the issues with their offensive line and running game by taking Sadiq. He's a great blocker and can be a real red-zone threat.

20. Minnesota Vikings (trade with Dallas Cowboys): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

As I mentioned earlier, the Vikings would probably roll with McNeil-Warren here and get a couple of later-round picks in the process. He's actually excellent at punching the ball out, forcing nine fumbles in his college career.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

I have no inside information on this, but don't you think we'll get Aaron Rodgers news before the draft takes place in Pittsburgh? If you get that, then you give Rodgers something he has always wanted with the Packers: a first-round wide receiver. I love Omar Cooper, especially after calling the game where he made the incredible game-winning touchdown grab against Penn State. He fits what the Steelers want to do, and he's great with the ball in his hands.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Parker, edge rusher, Clemson

The Chargers need help along the edge. We know coach Jim Harbaugh wants to build a run well and have his defense work from the inside and out. T.J. Parker was widely considered to be a surefire top-10 pick entering the 2025 season. He didn't have the season that many had hoped for him, though. I don't know what happened at Clemson this past season, but the talent is still there with Parker.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Maybe the Eagles go with an edge rusher or a wide receiver with the A.J. Brown trade rumors still lingering. They can also grab Lane Johnson's heir apparent at right tackle with this selection. Miller is a really experienced and good player. We know the Eagles are at their best when their offensive line is leading the way for them.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Browns have a big need at wide receiver, and Denzel Boston can help them in a big way. He's a big-bodied receiver who's terrific down the field and in the red zone. He has had a lot of production in his career, and he'll compete for the ball in 50-50 situations. It's a specific area of need for the Browns, and they can get a quality player late in the first round.

25. Chicago Bears: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

I think the Bears would've loved to have drafted one of those safeties involved with the trade I had earlier in this mock draft, but Chicago can still grab a left tackle with a lot of potential. Monroe Freeling is a prototypical left tackle, and you could ideally have him protecting quarterback Caleb Williams' blindside for years to come.

26. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Buffalo Bills): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

The Bills don't have a second-round pick, and someone is going to be itching to get back into the first round to get Ty Simpson. I think this pick is tailor-made to get traded. The Cardinals have the opportunity to not only get Simpson, but also get him on a first-round rookie contract, meaning they would have an extra year of team control. Simpson has been a bit polarizing. I'm high on him, though, and think he's an excellent player. Even though he's a touch undersized, he can make all the throws, especially outside the numbers and down the field. Simpson also knows what it takes to be a leader, showing that when he led Alabama to a comeback victory over Oklahoma in the CFP. My one area of concern for him is that he only started for one season.

Ty Simpson in Joel Klatt's top 50 players 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Trent Williams isn't going to play at left tackle forever. Lomu would be a good pick here. While he struggled against Texas Tech, Caleb Lomu was mostly excellent at left tackle for Utah this past season.

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Texans could look to bolster their offensive line here, but I think they can look at their defense and say, "How can we get even better?" Defensive tackle is one area they can improve. Kayden McDonald was terrific in his one year as Ohio State's starting defensive tackle. His ability to get off and get into the backfield is enticing.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams): Keldric Faulk, edge rusher, Auburn

When Faulk walks into a room, you know that's what an edge rusher is supposed to look like. The only problem is that his production in college doesn't line up with how he looks. Faulk is 6-foot-6 and weighs 270; he looks like an Adonis. He's got all the athleticism and potential in the world. However, he never led Auburn in sacks or tackles for loss in a season during his time there. That's shocking to me. Maybe it was the turmoil within the program that caused his lack of production, and if there's an organization that might feel confident enough to turn that around for Faulk, it'd be the Chiefs. That organization continues to develop defensive players in a quality way.

30. Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Again, the Dolphins need talent. Chris Johnson is a really talented player with lots of ball production and has been a late riser in this draft. Teams like his length as well, and while I'm not sure about the fit here, Johnson should be a first-round pick.

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M

Many believe that Eagles wideout A.J. Brown might wind up in New England later this offseason. It also signed Romeo Doubs, so I'm not sure if there's much of a need at wide receiver. I think the Patriots roll with Cashius Howell, who fits what coach Mike Vrabel wants to do on defense. Howell was a stand-up edge rusher with lots of production at Texas A&M. He was electric and unblockable for most of the year. He has short arms, but he doesn't rely on power.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

I'm leaning on what Jeremiah told me on "The Joel Klatt Show" last week, which was that Jadarian Price's draft floor and ceiling is pick No. 32. Seattle desperately needs help at running back with Kenneth Walker leaving and Zach Charbonnet rehabbing from his ACL tear. I know Price was Love's backup, but he's clearly the second-best running back in this draft. There really isn't another starting running back in the draft, either. So, they're stuck here. Love can also return kicks, and I think Mike Macdonald will love his mentality.