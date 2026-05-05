Ranking the 10 Best NFL Offenses Entering Offseason Workouts

There’s still a long way to go before we see real football again. But with the NFL Draft in the books and the majority of the top-tier free agents signed, teams know what the core of their squads will look like in 2026.

Offensively, which teams are poised to be the most dynamic in the upcoming season? And how could they compare against one another?

Here’s my projection for the top 10 offenses in 2026, in descending order (for the top 10 defenses, click here):

10. Detroit Lions

Key additions: RB Isiah Pacheco (FA), OT Blake Miller (draft), C Cade Mays (FA), OL Larry Borom (FA), OL Juice Scruggs (trade)

Key losses: RB David Montgomery (trade), WR Kalif Raymond (FA)

The Lions still have one of the most talented offenses in football, but it could take a while for them to hit their stride in 2026. Isiah Pacheco’s addition as RB2 marks a significant downgrade from David Montgomery, who was traded to the Texans. Detroit has also shuffled pieces upfront to improve an offensive line that struggled last season. There’s a strong likelihood that the team will be flipping All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to the left side.

Isiah Pacheco replaces David Montgomery in Detroit while in Kansas City, the Chiefs replaced Pacheco with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Key additions: RB Kenneth Walker III (FA), QB Justin Fields (trade)

Key losses: QB Gardner Minshew (FA), WR Hollywood Brown (FA), RT Jawaan Taylor (release), RB Isiah Pacheco (FA)

If QB Patrick Mahomes is healthy after December surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, there’s a good chance the Chiefs’ offense returns to playing at a high level. Kenneth Walker III signed a three-year, $43.05 million deal with Kansas City after winning Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks. He's the most dynamic running back that the Chiefs have had in the Mahomes era, and his presence should open the pass game. Veteran receiver Hollywood Brown departed in free agency, but WR1 Rashee Rice won’t be facing a suspension to start this season, like last year. Kansas City also welcomes back offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was the team's OC from 2018 through 2022.

8. New England Patriots

Key additions: WR Romeo Doubs (FA), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (FA), TE Julian Hill (FA), OT Caleb Lomu (draft), TE Eli Raridon (draft)

Key losses: WR Stefon Diggs (release), C Garrett Bradbury (trade), TE Austin Hooper (FA)

Before struggling in last season’s playoffs, the Patriots’ offense was dominant. And that should continue in 2026. New England traded center Garrett Bradbury, but the offensive line could be much improved with the addition of Alijah-Vera Tucker in free agency and first-round rookie Caleb Lomu, who could play either right or left tackle. Romeo Doubs is a younger, higher-upside wide receiver than Stefon Diggs. And there’s still a strong chance that the Patriots land star receiver A.J. Brown via trade.

In four seasons with the Packers, Romeo Doubs caught 202 passes for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

7. Baltimore Ravens

Key additions: G John Simpson (FA), G Olaivavega Ioane (draft), WR Ja’Kobi Lane (draft), WR Elijah Sarratt (draft)

Key losses: C Tyler Linderbaum (FA), TE Isaiah Likely (FA), FB Patrick Ricard (FA), RB Keaton Mitchell (FA), TE Charlie Kolar (FA)

With a healthy Lamar Jackson, the sky is the limit for the Ravens’ offense. There have been some significant changes in Baltimore — playcaller Todd Monken is gone, as well as several key contributors — but the run game could see a boost with the additions of first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane and veteran John Simpson at guard. The Ravens also grabbed much needed wide receiver depth behind Zay Flowers in mid-round picks Ja’Kobi Lane (third round) and Elijah Sarratt (fourth round).

6. Chicago Bears

Key additions: C Garrett Bradbury (trade), WR Kalif Raymond (FA), C Logan Jones (draft), TE Sam Roush (draft), WR Zavion Thomas (draft)

Key losses: WR DJ Moore (trade), WR Olamide Zaccheus (FA)

Even with DJ Moore out of the picture, the arrow on the Bears’ offense is pointed up. Quarterback Caleb Williams is poised to make a massive leap in Year 3 after dazzling in clutch moments in 2025. Second-year tight end Colston Loveland and wideout Luther Burden are ascending, as is third-year receiver Rome Odunze. After losing Pro Bowler Drew Dalman to an early retirement, Chicago has both its center of the present (Garrett Bradbury) and future (Logan Jones) on the roster.

Caleb Williams completed only 58.1% of his passes last season, but he came up clutch in several games. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

5. Buffalo Bills

Key addition: WR DJ Moore (trade)

Key losses: G David Edwards, QB Mitch Trubisky (FA), OT Ryan Van Demark (FA)

With Moore in the fold, Josh Allen has a legitimate No. 1 receiver for the first time since Stefon Diggs’ time in Buffalo. It raises the ceiling of a Bills offense that ranked fourth in scoring last season.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Key addition: RB Jadarian Price (draft)

Key loss: RB Kenneth Walker III (FA)

The Seahawks have their entire offense returning from last year’s Super Bowl-winning team, with one (big) exception: running back Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs in free agency. How quickly first-round pick Jadarian Price, who backed up Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, acclimates to the NFL level will be key to Seattle’s offense. Not only is Price replacing Walker, but also his running mate, Zach Charbonnet, who suffered a torn ACL in the divisional round in January.

First-round pick Jadarian Price faces the tough task of replacing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and the injured Zach Charbonnet in Seattle. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Key additions: n/a

Key losses: TE Noah Fant (FA), G Cordell Volson (FA)

The Bengals haven’t made any moves of note on offense — their offseason focus has been on the defense — but with a healthy Joe Burrow under center, Cincinnati still has one of the most feared units in football. The Bengals, who ranked 12th in scoring last season with Burrow missing nine games due to turf toe, return their entire starting offense from 2025.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Key additions: n/a

Key loss: WR Jalen Tolbert (FA)

The Cowboys return 10 starters from an offense that ranked second in yards and seventh in points in 2025. Franchise-tagged star receiver George Pickens will be in his second year in the offense, which could make him even more difficult to account for as CeeDee Lamb’s running mate. And with a more competent defense on paper, Dallas’ offense could see more possessions per game in 2026.

In his first season with the Cowboys, George Pickens set career highs with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

1. Los Angeles Rams

Key additions: QB Ty Simpson (draft), TE Max Klare (draft), OT Keagan Trost (draft)

Key losses: n/a

The NFL’s best offense in 2025 returns all 11 starters. While No. 13 overall pick Ty Simpson is viewed as the Rams’ quarterback of the future, tight end Max Klare (second round) and offensive tackle Keagen Trost (third round) provide young depth for a loaded offense in 2026.