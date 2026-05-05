Ranking the 10 Best NFL Defenses Entering Offseason Workouts

With the primary player acquisition periods in the books, which NFL defenses are poised to be the most feared in 2026?

Here’s my prediction for the top 10 defenses in the upcoming season, in descending order:

10. Carolina Panthers

Key additions: OLB Jaelan Phillips (FA), LB Devin Lloyd (FA), DT Lee Hunter (draft)

Key losses: DT A’Shawn Robinson (FA)

Don’t be surprised to see the Panthers, who ranked 15th in points allowed and 16th in yards given up last season, make the leap into the top-10 conversation in 2026.

They added two of the marquee defensive free agents in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Cornerback Jaycee Horn is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. Carolina lost starting defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson in free agency but essentially replaced him with second-round pick Lee Hunter, who had 10.5 tackles for loss at Texas Tech last season.

Ejiro Evero, one of the NFL’s most respected defensive coordinators, has plenty of talent to work with.

After spending half a season with the Eagles, former Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Panthers. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

9. Baltimore Ravens

Key additions: OLB Trey Hendrickson (FA), S Jaylinn Hawkins (FA), OLB Zion Young (draft)

Key losses: DL Dre’Mont Jones (FA), S Alohi Gilman (FA)

The Maxx Crosby deal may have fallen through, but the Ravens will have much more pass rush juice in 2026 with the additions of former All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, who had 35 sacks from 2023-24, and second-round rookie Zion Young, who had 16.5 tackles for loss last season at Missouri. There has also been optimism about the potential return of former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a career-threatening neck injury at the start of last season.

8. Green Bay Packers

Key additions: DT Javon Hargrave (FA), LB Zaire Franklin (trade), CB Benjamin St-Juste (FA), CB Brandon Cisse (draft), DT Chris McClellan (draft), OLB Dani Dennis-Sutton (draft)

Key losses: OLB Rashan Gary (trade), LB Quay Walker (FA), DL Colby Wooden (trade), DE Kingsley Enagbare (FA)

If All-Pro edge Micah Parsons is healthy — he tore his ACL in December — the Packers are equipped to take a step forward in 2026, even after trading Rashan Gary. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker Zaire Franklin replace Colby Wooden and Quay Walker, respectively — on paper, both upgrades. Green Bay is also deeper at cornerback than a year ago with veteran Benjamin St-Juste and second-round rookie Brandon Cisse in the fold.

How good the Packers' 2026 defense will be depends on how fast Micah Parsons can get back into the lineup. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

7. Cleveland Browns

Key additions: LB Quincy Williams (FA), S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (draft)

Key losses: LB Devin Bush (FA), DL Shelby Harris (FA)

While the impact of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s departure remains unclear, the Browns should still have one of the league’s best units. Cleveland lost just one full-time starter in Devin Bush Jr., and found a replacement who should suffice in former All-Pro Quincy Williams. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, the 58th overall pick in this year’s draft, bolsters an already strong secondary.

6. New England Patriots

Key additions: S Kevin Byard (FA), DL Dre’Mont Jones (FA), OLB Gabe Jacas (draft)

Key losses: LB Jack Gibbens (FA), DT Khyiris Tonga (FA), OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (FA), S Jaylinn Hawkins (FA)

The reigning AFC champion Patriots, who ranked fourth in scoring defense and eighth in yards allowed in 2025, added more playmaking in the back end with All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, who led the NFL with seven interceptions last season. They also brought in much-needed depth to the edge rusher spot in veteran Dre’Mont Jones and second-round pick Gabe Jacas.

The Patriots traded up in the second round to select Gabe Jacas, who had 19 sacks in his last two seasons at Illinois. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Los Angeles Rams

Key additions: CB Jaylen Watson (FA), CB Trent McDuffie (trade)

Key losses: CB Cobie Durant (FA)

The Rams already had one of the best defensive fronts in football and now have a top-tier cornerback tandem in former All-Pro Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, both of whom were previously with the Chiefs. With Chris Shula returning as coordinator, Los Angeles has a championship-caliber defense.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Key additions: OLB Jonathan Greenard (trade), CB Riq Woolen (FA), OLB Arnold Ebiketie (FA)

Key losses: OLB Jaelan Phillips (FA), LB Nakobe Dean (FA), S Reed Blankenship (FA)

Despite losing Jaelen Phillips in free agency, the Eagles made up for the void at edge rusher by trading for former Vikings Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard. They’re also better at cornerback with the addition of former Seahawks Pro Bowler Riq Woolen. A healthy Jalen Carter gives DC Vic Fangio one of the best defenses in all of football.

The Eagles traded two third-round picks to Minnesota for Jonathan Greenard and then signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract extension. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

3. Denver Broncos

Key addition: DT Tyler Onyedim (draft)

Key losses: DL John Franklin-Myers (FA), S P.J. Locke (FA)

With the exception of standout defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, who signed with the Titans, the Broncos have the core of their top-three defense from last season intact. Third-round rookie Tyler Onyedim figures to be part of the equation in replacing Franklin-Myers’ production (7.5 sacks in 2025).

2. Seattle Seahawks

Key additions: DE Dante Fowler Jr. (FA), S Bud Clark (draft), CB Julian Neal (draft)

Key losses: S Coby Bryant (FA), DE Boye Mafe (FA), CB Riq Woolen (FA)

The Seahawks lost three contributors from their defense that led the team to a Super Bowl LX victory, so there’s some uncertainty there. But Mike Macdonald’s unit still returns 10 full-time starters. Rookie defensive backs Bud Clark (second round) and Julian Neal (third round) could have significant roles early.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has 10 full-time starters returning to a defense that helped Seattle win the Super Bowl. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

1. Houston Texans

Key additions: S Reed Blankenship (FA), DL Logan Hall (FA), DT Kayden McDonald (draft)

Key loss: DT Tim Settle (FA)

DeMeco Ryans returns 10 starters to his defense that ranked first in yards allowed and second in scoring in 2025. Adding standout veteran safety Reed Blankenship and second-round rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald raises the ceiling of a defense that’s already Super Bowl-caliber.