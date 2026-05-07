Colin Cowherd: Steelers Should Get ‘No More Freebies’ From Aaron Rodgers

The lingering NFL offseason question is on the way to being answered: quarterback Aaron Rodgers is taking a visit and is reportedly likely to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the catch is simple – what's in it for Rodgers to re-sign?

Well, that's the question that Colin Cowherd wants the answer to, defending the future Hall of Famer's potential ask for a pay bump in 2026.

"He wants more money and the Steelers are going to cave. He deserves more money," Cowherd said on "The Herd." "You can’t ask a Hall of Fame quarterback in back-to-back years to give you two freebies. Last year was a Costco free sample year. This year, I need you to buy in bulk."

Rodgers, who turned 42 in December, had a relatively solid 2025 campaign in his first year in Pittsburgh. He finished the season with 3,322 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns and seven interceptions, leading the Steelers to a 10-7 record and an AFC North title and a playoff spot. Additionally, the Steelers' offense drastically improved under Rodgers, including yards-after-catch and red zone touchdowns.

However, Rodgers made a relatively small salary last season. He had a $13.65 million salary in 2025, which ranked outside the top 20 among quarterbacks.

Now, it appears Rodgers is looking to make a bit more than that as he plans to fend off retirement for another year. But beyond salary, Pittsburgh does have some enticing things to sell Rodgers on to return for 2026. The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, who was Rodgers' head coach for several seasons with the Green Bay Packers, to replace Mike Tomlin. They also upgraded the offense, adding veteran running back Rico Dowdle and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. before selecting offensive tackle Max Iheanachor and wide receiver Germie Bernard in the NFL Draft.

Still, Cowherd doesn't think that the improvements Pittsburgh has made on offense should give the Steelers power at the negotiating table with Rodgers.

"Most NFL teams have a three to five-year plan at quarterback, and the Pittsburgh Steelers treat quarterback like it’s a slot corner or an off-ball linebacker," Cowherd said. "[They say,] ‘We may get to it at the trading deadline, let's see what plays out in the preseason.’ They treat quarterbacks with absolutely no urgency at all."

Rodgers has been a bit complicit in this, though. He has also been slow to give Pittsburgh an answer, which was originally expected by the NFL Draft, but it never came. Now, the 42-year-old quarterback has until July 22 to decide due to Pittsburgh using the UFA tender. The tender gives the Steelers exclusive negotiating rights through minicamp and up to July 22 unless Rodgers signs with another team while still a free agent.

The speculation is that Rodgers will likely re-sign with the Steelers after his visit on Friday. Ideally, re-signing a quarterback familiar with the playbook, and pairing him with a coach he has a long-standing relationship with, would be a big question answering for Pittsburgh. However, it’ll be up to both sides to find common ground ahead of Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh.