National Football League
Steelers Owner Art Rooney: Aaron Rodgers Decision Should Come in 'Few Weeks'
National Football League

Steelers Owner Art Rooney: Aaron Rodgers Decision Should Come in 'Few Weeks'

Published Apr. 30, 2026 11:21 a.m. ET

So, uh, is Aaron Rodgers going to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Still, Pittsburgh doesn't have a firm answer on whether its 2025 starting quarterback will run it back with the Steelers next season. With that in mind, Steelers owner Art Rooney provided an update on Rodgers.

"We've been in contact with Aaron on a regular basis. He's been keeping us up to date on his plans. Even though I thought it probably would have been concluded by now, I think we will come to a conclusion here in the next few weeks," Rooney said about Rodgers in an interview with NFL Network on Wednesday night.

The Steelers placed the unrestricted free-agent tender on the 42-year-old Rodgers earlier this week. Now, in the event that Rodgers signs with another NFL team, Pittsburgh would receive a compensatory draft pick.

"The main thing that the tender gives us is the potential for a comp pick if Aaron would choose to go to another team. We don't expect that, but by the same token, you never know," Rooney said about the Steelers placing the unrestricted free-agent tender on Rodgers. "It's just something that we had an opportunity to protect, if needed. The deadline was Monday, so if we were going to do it, we had to pull the trigger on Monday.

"We alerted Aaron and his representative that we were going to do it. Not a real big deal, but it's just something that, in the unlikely event that he goes somewhere else, we are eligible for a comp pick in that situation."

Last season, Rodgers and the Steelers won the AFC North at 10-7 before losing to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round. Across 16 regular-season starts, Rodgers totaled 3,322 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 94.8 passer rating, while completing 65.7% of his passes.

As for Pittsburgh's quarterback room, it has veteran Mason Rudolph, second-year signal-caller Will Howard and Drew Allar, whom the Steelers selected with the No. 76 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If Rodgers ultimately returns to the Steelers, he would be reunited with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy, who coached the four-time NFL MVP from 2006-2018 on the Green Bay Packers and was hired by the Steelers to replace the outgoing Mike Tomlin in January.

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