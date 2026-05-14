2026 NFL Schedule Release: 5 Bold Predictions After Unveiling Of Regular Season Slate

Yes, we already knew who every team was playing in the 2026 NFL season. However, after Thursday's schedule release, it's now a bit easier to predict the year ahead in the NFL.

With dates of all 272 regular-season matchups set, we can take a closer look at the ebb and flow of schedules for specific teams and hazard a guess as to what the potential outcomes might be.

Last year, I predicted the demise of the Kansas City Chiefs, along with bounce-back seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots. But I also believed the ever-optimistic Pete Carroll would lead the Las Vegas Raiders to respectability in his first season and the Washington Commanders would reach the Super Bowl, so I’m not exactly puffing my chest out.

So, here are five bold predictions for the upcoming season with the release of this year’s schedule.

5. Bengals Make A Deep Playoff Run

Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals recapture the AFC crown in 2026? (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

It’s finally Joe Burrow’s time to shine — again.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the third-easiest schedule, based on the projected win totals of their opponents. However, the Bengals had one of the easiest schedules last year and still finished 6-11. Of course, Burrow could not stay out of the training room, playing in just eight games in 2025. Cincinnati traded for Joe Flacco to rescue the offense, but the defense couldn't keep up, allowing at least 30 points in serve games.

So, in the offseason, the Bengals finally went all in and spent major resources to fix an ailing defense, trading with the New York Giants for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They also signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and edge rusher Boye Mafe, along with safeties Bryan Cook, Kyle Dugger and Ja’Sir Taylor in free agency. The Bengals added defensive linemen Cashius Howell and Landon Robinson, along with cornerback Tacario Davis, in the draft. So, the defense should be much better than No. 31 in total defense, which is where the Bengals finished last season.

Along with that, the Bengals' three other AFC North rivals all have new head coaches (Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jesse Minter, Baltimore Ravens; Todd Monken, Cleveland Browns). In all, the Bengals play nine games against teams with head coaches leading them for the first time this season (the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans are the others).

Cincinnati has the advantage of most continuity in the division, including all 11 players returning for one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL and one of the top quarterbacks in the league when healthy in Burrow. If the LSU product can stay upright, it’s the Bengals best shot at reaching the Super Bowl since Burrow led them there after the 2021 season. If not, the Bengals have an experienced backup with a Super Bowl ring in Flacco.

4. Dolphins Go Winless On The Road

Malik Willis is entering his first season as the Dolphins' starting quarterback. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley are taking a long-term approach to building a winner in South Beach. That means there will be some bumps in the road with new quarterback Malik Willis leading them.

Expect some struggles for Miami this season, going winless on the road amid a first-year rebuilding effort. That might not seem like a surprise when you consider that they have games at the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers on their slate. That slate is made even more difficult when you consider that Miami was 1-7 in games that were 45 degrees or colder at kickoff under head coach Mike McDaniel, and four of those aforementioned games take place in November or later. But the Dolphins also have road games at the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, giving them opportunities to win games on the road.

And while you might think there's a team that goes winless on the road every season, that hasn't been the case as of late. There's only been one winless team on the road in the last four seasons. On top of that, the last time Miami went winless on the road was in 2007, when the Dolphins finished 1-15. That was Cam Cameron's first and only season leading the Dolphins. (Miami hired Tony Sparano and he finished 11-5 the following year.)

Miami moved on from a handful of the team’s best players this offseason in wide receiver Tyreek Hill, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

3. Patriots Experience Super Bowl Hangover

Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel helped the Patriots go on a sudden turnaround in 2025. Should we expect a stepback in 2026? (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots rode the third-easiest schedule in the league last year to a magical Super Bowl run. Drake Maye emerged as an MVP-worthy candidate in his second season, and the Patriots returned to their mantle as one of the dominant teams in the NFL. However, New England played only three teams that reached the playoffs during the regular season, the fewest of any team in the league. The Patriots finished 1-2 against those teams during the regular season.

Well, fast-forward to this season and Vrabel is now dealing with off-the-field distractions. The Patriots are also coming off a Super Bowl where they were dominated up front on both sides of the ball, losing in ugly fashion to the Seattle Seahawks. And after enjoying a schedule that allowed them to travel no further than New Orleans in 2025, the Patriots will travel the fifth-most miles this season (27,590).

The inevitable addition of No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown should help an offense that lacks explosive plays and moved on from the team’s best receiver in Stefon Diggs this offseason. But the Patriots have the sixth-hardest schedule in the league. The Patriots face nine playoff teams from last season. Only the Seahawks (10) face more.

The previous two Super Bowl losers failed to have a winning record the following season, with the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs stumbling in each of the last two years. Expect the Patriots to follow a similar path.

2. NFC South Crown Returns To Big Easy

Tyler Shough showed promise in his rookie season. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints return Louisville product Tyler Shough at quarterback in 2026 after the second-rounder showed promise as a rookie in 2025. Shough took over as the starter midseason and finished 5-4 as the team’s starter, so the Saints believe they have their franchise quarterback of the future.

New Orleans certainly approached the offseason with that mindset as well. The Saints surrounded Shough with playmakers on offense, including first-round pick receiver Jordyn Tyson, an athletic tight end in the third round in Oscar Delp and underrated receiver Bryce Lane. The Saints also added running back Travis Etienne, veteran tight end Noah Fant and offensive lineman David Edwards in free agency.

The Saints finished 7-10 last season and have the second-easiest schedule, based on opponents, based on the projected win totals of their opponents. New Orleans also plays in one of the easiest divisions in football in the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers won the division at 8-9 last season. The Saints also face the fewest playoff teams this season at five.

So, expect the Saints to reign supreme in the NFC South and win their first division title since Drew Brees was their quarterback.

1. Rams Miss The Playoffs

Sean McVay has consistently had the Rams among the best teams in the league since he became their head coach. But are the Rams in for a surprise downfall in 2026? (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Yes, the Los Angeles Rams are the current betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. But Father Time is undefeated.

Matthew Stafford is 38 years old and coming off a year when he played in all 17 games for the first time since 2021, winning the NFL’s MVP Award for the first time in his 17-year career. Can Stafford play at that level again and stay healthy? Stafford had a balky back that forced him to miss time during training camp in 2025.

And oddly enough, Stafford-led teams finished below .500 in three of the four seasons after he started and won double-digit games. The only time that didn’t happen was this past season, when the Rams followed up a 10-7 record by going 12-5, reaching the NFC Championship Game and finishing four points short of reaching the Super Bowl.

If Stafford does suffer an injury, the Rams no longer have an experienced backup in Jimmy Garoppolo. Instead, it’s surprise first-round pick Ty Simpson, who some scouts I spoke with around the league did not believe was a first-round pick. Los Angeles also has the fifth-hardest schedule, based on projected win totals, facing nine teams that made the playoffs in 2025. That includes two late-season matchups against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, facing Seattle twice in the final three weeks.

Teams with five of the six hardest projected schedules finished under their projected win totals last year. The Rams travel the second-most miles in the league this season (35,487), including a season opener against their NFC West rival in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers. That's just the start of a five-game stretch that includes games at the Broncos and Eagles, plus a home game against the Bills.