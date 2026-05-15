National Football League
2026 NFL Strength of Schedule: Easiest and Hardest Slates After Release
National Football League

2026 NFL Strength of Schedule: Easiest and Hardest Slates After Release

Updated May. 15, 2026 4:57 p.m. ET

The wait for the 2026 NFL schedule is finally over.

We all love the hype videos, but who has smoothest path to the playoffs, and which franchises face an uphill climb? Let's take a dive into each team's strength of schedule based on opponents’ combined winning percentage from the 2025 season. Here’s how all 32 teams stack up.

Which Team Has the Hardest Schedule in 2026?

The Bears are set to have the stiffest competition in 2026. Their foes have a combined opponent winning percentage of .550 in 2025.

Which Team Has the Weakest Schedule in 2026?

The Browns will face the easiest road in the 2025 NFL season, with a combined opponent winning percentage of .429 in 2025.

Matt Hasselbeck talks Seahawks-Patriots Week 1 Super Bowl rematch, 49ers' tough schedule, Raiders' long-term plans | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Matt Hasselbeck talks Seahawks-Patriots Week 1 Super Bowl rematch, 49ers' tough schedule, Raiders' long-term plans | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd
Matt Hasselbeck joins Colin Cowherd to break down the Seattle Seahawks' schedule and Super Bowl rematch in Week 1, along with the San Francisco 49ers' schedule and Las Vegas Raiders' long-term plans.

2026 NFL Strength of Schedule

  1. Chicago Bears - 0.550 (toughest road)
  2. Miami Dolphins - 0.542
  3. Green Bay Packers - 0.538
  4. Arizona Cardinals - 0.538
  5. Kansas City Chiefs - 0.536
  6. New England Patriots - 0.531
  7. Las Vegas Raiders - 0.529
  8. Buffalo Bills - 0.528
  9. Los Angeles Chargers - 0.522
  10. Carolina Panthers - 0.521
  11. Minnesota Vikings - 0.519
  12. New York Jets - 0.517
  13. Los Angeles Rams - 0.516
  14. Seattle Seahawks - 0.514
  15. Denver Broncos - 0.512
  16. Washington Commanders - 0.502
  17. New York Giants - 0.498
  18. San Francisco 49ers - 0.497
  19. Pittsburgh Steelers - 0.495
  20. Dallas Cowboys - 0.493
  21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 0.491
  22. Jacksonville Jaguars - 0.490
  23. Philadelphia Eagles - 0.481
  24. Baltimore Ravens - 0.479
  25. Tennessee Titans - 0.476
  26. Houston Texans - 0.474
  27. Detroit Lions - 0.467
  28. Atlanta Falcons - 0.465
  29. Indianapolis Colts - 0.465
  30. Cincinnati Bengals - 0.450
  31. New Orleans Saints - 0.434
  32. Cleveland Browns - 0.429 (easiest path)

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