2026 NFL Schedule Release: Ranking This Year's Top 10 Hype Videos

The NFL’s content teams put on a show for the 2026 schedule release Thursday night, flexing their creative muscles in what’s become known as the social media Super Bowl.

But which franchise had the best schedule release video this year? Here’s my top 10, in descending order:

10. Cleveland Browns

The Browns nailed the "Street Fighter" theme, bringing out Ohio native and internet personality MatPat to introduce the "video game." The arcade vibe and retro sound effects and graphics take older Millennials back to their childhood.

9. New York Giants

The Giants featured the always-entertaining Jameis Winston in their schedule release video, having the QB and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor hang outside the Vessel in New York’s Hudson Yards. That’s where "Winston Van Gogh" played Pictionary with fans — if the fans named the team that Winston was referring to with his drawing within 15 seconds, they won Giants tickets.

Winston sported a beret, giving him an artsy aesthetic, fitting for the occasion.

8. New York Jets

With an art craft blend theme, the Jets had the most visually mesmerizing schedule release video this year. The sped-up blend of colors — leading into each opponent — was satisfying. No words were spoken, but nothing felt missing.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders doing a "Step Brothers" parody starring quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins was simply perfect. The bit included everything from the opening scene of them eyeing each other down, to Cousins showing the No. 1 overall pick how things are done around the facility.

6. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons' content team told me earlier this week that their new football regime of head coach Kevin Stefanski, president of football Matt Ryan and general manager Ian Cunningham would be involved in their schedule release video. As it turned out, they played a significant role.

Atlanta hit a nostalgic vein by incorporating the old "SportsCenter" commercial theme as well. The reference to the Drake-Kendrick Lamar rap beef and cameo by Atlanta music legend Jermaine Dupri was a nice touch, too.

5. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys brought out the "Tylers" on their offensive line — Tyler Booker, Tyler Smith and Tyler Guyton — to headline the "TIA" (Tyler Intelligence Agency), which has secret agents (most of them named Tyler) on each of Dallas’ opponents in 2026. The incredibly detailed video, which includes a cameo from quarterback Dak Prescott, features strong digs at the Packers, Rams and Eagles (of course).

4. Chicago Bears

The Bears put a modern spin on the late Bob Ross’ "The Joy of Painting" television series, with wide receiver Rome Odunze — dressed like Ross — guiding viewers through an oil painting interpretation of each of Chicago’s 2026 opponents. The best part was undoubtedly the dig at the rival Packers. Odunze pulled out a cheese grater to use on the edge of the canvas, then looked at the camera and said: "Isn't that satisfying?"

3. Tennessee Titans

Maybe one day the Titans’ man of the street approach, which the team has used a couple of times, will get old. But not this year. Tennessee’s social team managed to find look-a-likes of key figures of their 2026 opponents on Broadway Street and other parts of downtown Nashville. The best one may have been a Myles Garrett jersey-wearing Browns fan who hilariously looked nothing like the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts crushed their "Simpsons"-themed video, which was jam-packed with small jokes, including the mess that was their 2025 schedule release and season at-large. This year’s video hilariously references how Indianapolis hasn’t won in Jacksonville in more than a decade with the viral scene of Homer Simpson hiding in the bushes.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have done it once again. Widely considered to be the gold standard on schedule release day, L.A.'s content team created a "Halo"-themed video loaded with excellent digs into their 2026 opponents. Some of the best include a nod to Cam Newton’s viral take on Bills receiver Keon Coleman and Texans QB C.J. Stroud giving Bears QB Caleb Williams advice after their primetime showdown in 2024.