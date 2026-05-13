2026 NFL Schedule Release: Inside the Process of Making an Epic Reveal Video

In 2024, when the Los Angeles Chargers created what became their viral "Sims"-themed schedule release video, several members of their social team sat in a room filming the New England Patriots matchup in the life simulation video game. The scene was a retirement home.

At some point, something strange started to happen.

"One of the Sims peed his pants because I guess we had him standing there for too long," Megan Julian, the Chargers’ vice president of social media and digital marketing, told me. "And then he’d like go take a shower. We were all just sitting there, waiting for this little Sim [character] to go do his thing. Sometimes, this job and this process is such a ridiculous thing.

"And then at the end, when everybody gets to see [the video] and my boss is yelling from down the hall, ‘Is it doing well? Do people like it?’" Julian added. "We’re reading the comments out loud. We’re looking at the Reddit threads to see what jokes people picked up on. I think it just brings us together in a really cool way before the season every year."

This is just one example of how big the schedule reveal has become in NFL culture.

Over the past several years, schedule release day has become known as the Super Bowl for social media teams. Their videos are analyzed and ranked for the quality of jokes, nostalgic nods and pop culture references. Videos like the Chargers’ anime creation in 2022 and the Tennessee Titans’ 2023 reel, in which they quizzed people on Broadway Street in Nashville on the logos of their opponents that year, broke the internet.

In 2019, the Atlanta Falcons' schedule release video paid homage to "Game of Thrones" by using the cityscapes and mascots of their opponents. In 2024, the Patriots had Julian Edelman portray the title character in "Good Will Hunting" in a parody of the Oscar-winning movie set in Boston. That same year, the Los Angeles Rams had video game versions of Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and other star players recklessly drive around the cities of the team's opponents in a takeoff on "Grand Theft Auto."

Ahead of Thursday’s 2026 schedule release, I spoke to leaders of the Chargers and Falcons’ content teams about what it takes to make a great schedule release video. Both franchises expressed an appreciation for the camaraderie and creative freedom involved.

"It’s a chance for creative teams to kind of let their hair down. It’s a chance for all clubs to kind of use its proverbial one night to roast, and they roast and can be roasted and that’s just part of the fun of it," Falcons chief marketing officer Shannon Joyner told me. "These videos really do kind of live on their own. … It’s truly just a creative exploration that doesn’t have any set rules or necessities that go along with it. I think that is what — in a positive way — lends to such a spectrum of 32 amazingly creative ideas that all have their own unique flavor."

The Chargers began working on their 2026 schedule release video in late January, not long after their opponents were finalized. Every year, their video and social teams get together for an initial meeting, where "upwards of 100" ideas are pitched, according to Julian. Nothing is ruled out early.

This year, the Chargers pared their ideas down to five themes and then examined the constraints and opportunities for each potential concept.

"You could almost say you’re burning a lot of time by doing that, but you almost need to be really exhaustive on the pre-production to really know that you’re hitting on the right idea," Tyler Pino, the Chargers’ vice president of production, told me. "And so that process is probably the most painful of all this.

"Then there always comes a moment when everyone in the room — you don’t even have to say it — is like, ‘This is it.’ … Then you just take off like a rocket ship," he added. "From there, it’s like a Manhattan Project. The team is like ‘OK, like we gotta go.’"

There’s a challenge of being "niche while also being broad" with the project, as Pino put it. The video should speak to your fan base, the NFL at large and broader pop culture simultaneously.

Both teams acknowledge that there have been jokes in their schedule release videos that were completely missed. Some jokes, thrown in at the last minute, land better than expected. Others, which took a lot of time, don't land at all.

And some things that weren’t even intended to be jokes become ones.

"I think that’s just the nature of the beast," Julian told me.

The Falcons, who also began their schedule release prep in January, have an initial meeting that is an "organizational open invitation," according to Joyner — employees from the social media team to the stadium tours business participate. This year, Atlanta's creative team involved the franchise’s new football regime — head coach Kevin Stefanski, president of football Matt Ryan and general manager Ian Cunningham.

"We do want to use this moment to tastefully call back to things or honor things, or that our fans will react to or that the internet will react to," Ryan Delgado, the Falcons’ director of digital platforms, told me. "It’s important for us to kind of think through that lens, but realizing that everyone has a different version of that and how that comes across is always going to be kind of a challenge for sure.

"It’s very difficult to stick to one thing and you put your head down and look up months later and be like, ‘Here it is.’ I mean, that’s just the way the internet works and how quickly things move and whatever the new moments are and if you’re able to integrate those in there, then great."

New head coach Kevin Stefanski (left) and football operations president Matt Ryan were integrated into the Falcons' 2026 schedule release video. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Organizationally, the schedule release video is "really important" to the Chargers, per Julian. There’s an understanding that it can help the team sell tickets and generate excitement. No other creative pursuit in the calendar year takes as much time.

"Normally in social and video, we’re going really quickly," Julian told me.

The Chargers had meetings on the schedule release video five days per week dating back to February. That doesn’t include all the technical and creative work that employees put in on the project.

"It’s like creating a sequel to anything: You want to make it bigger and better and subvert expectations of what people think we’re going to do," Pino told me. "Every year we’re like, ‘How can we do this again?’ When you’re at the bottom of the mountain, it’s pretty daunting, especially when you don’t have the idea yet. You always have doubt of can we actually pull this off again? And then somehow, through us all just kind of being in rooms for hours and hours and hours and banging our heads against the wall, we usually get to a good result.

"It’s definitely become a bigger thing than we’ve ever imagined."

Joyner called the schedule release "the ultimate brand and business moment."

"The floor has been raised so, so high for what clubs are doing and how you show up on this day, how you show up in this moment," Delgado told me. "And you’re naturally going to observe all 32 clubs and kind of see what they did. Learn from it. Try to figure out, ‘How did that happen? How did that come about?' You’re always going to be sort of a fan first or try to walk yourself through this and be able to watch all of them as much as you possibly can."

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Pino sees the schedule release video process as rewarding. At no other point in the year are there so many people working on one project.

Before publishing their video each year, the Chargers find peace in the answers to a couple of questions:

Did we like our process?

Did we work as hard on this as we could to make it as good as it could have been?

The work on the 2026 schedule release videos is now done. Tonight is the Super Bowl for social teams.

"That last 15 minutes before we release the video, there’s always all of us in the room like really nervous," Pino told me. "Like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about this year.’ It happens every year. And then you just have to kind of release it to the world and hope for the best."