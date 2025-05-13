National Football League What are the 10 best NFL schedule release videos of all time? Updated May. 13, 2025 6:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Over the last 10 years or so, the NFL has turned its schedule release into a weeklong celebration. This year has been no different, with select games being revealed earlier this week before the entire schedule is unveiled Wednesday night.

With the league turning this week into such a big event, franchises have used the opportunity to get creative. Members of each team's media and social departments have seemingly raised the bar each year in their schedule announcement videos, from recreating movies, video games and much more.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL schedule release, which teams' social media videos have been the best in NFL history? Let's take a look.

10 best schedule releases in NFL history

10. Los Angeles Rams get their GTA on (2024)

Can you imagine playing a nationwide rendition of "Grand Theft Auto"? Well, the Rams did that when they announced their schedule for the 2024 season. Video game versions of Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Cooper Kupp, among others, recklessly drove around the cities of the teams they faced on the road that year, while also cruising around Los Angeles.

9. Detroit Lions call up a pair of locals (2024)

Comedians Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, who once starred together in the TV show "Detroiters," teamed up for the Lions' schedule release in 2024. The duo played an advertising team that came up with ideas while standing next to a clunky machine that wouldn't work. Eventually, the schedule was played on text over the video, with Richardson and Robinson commentating over it.

The Cowboys had a star-studded affair to unveil their schedule in 2024, but they had to trick some people. They FaceTimed celebrity fans and ex-star players of the teams they were set to face, but instead of showing the caller's face, a picture of the Cowboys mascot, Post Malone, Cowboys cheerleaders and others emerged. Jake Paul, Eli Manning, Michael Vick and Calvin Johnson were among the notable names to appear in the video.

7. Chicago Bears pay homage to Windy City cinema (2024)

DJ Moore put on his high school letterman jacket and took his teammates with him into the film world to help announce the Bears' schedule in 2024. The Bears recreated scenes from high school movies set in the Chicago area, such as "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "The Breakfast Club," "Risky Business," "Home Alone" and "Mean Girls."

6. Carolina Panthers tap into old video games (2019)

The Panthers treated us to some good old-fashioned nostalgia when they unveiled their schedule for the 2019 season. They used retro video games to display the opponents, borrowing graphics from the likes of "Pitfall," "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater," "NBA Jam," "Mario Kart" and "Words with Friends."

5. New England Patriots go searching for Jules Hunting (2024)

How do you like them schedules? In 2024, the Patriots parodied the Boston-based film "Good Will Hunting," with Julian Edelman playing the title character as a genius who had the team's whole schedule. Rob Gronkowski, then-Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and team owner Robert Kraft each had roles in the spoof, while a few other Patriots players mistakenly re-enacted a scene from "The Town."

4. Los Angeles Chargers go into the video game universe (2024)

The Chargers are, arguably, the gold standard for schedule announcements. They met the bar again in 2024, using the video game "Sims" to help unveil their schedule. Not only did the team create sims of fans from opponents on their schedule, though, but they also created sims of Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Aaron Rodgers and many more. The video also included an appearance from the Grim Reaper.

3. Atlanta Falcons use the epic "Game of Thrones" intro (2019)

In the midst of the final season of "Game of Thrones," the Falcons opted to pay homage to the long-running hit show by paying homage to its intro in 2019. The Falcons recreated the stadiums and city skylines of their opponents while using the mascots of the teams they hosted in the video.

2. Tennessee Titans head down to Broadway Street (2023)

The Titans had some lighthearted fun in their schedule release video for the 2023 season, quizzing people on Broadway Street in Nashville on the logos of their opponents that year. One person called the Chargers' logo the "Lightning McQueens." The Cleveland Browns were described as "the football logo." The Pittsburgh Steelers were identified as the "49ers? 69ers? Stars."

1. Chargers create an anime (2022)

Remember what we said about the Chargers being the gold standard of schedule release videos? Well, they won the internet for a day in 2022 when they created an anime, finding creative ways to poke fun at their opponents and dropping little nuggets throughout the video.

Honorable Mentions:

Falcons NFL Street ( 2024 )

Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid Press Conference ( 2021 )

Titans Broadway Street Pt. 2 ( 2024 )

Chargers Anime Pt. 2 ( 2023 )

Miami Dolphins Fastest Schedule Release (2024)

