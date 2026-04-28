Pittsburgh Steelers Place Unrestricted Free-Agent Tender on QB Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have left the door wide open for Aaron Rodgers to return.

Still, the club gave itself a little bit of protection in case he does not.

Pittsburgh placed the unrestricted free-agent tender on the four-time NFL MVP on Monday, meaning the Steelers would be entitled to a compensatory draft pick if Rodgers doesn’t sign with them and instead lands elsewhere during the 2026 season.

General manager Omar Khan and first-year head coach Mike McCarthy remain very optimistic that the 42-year-old will be back after leading them to an AFC North title last winter.

The line of communication between both sides has been wide open since the end of the season, and Khan said after the 2026 NFL Draft that the selection of former Penn State Nittany Lions star Drew Allar in the third round does not affect Pittsburgh's interest in having Rodgers back.

The tender does not preclude Rodgers from signing with another team or even give the Steelers the ability to match an offer to him if one is made before July 22.

What it does do is give them some coverage if he signs elsewhere before training camp opens in late July. After camp begins, the Steelers would have exclusive negotiating rights with Rodgers.

The tender also slots in Rodgers' salary. Under the rules, Rodgers would be entitled to a 10% raise over his 2025 salary if he comes back for a 22nd season.

Rodgers said in January that he would make a decision "down the line." The Steelers had expressed hope that Rodgers would be able to provide clarity before the NFL draft, but that did not happen.

Pittsburgh begins organized team activities — which are voluntary — on May 18. Mandatory minicamp is set for June 2-4.

Rodgers skipped OTAs entirely last year, signing a one-year deal with the Steelers not long after minicamp wrapped up.

Reporting by The Associated Press.