Eating W’s All Summer Long: Jameis Winston Joins FOX Sports for 2026 World Cup

He’s back! But only this time he’s trading the gridiron for the global soccer stage. New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston will return to FOX Sports as a World Cup Correspondent.

Winston spent Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans with FOX Sports as a digital correspondent, where he roamed the Big Easy highlighting the culture and excitement around the big game. Now, Winston returns to fuel the hype around the largest World Cup yet, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

While several members of FOX’s World Cup team have won various soccer titles — Zlatan Ibrahimović has multiple league championships, Thierry Henry has a World Cup win and Golden Boot honors — how many have a Heisman Trophy and a college football national championship win?

In college, Winston led Florida State to an undefeated 14-0 season and a national championship as a redshirt freshman in 2013. That same year, Winston lifted the Seminoles' third Heisman Trophy.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, Winston played five seasons there before he signed with the New Orleans Saints. After four years in New Orleans, Winston signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, then headed to the Big Apple to sign with the Giants.

Winston joins a star-studded broadcast team for the tournament that includes Ibrahimović, Henry, former Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, Mexico's all-time leading scorer Javier Hernández and many more on the pitch and in the studio.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.