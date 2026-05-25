4 Takeaways From Spain's World Cup Roster Selection

Spain won the Nations League in 2023. They won the European Championship in 2024. They won Olympic gold in Paris. And yet, the last time this team made it past the round of 16 was at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa — the year Andrés Iniesta's extra-time winner in Johannesburg gave La Roja its one and only men's world title.

Three World Cup tournaments. Three last-16 exits. At some point, the résumé you build between World Cups must show up at the tournament itself. This summer, with the best squad Luis De la Fuente has had at his disposal, Spain has no excuses.

Here are my takeaways.

1. Teenager Lamine Yamal is the Great Hope

Lamine Yamal will play at the World Cup. The question is when. (Photo by Ahmad Mora - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Yamal has been Spain's marvel since his breakthrough as a 16-year-old at Euro 2024, adding two La Liga titles with Barcelona in the process. Now he arrives at his first World Cup carrying a hamstring injury into a five-week tournament. He is very much expected to be available for the start of the competition, having already made significant progress in his recovery.

The question isn't whether he'll get there, it's whether De la Fuente is disciplined enough to manage him correctly once he does. You cannot play Yamal at 60% through the group stage and expect him to still be at full capacity in the knockouts. If Spain is going deep—and they should be — this team is going to need the real version of him when it actually matters.

2. No Real Madrid Players. For the First Time Ever.

Plenty of Blaugrana on Spain's squad, but no Bernabéu representation. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

For the first time in World Cup history, there will be no Real Madrid players represented in Spain's men's national team squad for the tournament. De la Fuente instead leans heavily on La Liga champions Barcelona, who boast eight representatives in the final 26-man list.

Dean Huijsen was Real Madrid's best bet to have a player this summer, but he was snubbed in favor of defenders Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid), and Barça duo Pau Cubarsí and Eric García. Dani Carvajal's absence was less of a surprise—injuries and a lack of playing time had already ended the right-back's case before the announcement. But his leadership will be missed, and it'll be worth watching who steps into that role inside the camp.

3. The Midfield Depth Is Absurd

The Spanish midfield is led by 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, aiming to return to full fitness after injury struggles with Manchester City. When healthy, he is the best in the world at anchoring that holding midfielder role.

But the most important player in this midfield—and perhaps the most important midfielder in the entire tournament—is Pedri. At 23, with 40 senior caps already, his blend of vision, technique and passing is what makes Spain's system breathe.

Pedri leads a stack midfield for La Roja. (Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Add on talents – such as Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabián Ruiz (PSG), and Arsenal duo Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino – and and you have seven midfielders of genuine international quality. No other nation at this tournament can boast this level of quality and depth in this department.

4. The Winger Injury Situation

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will be on injury watch. (Photo by Ahmad Mora - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Both Yamal and Nico Williams were included in the squad despite carrying injuries. For Yamal, the path to fitness looks relatively clear. For Williams, the situation is murkier as the Athletic Bilbao star suffered yet another setback against Valencia on May 10, and Spain will be sweating over his availability. Without a fully fit Williams, Spain are still very good, but significantly flatter in wide areas where he and Yamal combining is what makes this attack truly frightening.

There were calls for Monaco's in-form Ansu Fati to make the cut precisely because of this uncertainty. De la Fuente made his choice anyway. He is gambling on both players being fit for the tournament, and now the medical staff has to earn their salary. If both Lamine and Nico reach the knockouts at 100%, Spain are one of the most dangerous teams this summer. The bet is worth making. But it is still a bet.