FIFA Men's World Cup
Crystal Palace Coach Says USA Defender Chris Richards Tears Ankle Ligaments
FIFA Men's World Cup

Crystal Palace Coach Says USA Defender Chris Richards Tears Ankle Ligaments

Updated May. 21, 2026 5:50 p.m. ET

With just five days until the United States names its 2026 World Cup roster, the United States men's national team has potentially dealt a massive blow. 

Star defender Chris Richards has suffered two torn ligaments in his ankle, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said in a press conference Thursday. Richards sustained the injury during Palace’s draw with Brentford on Sunday.

The 26-year-old center back from Birmingham, Alabama, recently captained the U.S. in a friendly against Portugal under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Chris Richards injured his ankle against Brentford. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

While Glasner ruled Richards out for this weekend's Premier League finale against Arsenal, the race is on for both club and country.

Palace is desperately trying to get him fit for next Wednesday's UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, though Glasner rates his chances as a "50/50" coin flip.

"He tore two ligaments in his ankle," Glasner said. "He is in from sunrise until sunset having treatments... we will give our best and he will give his best—and then let's see if we can get it done."

The timing could not be worse for the hosts. 

The Americans kick off their home World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12, preceded by crucial tune-ups against Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6. 

Missing Richards—who has 36 international appearances since his 2020 debut—would leave a massive void in Pochettino's backline.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).

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