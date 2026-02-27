Which Messi Golazo Kicks Off Our Countdown of Best 100 Men's World Cup Moments?

What comes to mind when you think of the top men's FIFA World Cup moments?

It could be Diego Maradona carving through England's defense for the Goal of the Century. Or, a legend like Pele or Lionel Messi raising the trophy up high into the sky. It could be something more controversial, like Cristiano Ronaldo's wink after getting Wayne Rooney sent off.

When the World Cup comes to North America this summer, we'll be in store for many more moments. It remains to be seen if they'll make the pantheon of the best. Until then, we're counting down the most iconic, most controversial, most defining moments in men's World Cup history.

Leading up to the 2026 World Cup, here's our countdown of the 100 best men's moments in history:

No. 100: Pure Control, Pure Class, Pure Messi

In 2018, the pressure on Lionel Messi was building. Argentina's star captain had gone scoreless through two games, including a 3-0 loss to Croatia. He needed to do something against Nigeria. That's when the Messi magic appeared.





This touch from Messi saved Argentina 🤯 No. 100 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments

Argentina went on to win the game and advance. An unbelievable first touch from Lionel Messi that saved Argentina. And while La Albiceleste were eliminated by eventual champions France in the round of 16, Messi's sublime goal was perhaps the best of the tournament.

