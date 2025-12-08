2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer. With 48 teams spread across the three co-host countries, that's a lot of stadiums needed for the 104 matches. Here's how many games are in each of the cities.

When is the World Cup? How to Watch?

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

Where is the 2026 World Cup Final being played?

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium, which opened in 2010, is currently the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. The 2026 World Cup final will take place on Saturday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET.

Group Stage

Round of 32

July 1: Group L Winner vs. Group E/H/I/J/K Third-Place — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 7: TBD vs. TBD — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET)

Semifinals

July 15: TBD vs. TBD — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (3 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

June 29: Group E Winner vs. Group A/B/C/D/F Third Place — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (4:30 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals

July 9: TBD vs. TBD — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (4 p.m. ET)

Group stage

Round of 32

June 30: Group E Second Place vs. Group I Second Place — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (1 p.m. ET)

July 3: Group D Second Place vs. Group G Second Place — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (2 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

June 11: South Korea vs. UEFA playoff winner D (Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, North Macedonia) – Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (10 p.m. ET)

June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea – Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (9 p.m. ET)

June 23: Colombia vs. FIFA playoff winner 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo) — Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (10 p.m. ET)

June 26: Group H: Uruguay vs. Spain — Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (8 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

June 29: Group C Winner vs. Group F Second Place — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 4: TBD vs. TBD – NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)

Round of 32

July 3: Group K Winner vs. D/E/I/J/L Third Place – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (9:30 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

June 28: Group A Second-Place vs. Group B Second-Place — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

July 2: Group H Winner vs. Group J Second Place — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (3 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals

July 10: TBD vs. TBD — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (12 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

June 28: Group A Winner vs Group C/E/F/H/I Third Place — Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (9 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 5: TBD vs. TBD Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (8 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

July 3: Group J Winner vs. Group H Second Place — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (6 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

June 29: Group F Winner vs Group C Second Place — Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (9:00 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

June 30: Group I Winner vs Group C/D/F/G/H Third Place — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (5 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 5: TBD vs. TBD – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (4 p.m. ET)

Final

July 19: TBD vs. TBD — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 16

July 4: TBD vs. TBD – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (5 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

July 1: Group D Winner vs. Group B/E/F/I/J Third Place — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (8 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

July 1: Group G Winner vs. Group A/E/H/I/J Third Place — Lumen Field, Seattle (4 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 6: TBD vs. TBD – Lumen Field, Seattle (8 p.m. ET)

Group Stage

Round of 32

July 2: Group K Second Place vs. Group L Second Place — BMO Field, Toronto (7 p.m. ET)

Group Stage Matches

June 13: Australia vs. UEFA playoff winner C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye, Romania) — BC Place, Vancouver (12 a.m. ET)

June 18: Canada vs. Qatar – BC Place, Vancouver (6 p.m. ET)

June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt — BC Place, Vancouver (9 p.m. ET)

June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland — BC Place, Vancouver (3 p.m. ET)

June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium — BC Place, Vancouver (11 p.m. ET)

Round of 32

July 2: Group B Winner vs. Group D/E/I/J/L Third Place — BC Place, Vancouver (11 p.m. ET)

Round of 16

July 7: TBD vs. TBD – BC Place, Vancouver (4 p.m. ET)