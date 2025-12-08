2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer. With 48 teams spread across the three co-host countries, that's a lot of stadiums needed for the 104 matches. Here's how many games are in each of the cities.
When is the World Cup? How to Watch?
The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.
Where is the 2026 World Cup Final being played?
The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium, which opened in 2010, is currently the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets. The 2026 World Cup final will take place on Saturday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET.
World Cup Games in Atlanta (8 matches)
Group Stage
- June 15: Spain vs. Cape Verde - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET)
- June 18: South Africa vs. UEFA playoff winner D (Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, North Macedonia) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET)
- June 21: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m ET)
- June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (6 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Uzbekistan vs. FIFA playoff winner 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- July 1: Group L Winner vs. Group E/H/I/J/K Third-Place — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET)
Round of 16
- July 7: TBD vs. TBD — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET)
Semifinals
- July 15: TBD vs. TBD — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (3 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in Boston (7 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 13: Haiti vs. Scotland — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (9 p.m. ET)
- June 16: Norway vs. FIFA playoff winner 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq) — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (6 p.m. ET)
- June 19: Scotland vs. Morocco — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (3 p.m. ET)
- June 23: England vs. Ghana — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (4 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Norway vs. France — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (3 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- June 29: Group E Winner vs. Group A/B/C/D/F Third Place — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (4:30 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals
- July 9: TBD vs. TBD — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts (4 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games In Dallas (9 Matches)
Group stage
- June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (4 p.m. ET)
- June 17: England vs. Croatia — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (4 p.m. ET)
- June 22: Argentina vs. Austria — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (1 p. m. ET)
- June 25: Japan vs. UEFA playoff winner B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania) — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (7 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (10 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- June 30: Group E Second Place vs. Group I Second Place — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (1 p.m. ET)
- July 3: Group D Second Place vs. Group G Second Place — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (2 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in Guadalajara (4 Matches)
Group Stage
June 11: South Korea vs. UEFA playoff winner D (Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, North Macedonia) – Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (10 p.m. ET)
June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea – Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (9 p.m. ET)
June 23: Colombia vs. FIFA playoff winner 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo) — Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (10 p.m. ET)
June 26: Group H: Uruguay vs. Spain — Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (8 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games In Houston (7 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 14: Germany vs. Curaçao - NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)
- June 17: Portugal vs. FIFA playoff winner 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo) — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Netherlands vs. UEFA playoff winner B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania) — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)
- June 23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia — NRG Stadium, Houston (8 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- June 29: Group C Winner vs. Group F Second Place — NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)
Round of 16
- July 4: TBD vs. TBD – NRG Stadium, Houston (1 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in Kansas City (6 Matches)
- June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria — Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (9 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Ecuador vs. Curaçao - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (8 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands — Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (7 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Algeria vs. Austria — Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (10 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- July 3: Group K Winner vs. D/E/I/J/L Third Place – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (9:30 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in Los Angeles (8 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET)
- June 15: Iran vs. New Zealand — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET)
- June 18: Switzerland vs. UEFA playoff winner A (Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland) — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (3 p.m. ET)
- June 21: Belgium vs. Iran — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (3 p.m. ET)
- June 25: USA vs. UEFA playoff winner C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye, Romania) – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- June 28: Group A Second-Place vs. Group B Second-Place — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
- July 2: Group H Winner vs. Group J Second Place — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (3 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals
- July 10: TBD vs. TBD — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (12 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in Mexico City (5 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 11: Mexico vs. South Africa – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (3 p.m. ET)
- June 17: Uzbekistan vs. Colombia — Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (10 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Mexico vs. UEFA playoff winner D (Czechia, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, North Macedonia) — Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (9 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- June 28: Group A Winner vs Group C/E/F/H/I Third Place — Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (9 p.m. ET)
Round of 16
- July 5: TBD vs. TBD Estadio Azteca, Mexico City (8 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in Miami (7 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 15: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (6 p.m. ET)
- June 21: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (6 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (7:30 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- July 3: Group J Winner vs. Group H Second Place — Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (6 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in Monterrey (4 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 14: Tunisia vs. UEFA playoff winner B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania) — Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (10 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Tunisia vs. Japan - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (12 a.m. ET)
- June 24: South Korea vs. South Africa — Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (9 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- June 29: Group F Winner vs Group C Second Place — Estadio BBVA, Monterrey (9:00 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in New York/New Jersey (8 matches)
Group Stage
- June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (6 p.m. ET)
- June 16: France vs. Senegal — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET)
- June 22: Norway vs. Senegal — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (8 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (4 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Panama vs. England —MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (5 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- June 30: Group I Winner vs Group C/D/F/G/H Third Place — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (5 p.m. ET)
Round of 16
- July 5: TBD vs. TBD – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (4 p.m. ET)
Final
- July 19: TBD vs. TBD — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (3 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in Philadelphia (6 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 14: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (7 p.m. ET)
- June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (9 p.m. ET)
- June 22: France vs. FIFA playoff winner 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq) — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (5 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (4 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (5 p.m. ET)
Round of 16
- July 4: TBD vs. TBD – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (5 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in San Francisco Bay Area (6 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 13: Qatar vs. Switzerland — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (3 p.m. ET)
- June 16: Austria vs. Jordan — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (12 a.m. ET)
- June 19: Paraguay vs. UEFA playoff winner C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye, Romania) — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (12 a.m. ET)
- June 22: Jordan vs. Algeria — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (11 p.m. ET)
- June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (10 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- July 1: Group D Winner vs. Group B/E/F/I/J Third Place — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (8 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games In Seattle (6 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 15: Belgium vs. Egypt — Lumen Field, Seattle (3 p.m. ET)
- June 19: USA vs. Australia – Lumen Field, Seattle (3 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Qatar vs. UEFA playoff winner A (Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland) — Lumen Field, Seattle (3 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Egypt vs. Iran — Lumen Field, Seattle (11 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- July 1: Group G Winner vs. Group A/E/H/I/J Third Place — Lumen Field, Seattle (4 p.m. ET)
Round of 16
- July 6: TBD vs. TBD – Lumen Field, Seattle (8 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games in Toronto (6 Matches)
Group Stage
- June 12: Canada vs. UEFA playoff winner A (Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland) – BMO Field, Toronto (3 p.m. ET)
- June 17: Ghana vs. Panama — BMO Field, Toronto (7 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Germany vs. Ivory Coast — BMO Field, Toronto (4 p.m. ET)
- June 23: Panama vs. Croatia — BMO Field, Toronto (7 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Senegal vs. FIFA playoff winner 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq) — BMO Field, Toronto (3 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
- July 2: Group K Second Place vs. Group L Second Place — BMO Field, Toronto (7 p.m. ET)
World Cup Games In Vancouver (7 Matches)
Group Stage Matches
June 13: Australia vs. UEFA playoff winner C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye, Romania) — BC Place, Vancouver (12 a.m. ET)
June 18: Canada vs. Qatar – BC Place, Vancouver (6 p.m. ET)
June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt — BC Place, Vancouver (9 p.m. ET)
June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland — BC Place, Vancouver (3 p.m. ET)
June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium — BC Place, Vancouver (11 p.m. ET)
Round of 32
July 2: Group B Winner vs. Group D/E/I/J/L Third Place — BC Place, Vancouver (11 p.m. ET)
Round of 16
July 7: TBD vs. TBD – BC Place, Vancouver (4 p.m. ET)
