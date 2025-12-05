The "Group of Death." More than any single stadium or city, it's the one place teams won't want to be in after the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw. But what exactly is it?

Here is your comprehensive guide to the Group of Death at the World Cup:

What is the Group of Death?

The "Group of Death" is the name given to the group with the highest level of competition at the World Cup based on factors like FIFA World Ranking, talent-based matchups, and recent tournament results.

Where did the term ‘Group of Death’ originate?

The first known use of the term "Group of Death" was during the 1970 FIFA World Cup, when Mexican journalists dubbed the group of England, Brazil, Romania and Czechoslovakia as "El Grupo de la Muerte." England was the reigning champion, Brazil was a powerhouse led by Pelé and Czechoslovakia finished as the runner-up at the 1962 World Cup.

Pele in action against England during the 1970 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Syndication International/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Which Group is the 2026 World Cup Group of Death?

FOX Analysts Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, Rob Stone and Thierry Henry think Group L is this World Cup's Group of Death. Croatia, England, Ghana and Panama make up the group. Watch the video below for why this group is the toughest:

England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana the Group of Death in 2026 FIFA World Cup? 👀 Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, Rob Stone and Thierry Henry discuss Group L — the Group of Death — featuring Croatia, England, Ghana and Panama, debating the balance of power, the matchups, and which two sides have the best chance of surviving this brutal group.

Who won the Group of Death in 2022?

Many considered Group E with Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica the Group of Death in 2022. Japan won the group with two wins and a loss and Spain finished as the runner-up. Germany, a four-time World Cup champion, didn't even reach the knockout round. Both Japan and Spain, however, were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Wataru Endo of Japan and Ritsu Doan of Japan celebrate after beating Spain in Group E at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

What are some other notable Groups of Death?

1982, Group C: Italy, Brazil and Argentina

1986 Group E: Germany, Uruguay, Denmark and Scotland

2002, Group F: Argentina, England, Sweden, Nigeria

2006, Group C: Italy, Ghana, USA and Czech Republic

2014, Group G: Germany, Portugal, USA, Ghana