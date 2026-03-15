Why USA's Christian Pulisic and AC Milan Contract Talks Are On Standby

AC Milan have reportedly decided to place contract renewal negotiations with Christian Pulisic on standby, choosing to wait until the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign before making their next move. While the USA's talisman remains a fundamental part of the Rossoneri project, the hierarchy at San Siro is in no rush to finalize a new long-term agreement as the season reaches its business end.

Milan hit the pause button

According to journalist Daniele Longo, the club's leadership intends to meet with the American’s representatives once the season concludes to discuss the next steps. This strategic delay is not necessarily a sign of friction, but rather a desire from the Italian giants to maintain total focus on their current objectives on the pitch before diving into complex administrative discussions regarding a potential multi-year extension.

European giants on alert

Pulisic’s current agreement already runs until June 2027, but Milan hold a unilateral option to extend that stay until 2028 and that could yet be exercised. This gives the club a significant amount of leverage and protection against losing their star asset for a cut-price fee, providing a safety net if immediate negotiations do not go to plan during the summer break.

Despite their favourable position regarding his contract length, several teams are monitoring the situation closely. Pulisic has become a vital component of the Milan attack, and his consistent performances have attracted interest from abroad. The winger's resurgence in Italy has effectively restored his reputation as one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe, leading to several unnamed heavyweight clubs keeping tabs on his availability.

Planning for the long term

While the extension remains a priority for the future, the Rossoneri prefer to focus on the final stretch of the season before formalising the winger’s long-term stay with a deal that may run through until 2031. Such a massive commitment would essentially see Pulisic spend his peak years in Milan, cementing his status as a modern-day star for the seven-time European champions.

Primary spark in Allegri's setup

For now, all eyes remain on the American's output on the field, where he continues to be the primary spark in Max Allegri's setup. The transition from 'Captain America' to the king of San Siro has been seamless, and while the temporary freeze on talks might cause some anxiety among the fanbase, the intention remains to secure his signature for the long haul once the dust settles on the current campaign.