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USA Star Christian Pulisic To Return From Back Injury For AC Milan This Weekend
United States

USA Star Christian Pulisic To Return From Back Injury For AC Milan This Weekend

Updated May. 13, 2026 6:08 p.m. ET

United States men's national team forward Christian Pulisic is likely to recover from a lower back injury in time for AC Milan’s penultimate Serie A match this weekend.

Pulisic missed AC Milan’s game against Atalanta on Sunday in another setback for the American player, who is enduring the longest goalscoring drought of his career.

However, he trained with the rest of the Milan squad on Wednesday and should be available for selection by Rossoneri coach Massimiliano Allegri for Sunday’s match at Genoa. Milan's final game of the season is at home to Cagliari the following week.

CAIRATE, ITALY - MAY 13: Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action during AC Milan training session at Milanello on May 13, 2026 in Cairate, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Pulisic hasn’t scored in his last 17 league matches since Dec. 28. He has also gone scoreless in eight games for the U.S. men's national team.

Milan lost 3-2 at home to Atalanta on Sunday to leave it at risk of not qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Rossoneri are fourth, the final Champions League qualifying berth, level on points with fifth-place Roma and just two above Como.

The U.S. has friendlies against Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6, then starts its World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California. The Americans play Australia a week later in Seattle and conclude the group stage on June 25 back at SoFi Stadium against Turkey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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