Four Years Older and Wiser, USA's Gio Reyna Eyes Another World Cup Trip: 'I Learned So Much'

Gio Reyna was just 19 years old when he boarded a plane from Germany to Doha just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was expecting to play a major role on a United States squad filled with fellow youngsters who were talking the biggest stage in sports for the first time in their careers.

Because the national team’s previous generation had failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup — the Americans' first miss in more than three decades — just only player on the squad, veteran defender DeAndre Yedlin, had ever played in global soccer’s quadrennial showpiece. The USA survived the group stage, tying trophy favorites England and beating Iran, before being outclassed by the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Reyna, famously, barely played. Almost four injury-plagued years later, the now 23-year-old is desperate to get to another World Cup, this one on home soil. And he’s armed with lessons from the past.

"I think just individually and collectively, we were all very, very young and maybe a little bit inexperienced at the time," Reyna said Tuesday from Germany on a video conference with reporters hosted by Borussia Mönchengladbach, his club. "And then in the end, it sort of just happened that we came up against a Holland team that was a little bit more experienced, a little bit better, a little bit more savvy with the game, and in the end, it was almost too much for us."

"Obviously, it's an amazing experience," he continued. "I learned so much from that."

(Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Unlike last time around, Reyna isn’t a lock to make the 26-man American roster this time around. But he’s making a late push. The New York native and son of two-time U.S. World Cup captain Claudio Reyna (and former women’s national teamer Danielle Egan) scored his first goal of the Bundesliga campaign last weekend. Perhaps more important, he logged 32 minutes off the bench — the most he’s played in any match since December.

Reyna was sidelined by a muscle ailment midway through the season. But he is approaching full fitness now — up from the 85 percent he said he was in November after scoring for the U.S. in an exhibition win over Paraguay. The tournament co-hosts will face the same opponent in its World Cup curtain-raiser in Los Angeles on June 12.

"I don't know if any player is really ever 100-percent — there's always knocks and things that come up at this point in the season," Reyna told me on Tuesday. "But yeah, I feel ready to play sort of 90 minutes, and feel that I can give my max at this moment in time. So I guess you could say 100 percent. I feel very, very fit. I feel very sharp. And all I really want to do is show it on the pitch."

Pochettino, the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager, will name the U.S. World Cup roster on May 26.

"I have a great relationship with Mauricio," Reyna said of the Argentine, who used him off the bench in a pair of World Cup tune-ups in late March. "When we're in camp, he's very invested, very communicative, very open and honest with what he wants to see from the team and from players individually."

(Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Still, several World Cup hopefuls who probably deserve a World Cup invite won’t make the team. After all, Pochettino has looked at more than 70 players since replacing former coach Gregg Berhalter in late 2024. He can't take them all. Reyna admitted that the uncertainty is difficult as what could be a career-defining choice looms.

"It's on everyone's mind," he said. "No spot is guaranteed or safe."

Asked if he believes he’s done enough to earn a spot, Reyna said it’s "a hard question to answer."

"If I say ‘no’, I’m not backing myself, and if I say ‘yes’ it's the arrogant answer, where I feel like I should be there," he said. "I love the staff, I love the players, I love the national team. Obviously, whatever happens, happens. But I’m really hoping and wanting to be there to make an impact and achieve something great with the team. But the decision is out of my hands."

That doesn’t make it any easier.

"I try not to let it sort of take over my day and stress me out too much," said Reyna. "But it is in the back of my mind."

(Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

It’s not the only thing. After making just two cameos as a substitute in 2022, Reyna would relish a bigger role at this World Cup, too. Despite his lack of playing time at club level since Qatar, he’s been a consistent performer for his country, helping the U.S. win Concacaf Nations League titles in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

"Of course I’d want to play more in this upcoming tournament," Reyna said. "But at the same time, you learn that you're just trying to do whatever you can to help the team.

"It's just about the collective," Reyna added. "It’s about the team doing whatever we can to do something special for our country."