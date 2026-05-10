'I Don't Feel Fear,' USA's Weston McKennie Embraces World Cup Pressure

Weston McKennie has declared that he is ready to transform the immense pressure of a home World Cup into a historic performance for the United States men's national team.

The Juventus midfielder insists that while the "butterflies" are inevitable, he feels no fear heading into the 2026 tournament, viewing the global spotlight as a unique opportunity to elevate American soccer to unprecedented heights.

Embracing the butterflies over fear

As one of the most experienced leaders in the U.S. men's national team locker room, McKennie is leaning into the emotional weight of the upcoming World Cup.

Rather than shying away from the expectations of a nation, the midfielder believes that the nervous energy surrounding the event is a sign of its significance.

"I don't think I feel fear. I feel butterflies, which is normal," McKennie told FIFA.

He explained that these feelings are a positive force, stating, "If you don’t feel butterflies, it means you don't care about what you’re doing. I feel like I'm a player that thrives under pressure, I like to have that responsibility on my shoulders."

Turning pressure into a home advantage

Playing a World Cup on home soil brings a level of scrutiny the USA has not faced since 1994, but McKennie views the host status as a competitive edge.

He is adamant that the energy from the American fans will be the catalyst for the team’s success, rather than a burden that weighs them down.

McKennie highlighted the importance of the home crowd, noting, "I think the energy of the fans can be a big part of helping us create an atmosphere that is difficult for the opposing team. The fans have a lot more to do with the influence of the game than they probably think. Having them behind us, supporting us, even in difficult moments, or when the game's not going our way, is very important."

Growth and maturity since Qatar 2022

Reflecting on the journey since the last tournament in Qatar 2022, McKennie points to the increased maturity of the "Golden Generation."

With many players now featuring regularly for top European clubs, the 25-year-old feels the tactical and mental level of the group has reached a new peak.

The Juventus star noted that the experience gained in the Champions League and top-flight domestic battles has been invaluable. "We are not the young, inexperienced team anymore," McKennie suggested.

"The first one in Qatar was a dream come true because you grew up wanting to play in a World Cup and you grew up wanting to represent your national team and you never really think, as a kid, that you're going to be on that stage. And then, to be able to do it on home soil will be a pretty cool experience, for sure."

The Pochettino effect

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino has introduced a new layer of intensity to the USA camp, according to McKennie.

The midfielder revealed that the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss has eradicated complacency within the squad, making it clear that reputation alone will not earn a starting spot.

"I think the coach has come in with energy," McKennie explained.

"I feel like there are a lot more opportunities for a lot of players, and I think nobody can feel like they're 100 percent secure in their position. I think that's something he brought in, a very competitive group of players, that if you want to play, you have to show why."