Lionel Messi Shatters MLS Milestone Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi made MLS history in his third season with Inter Miami, becoming the league’s fastest player to reach 100 regular‑season goal contributions.

The accomplishment came in Inter Miami's 4-2 win over Toronto FC, where Messi contributed one goal and two assists.

Inter Miami bounced back from last weekend's 4-3 loss at home to Orlando City and have now improved with a six-game win streak on the road. Miami's four-goal victory will tee them up for another road match to face Cincinnati FC on May 13.

The win marks 59 goals and 41 assists in 64 regular-season matches for Messi, breaking the previous record of 95 matches set by Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco. Messi has now scored 87 goals and added 57 assists in 101 career appearances in all competitions.

The 38-year-old forward hit the milestone just a month shy of the FIFA 2026 World Cup, where Argentina will look to defend their 2022 title. Messi is expected to be a focal point for Argentina heading into the largest World Cup to date, should he officially commit to playing.

Through Messi's 26 World Cup matches with Argentina, he's recorded 13 goals, eight assists, a 2022 title and the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament's most valuable player. Argentina will open up their tournament run on June 16 vs. Algeria, June 22 vs. Austria and June 27 vs. Algeria.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App.