Could Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Team Up On Wrexham?: 'Why Not?'

Wrexham's meteoric rise under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac has seen the club dominate headlines across the globe, and now they are being tipped to chase the biggest icons in football history.

Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis believes the North Wales side possesses the unique pulling power required to lure the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar to the Racecourse Ground.

The Hollywood revolution continues

Since the high-profile takeover by Reynolds and Mac in February 2021, Wrexham have evolved from a struggling National League outfit into a global phenomenon. On the pitch, the success has been just as rapid as the commercial growth, with Phil Parkinson leading the Reds to a historic run of three successive promotions.

The club’s most recent campaign saw them finish seventh in the Championship, narrowly missing out on a play-off spot by just two points. As they prepare for a future assault on the Premier League, speculation is beginning to mount over which world-class talents could be brought in to spearhead their top-flight ambitions.

Chasing the impossible dream

While the idea of signing multi-time Ballon d'Or winners might seem like a fantasy for most clubs outside of Europe's elite or the Saudi Pro League, Pulis insists that Wrexham should not set any limits on their ambition. The Welsh manager believes the combination of the owners' charisma and the club's growing stature makes anything possible.

When discussing who the club should target next, Pulis told BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds: "Wrexham’s next big signing? Cristiano, Messi, Neymar — why not? It’s a wonderful place, Wales. Especially North Wales. A beautiful country."

Selling the North Wales charm

Beyond the financial backing of the Hollywood duo and the lucrative sponsorship deals, Pulis believes that the natural beauty and culture of Wales provide a unique selling point that could attract global superstars. Even with the trio of Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar currently playing in the U.S, Saudi Arabia and Brazil, Pulis argues the Welsh hospitality is unmatched.

"Just tell them that the sun never stops shining and the food is absolutely fantastic," Pulis joked. "Even if the weather’s wet, you wouldn’t find a warmer bunch of people than the Welsh anywhere in the world. That’s your real selling point to get a superstar over to Wrexham."

Planning for the Premier League

The objective for the Red Dragons remains clear: securing a place in the Premier League for the first time in the club's history during the 2026-27 season. Parkinson has expressed satisfaction with his current squad, which includes five players who have famously been part of all three promotion campaigns, but admits that upgrades will be necessary to reach the next level.

Whether Reynolds and McElhenney can actually pull off a move for one of the game's "Big Three" remains to be seen, but the club’s trajectory suggests that few would bet against them.