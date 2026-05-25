Why Harry Kane Continues To Delay His Bayern Munich Contract Extension

Harry Kane has played down any immediate urgency regarding a contract extension at Bayern Munich despite finishing a sensational individual campaign. The England captain has just enjoyed a record-breaking year in Bavaria, but fans may have to wait until after the World Cup for clarity on his long-term future.

The striker puts contract talks on hold

Kane has revealed he is not yet ready to sit down and discuss a contract extension with Bayern. The former Tottenham man capped off his domestic season by lifting the DFB-Pokal trophy in Berlin, but he has opted to push negotiations back until after the upcoming World Cup.

While Bayern supporters are desperate to see the 32-year-old commit his long-term future to the club, Kane has remained calm about the situation. With the domestic season officially concluded, the striker's focus has shifted entirely to international duties and the pursuit of a major trophy with England

What Harry Kane said about his future

Speaking to Sky Sport DE following the cup final victory over Stuttgart, Kane addressed the speculation surrounding his renewal. The forward made it clear that while conversations are planned, they will not be happening in the immediate future.

The England captain stated: "It’s not the time to talk about that now, but there’s no panic. We wanted to hold conversations until the end of the season and we’ve got a World Cup still to play. But everyone knows how much I enjoy it here. That situation is calm." The statement confirms that while the intention to talk exists, the World Cup takes priority.

Hoeness shuts down Barcelona transfer rumours

Kane’s Incredible form has inevitably seen him linked with Europe’s elite, with reports suggesting Barcelona are keen to lure him to Camp Nou as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. However, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has been quick to dismiss the idea that their star man could be sold this summer.

Hoeness delivered a trademark blunt response to the speculation, insisting that Barcelona have no money anyway to fund such a massive operation. The Bayern chief remains adamant that the club has no intention of cashing in on a player he described as the best transfer they have ever made, especially after a season where Kane netted 61 goals in 51 matches

Uncertainty over potential Premier League return

While Kane appears settled in Germany, the spectre of the Premier League goalscoring record continues to loom. Having left Tottenham with 213 goals, he remains within touching distance of Alan Shearer’s legendary tally of 260, leading many to believe a return to England is inevitable before he retires.

The striker has previously admitted his stance on a return has softened the longer he has stayed in the Bundesliga. While he hasn't ruled out a homecoming, Kane has emphasised his commitment to the German giants: "I am fully all in with Bayern. If there was a conversation about extending then we will see, but I have still got this season and another season. It is not like I am in my last year, it is not like there is any panic."