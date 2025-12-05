2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Mbappé Favored Over Kane, Messi

We are less than 25 days away from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the biggest sporting event in North American history, and the Golden Boot odds are already starting to take shape.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the top goalscorer of the tournament and should be one of the most popular individual betting markets this summer.

Several young superstars headline the board while a few familiar faces also cracked the top of the list.

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 18.

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Golden Boot Winner 2026

Kylian Mbappé : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Harry Kane: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Lionel Messi: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Erling Haaland: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Lamine Yamal: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Mikel Oyarzabal: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Cristiano Ronaldo: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Vinicius Júnior : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Lautaro Martinez : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ousmane Dembélé: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Romelu Lukaku : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Raphinha: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Julián Alvarez: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Richarlison: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Nick Woltemade: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cody Gakpo: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ferran Torres: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Bukayo Saka: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Memphis Depay: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kylian Mbappé is France’s most accomplished active player and became the national team’s captain after the 2022 World Cup. He won the Golden Boot at that tournament with eight goals, including a hat trick in the final, and played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup title.

At club level, he has won multiple Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, was named Ligue 1 Player of the Year several times, and completed a high-profile move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024–25 season. He needs five goals to pass Mirsolave Klose (16) for the most career World Cup goals.

Kane is England’s all-time leading scorer with 78 international goals and has represented the national team at multiple major tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and three European Championships. He has won multiple Bundesliga scoring titles with Bayern Munich and previously won three Premier League Golden Boots with Tottenham Hotspur, where he also became the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Messi doesn't need much of an intro, but below are a couple of records the Argentinian legend holds:

Oldest men’s player to ever score five goals at a single World Cup

Only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s

One of four men to record 19 goal contributions in the World Cup since 1966 (would be first to 20 with one more); Miroslav Klose, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerd Müller (all 19 each)

One of six men to play in five World Cups; Rafa Márquez (Mexico), Antonio Carbajal (Mexico), Lothar Matthäus (Germany), Andrés Guardado (Mexico), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Haaland might be the best striker in the world. The Manchester City superstar has already surpassed 100 goals in Premier League play and helped the team win its first ever Champions League trophy. His goal rate is incredible, especially when he plays for Norway: 55 goals in 48 appearances.

Yamal is a right-winger for FC Barcelona and one of Spain’s most productive young internationals. He became the youngest player ever to represent Spain and played a major role in their EURO 2024 title, contributing both goals and assists throughout the tournament. His breakout season with Barcelona included consistent La Liga and Champions League production, and he finished runner-up for the Ballon d’Or, the highest placement ever for a teenager.

Ronaldo is Portugal’s all-time leader in both goals and appearances and has represented the national team in five FIFA World Cups and multiple European Championships, including their Euro 2016 title and 2019 Nations League win.

At club level, he has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, along with five UEFA Champions League trophies and five ballon d'Or trophies. Ronaldo remains one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport and continues to be part of Portugal’s squad during the 2026 cycle.