Rodrigo De Paul Reveals Lionel Messi's Training Routine For Upcoming World Cup

Lionel Messi might be entering the twilight of his legendary career, but the Inter Miami superstar has no intention of slowing down ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

His club and international teammate Rodrigo de Paul has revealed that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently undergoing a gruelling physical transformation to ensure he is in peak condition for Argentina's title defense.

The Secret Behind Messi's Physical Peak

Despite having already won every major trophy available in world football, Messi is reportedly working harder than ever behind the scenes.

According to De Paul, the Inter Miami captain has implemented a double training session into his daily routine beyond his standard club commitments.

Speaking in an interview with Lo del Pollo, De Paul explained that this specialized fitness plan has been in place for several months.

"Between two and three months ago, we have had a training plan beyond what we do at the club and the two of us kill ourselves to reach the best physical shape," the midfielder revealed.

"We proposed a double shift for ourselves and we have our trainer there and we give it our all."

Messi In Red-Hot Form

Messi is in fine form for Inter Miami so far in the MLS 2026 season, having scored 11 goals in 12 appearances, while also laying on four assists.

The 38-year-old was once again the hero for the Herons in their last outing, as he scored a brace in a thrilling 5-3 win over Cincinnati that lifted the club after third in the Eastern Conference table.

De Paul Opens Up On Mental Struggles

Beyond the physical demands of elite football, De Paul also shed light on the personal challenges he faces as a high-profile athlete.

Known for his jovial personality and TikTok dances with his daughter, Francesca, the midfielder admitted that he experiences significant emotional fluctuations.

"I am very much about ups and downs," he confessed. "I have many low moments. When I go down, I go down. I am not a grey or lukewarm type of guy."

What's Next For Argentina And Messi?

De Paul will hope to join Messi in the squad when Argentina compete in Group J at the 2026 World Cup, alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan.

Before the tournament begins, Lionel Scaloni's team will play two friendlies against Honduras and Iceland to prepare for their quest for a fourth World Cup title.

For Messi, the focus remains entirely on the present regime.

With a dedicated trainer and a rigorous schedule alongside De Paul, the Argentine legend is doing everything in his power to ensure his physical condition matches his unparalleled technical ability when the tournament kicks off in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.