FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Schedule: Record 70 Matches on FOX; 34 on FS1

A monumental event such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup merits a historic broadcast schedule.

FOX Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule is set to take over the summer airwaves with all 104 tournament matches airing live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in primetime across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

"FIFA is putting on the biggest World Cup in history, and FOX Sports is living up to that standard," said Eric Shanks, CEO & Executive Producer, FOX Sports. "Our broadcast schedule affirms FOX is truly going to be America’s home for the beautiful game over a span of 39 incredible days. We look forward to bringing the country together for its 250th birthday with all the world here for the greatest event on the planet."

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams competing across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Expanded Coverage for USA

The broadcast schedule will also have expanded coverage of the U.S. men's national team, with all three of the USA's Group D stage matches airing on FOX. The USA's opener vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 12, in Los Angeles (9 p.m. ET, FOX) will feature a three-hour pregame show beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The USA's second group stage match vs. Australia takes center stage Friday, June 19, from Seattle with live coverage starting at 1:00 PM ET before the match begins at 3:00 PM ET. The team's third group stage match vs. the winner of UEFA Playoff C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye and Romania) will take place Thursday, June 25, in Los Angeles with coverage beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Other FOX Sports FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights