'Once In A Lifetime': Benfica Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin Sends Fans Into Frenzy With Goal
Updated Jan. 28, 2026 7:30 p.m. ET

Fans have been left in disbelief after Anatoliy Trubin scored a sensational 98th-minute header to keep Benfica in the Champions League.

The goalkeeper was sent up for a last-gasp free-kick against nine-man Real Madrid by head coach Jose Mourinho and, amazingly, powered a stunning header beyond Thibaut Courtois and into the bottom corner.

What did Trubin do?

With Benfica winning 3-2 against Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants reduced to nine men in a fractious encounter, the Portuguese side needed another goal to go into the play-off knockout phase, instead of being eliminated due to an inferior goal difference to Marseille. Trubin headed forward under the instructions of manager Mourinho, and he got on the end of a superb delivery, diverting the ball into the bottom corner and eliminating the French club as Benfica stayed in the competition by the skin of their teeth.

The reaction on social media

Commentator Ian Darke said: "Jose Mourinho is special again! Sends keeper Trubin forward to get the goal Benfica need to stay alive in the Champions League …. and he scores in the 98th minute against Real Madrid! Wonderful drama."

@MarkLomasSport said: "What have I just witnessed in Lisbon! Last touch of the group stage, #Benfica keeper Anatoliy Trubin sends Jose Mourinho’s team through. Wild scenes at Estadio da Luz!"

@IconicMourinho added: "Jose Mourinho has seen a lot of crazy stuff in his 25 year career. A goalkeeper scoring at the last minute to send his team to the Champions League knockouts might just be the craziest one. A once in a lifetime moment."

@NoContextFM1 said: "Jose Mourinho has been a manager for 26 years and even he's in disbelief at what he's just seen."

@MenInBlazers concluded, fittingly in all capitals: "BENFICA GK ANATOLIY TRUBIN SCORES IN THE LAST MINUTE TO SAVE THEM FROM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ELIMINATION. FOOTBALL IS THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD"

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!

History made

Trubin's goal gave Mourinho his first-ever victory over his former club, and has set up the prospect of the two sides meeting again in a playoff. Per BBC Sport, there is a 50-50 chance of that tie being drawn. If it isn't, Real will play Bodo/Glimt, and Benfica will play Inter, another of Mourinho's former sides. Andreas Schjelderup scored a brace and Vangelis Pavlidis also found the net as Benfica secured a remarkable victory on Wednesday evening.

What comes next?

This weekend, the Portuguese side play Tondela in the league. Mourinho's men are third in the table, 10 points behind leaders Porto. The knockout round playoffs will take place in February.

