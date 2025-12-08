2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams

With the World Cup Draw complete, the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is hitting its final stretch as nations around the globe fight for the last spots in the expanded 48-team field. The playoff brackets are set, the schedule is locked in and every match carries win-or-go-home stakes. Before the action kicks off, here is a look at how the playoff format works, which teams are still alive and what to expect as the final qualifiers punch their tickets.

How Do the World Cup Playoffs Work?

The remaining six slots in the 2026 World Cup will be decided in two separate tournament styles based on the confederations involved. Every match in the World Cup playoffs is win-or-go-home. This format creates a high-pressure sprint where a single mistake can end a nation’s hopes:

FIFA Playoffs

Six teams from five different confederations will compete in a mini-tournament that will decide the final two qualifiers. FIFA ranked the teams before the event, and the top two seeds (Iraq and DR Congo) advanced directly to the semifinals. The remaining four teams will meet in two opening matches, and the winners move on to face the seeded nations.

UEFA Playoffs

UEFA’s qualifying playoffs give 12 teams a second chance to reach the World Cup. Those 12 are split into four separate paths, each with its own mini-bracket. Each path has two semifinal matchups and one final. All games are single elimination, and the winner of each route earns a place in the World Cup.

2026 World Cup Playoff Schedule

FIFA Playoff 1 Bracket

The winner of FIFA Playoff 1 will join Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K.

FIFA Playoff 2 Bracket

March 26, 2026: Bolivia vs. Suriname - 7 p.m. ET

March 31, 2026: Iraq vs. Winner of Bolivia/Suriname - 11 p.m. ET

The winner of FIFA Playoff 2 will join France, Senegal and Norway in Group I.

UEFA Playoff A Bracket

The winner of UEFA Playoff A will join Canada, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B.

UEFA Playoff B Bracket

March 26, 2026: Ukraine vs. Sweden – 3:45 p.m. ET

March 26, 2026: Poland vs. Albania – 3:45 p.m. ET

March 31, 2026: Winner of Ukraine/Sweden vs. Winner of Poland/Albania – 3:45 p.m. ET

The winner of UEFA Playoff B will join the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in Group F.

UEFA Playoff C Bracket

March 26, 2026: Turkey vs. Romania – 1 p.m. ET

March 26, 2026: Slovakia vs. Kosovo – 3:45 p.m. ET

March 31, 2026: Winner of Slovakia/Kosovo vs. Winner of Turkey/Romania – 3:45 p.m. ET

The winner of UEFA Playoff C will join the United States, Paraguay and Australia in Group D.

UEFA Playoff D Bracket

The winner of UEFA Playoff D will join Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A.

2026 World Cup Playoff Teams

Below is a complete list of teams that are still in contention for the last six World Cup 2026 spots: