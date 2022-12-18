FIFA World Cup 2022
Argentina vs. France live updates: Will Lionel Messi achieve his World Cup dream?
Argentina vs. France live updates: Will Lionel Messi achieve his World Cup dream?

15 mins ago

It's finally here.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Sunday on FOX with France taking on Argentina at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's final match.

Either outcome will be historic, between France's bid to be the first repeat champion in 60 years or Lionel Messi's pursuit of the one accomplishment his resume lacks: a World Cup title.

Our experts made their predictions – now it's time to see how it all plays out.

Follow along here for the top plays!

Argentina vs. France

Pregame scene

Almost go-time.

Goals goals goals!

Not buying the Messi narratives?

Argentina fans already loud

As FOX Sports' Jenny Taft was doing a live hit on what a win on Sunday would mean to Argentina, several Argentinians crashed her report as they made their way into the stadium.

The French are bringing the energy

French fans are just as loud and proud as their Argentinian counterparts in Doha on Sunday. 

Messi preparing for one last World Cup match

Before Lionel Messi took the pitch for warmups on Sunday, he took some time to say hello to some fans. 

share
