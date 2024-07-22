Copa América
Javier Aguirre returns for third stint as Mexico coach, Rafa Marquez named lead assistant
Published Jul. 22, 2024 7:30 p.m. ET

Javier Aguirre was appointed coach of Mexico's national team for the third time and will replace Jaime Lozano, the Mexican Soccer Federation announced on Monday.

Former defender Rafael Marquez, who played in five World Cups for Mexico and was the coach of Barcelona's reserve team, will be Aguirre's main assistant.

The 65-year-old Aguirre led Mexico to the round of 16 in the 2002 and 2010 World Cups. Mexico was knocked out in that round at every World Cup between 1994 and 2018, then was eliminated in the group stage in 2022.

Lozano was hired last year to replace the fired Diego Cocca and led Mexico to the 2023 Gold Cup title. He was fired two weeks after Mexico was eliminated in the group stage of the Copa América.

Aguirre is the only Mexican who has coached in Europe, having led six teams in Spain, including Atlético de Madrid and Mallorca, with which he reached the final of the Copa del Rey this past season.

He has also coached the national teams of Japan and Egypt.

Aguirre will make his debut in September when Mexico will play friendlies against New Zealand and Canada in the United States.

The 45-year-old Marquez was Mexico's captain in five World Cups, the last one in Russia in 2018. As a player, Marquez won four league titles and two Champions League's with Barcelona.

He had coached Barcelona's reserve team the last two years.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

