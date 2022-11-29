MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available
Hot Stove season is upon us. While the biggest fish have yet to be caught, several teams have already made splashes in Major League Baseball free agency
Here's a look at the notable moves that have been made, along with the top players still available:
PLAYERS SIGNED:
2022 stats: 23 appearances with 7-7 record, 1.31 ERA, 118 strikeouts, 18 walks
Previous team: San Diego Padres
Terms: One year, $8 million
2022 stats: .304 average/.378 OBP/.824 OPS, with 15 homers, 75 RBIs
Previous team: Chicago White Sox
Terms: Three years, approximately $58 million
2022 stats: 71 appearances with 5-2 record, 2.37 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 23 walks
Previous team: Houston Astros
Terms: Three years, $34.5 million
2022 stats: 30 appearances with 15-5 record, 2.57 ERA, 138 strikeouts, 34 walks
Previous team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Terms: Three years, $39 million
2022 stats: 61 appearances with 32 saves, 1.31 ERA, 118 strikeouts, 18 walks
Previous team: New York Mets
Terms: Five years, $102 million
2022 stats: .224/.338/.817, with 32 homers, 75 RBIs
Previous team: New York Yankees
Terms: Two years, $40 million
2022 stats: .202/.316/.376, with 19 homers, 60 RBIs
Previous team: Seattle Mariners
Terms: One year, $6.7 million
Player: Robert Suarez
2022 stats: 45 appearances with 5-1 record, 2.27 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 21 walks
Previous team: Padres
Terms: Five years, $46 million
2022 stats: .274/.353/.874, with 23 homers, 70 RBIs
Previous team: San Francisco Giants
Terms: One year, $19.5 million
2022 stats: 32 appearances with 12-8 record, 2.89 ERA, 169 strikeouts, 69 walks
Previous team: Texas Rangers
Terms: One year, $19.65 million
TOP PLAYERS STILL AVAILABLE
Pitchers: Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodón, Kodai Senga, Chris Bassit, Nathan Eovaldi, Jameson Taillon, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Ross Stripling, Taijuan Walker, Corey Kluber, Jose Quintana, Andrew Heaney. (See top-20 rankings)
Position players: Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Dansby Swanson, Willson Contreras, Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Haniger, Michael Brantley, Jurickson Profar, Brandon Drury, Josh Bell, Michael Conforto, Masataka Yoshida, J.D. Martinez, Brandon Belt. (See top-20 rankings)
