MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players available

Hot Stove season is upon us. While the biggest fish have yet to be caught, several teams have already made splashes in Major League Baseball free agency

Here's a look at the notable moves that have been made, along with the top players still available:

PLAYERS SIGNED:

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

Mike Clevinger

2022 stats: 23 appearances with 7-7 record, 1.31 ERA, 118 strikeouts, 18 walks

Previous team: San Diego Padres

Terms: One year, $8 million

HOUSTON ASTROS

José Abreu

2022 stats: .304 average/.378 OBP/.824 OPS, with 15 homers, 75 RBIs

Previous team: Chicago White Sox

Terms: Three years, approximately $58 million

Rafael Montero

2022 stats: 71 appearances with 5-2 record, 2.37 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 23 walks

Previous team: Houston Astros

Terms: Three years, $34.5 million

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

Tyler Anderson

2022 stats: 30 appearances with 15-5 record, 2.57 ERA, 138 strikeouts, 34 walks

Previous team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Terms: Three years, $39 million

NEW YORK METS

Edwin Díaz

2022 stats: 61 appearances with 32 saves, 1.31 ERA, 118 strikeouts, 18 walks

Previous team: New York Mets

Terms: Five years, $102 million

NEW YORK YANKEES

Anthony Rizzo

2022 stats: .224/.338/.817, with 32 homers, 75 RBIs

Previous team: New York Yankees

Terms: Two years, $40 million

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Carlos Santana

2022 stats: .202/.316/.376, with 19 homers, 60 RBIs

Previous team: Seattle Mariners

Terms: One year, $6.7 million

SAN DIEGO PADRES

Player: Robert Suarez

2022 stats: 45 appearances with 5-1 record, 2.27 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 21 walks

Previous team: Padres

Terms: Five years, $46 million

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Joc Pederson

2022 stats: .274/.353/.874, with 23 homers, 70 RBIs

Previous team: San Francisco Giants

Terms: One year, $19.5 million

TEXAS RANGERS

Martín Peréz

2022 stats: 32 appearances with 12-8 record, 2.89 ERA, 169 strikeouts, 69 walks

Previous team: Texas Rangers

Terms: One year, $19.65 million

TOP PLAYERS STILL AVAILABLE

Pitchers: Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodón , Kodai Senga, Chris Bassit, Nathan Eovaldi, Jameson Taillon, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Ross Stripling, Taijuan Walker, Corey Kluber, Jose Quintana, Andrew Heaney. (See top-20 rankings)

Position players: Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Dansby Swanson, Willson Contreras, Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Haniger, Michael Brantley, Jurickson Profar, Brandon Drury, Josh Bell, Michael Conforto, Masataka Yoshida, J.D. Martinez, Brandon Belt. (See top-20 rankings)

